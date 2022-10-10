Read full article on original website
Wyoming Man Leads Police On High Speed Chase, Crashes Cadillac
A Rock Springs man is facing a long list of charges after allegedly speeding erratically through town, leading police on a high-speed chase, and then crashing his Cadillac into another before trying to flee on foot, according to Rock Springs Police. According to an RSPD news release, police started getting...
Public’s Help Sought In Finding Wyoming Runaway Missing Since 10/3
Police in Rock Springs are asking for the public's help in locating a runaway who has now been missing for several days. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. According to the post, Adrianna Cooke was last seen at 6:30 am on October 3...
