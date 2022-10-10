ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

fantasypros.com

Freedman’s Favorites: Week 6 (2022 Fantasy Football)

Last week I had a Sex and the City-inspired introduction, so now I think we should talk about The Notebook. Maybe we’ll talk just about football. It’s Week 6, which gives rise to two separate threads of thought. Check out the rest of our weekly fantasy football advice...
CBS Boston

Fantasy Football position previews: Week 6

BOSTON -- We're nearly a third of the way through the 2022 NFL season (it gets a bit complicated with an odd number of games), so fantasy-wise, you're either really enjoying yourself or you're ready to retire from the pretend sport for the rest of your life. Granted, that's just an empty threat that everyone makes at some point. But with a bunch of injuries hitting the league, especially among top running backs, it really isn't helping those frustrated fantasy owners every week.That's why we turn to CBS Sports' fantasy football expert Heath Cummings, who passes along an in-depth breakdown of...
Doc's Sports Service

DraftKings and ESPN Expand Their Sports Betting Partnership

DraftKings is a top-tier US sportsbook and DFS (daily fantasy sports) provider. ESPN is the world-wide leader in sports. Expanding on this sports betting partnership has all the possibilities of reshaping of industry. A new DraftKings/ESPN deal is an unprecedented agreement between parties that can meet all expectations. DraftKings has...
