ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynews13.com

Crooked Can Brewery amps up for annual Oktoberfest

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — It’s the season for all things spooky and the time of year to get into all the fall festivities. Even while those of us here in Florida don’t have that chilly weather that most are used to, we still have all the fun of the October season.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
mynews13.com

DeLand projects part of Voorhis Avenue revamp

DELAND, Fla. — City officials say a historically Black district in DeLand will be receiving some significant improvements over the next few years. The city of DeLand is in line to receive funds to upgrade Voorhis Avenue. The money could fund wider sidewalks, trees, and a traffic circle. Locals...
DELAND, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
mynews13.com

Social media threat puts Evans High School on lockdown

ORLANDO, Fla. - Evans High School in Orlando went on lockdown Thursday afternoon after a threat surfaced on social media. Evans High School went on lockdown Thursday following social media threat. Students were released around two hours later. Authorities found no evidence of criminal activity, weapons. Authorities searched the campus...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vampirates#Soft Drinks#Pirates Dinner Adventure
mynews13.com

Volusia County residents seek answers at new FEMA center

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Hundreds lined Wednesday up to access the FEMA Disaster Recovery Center at the Volusia County Health Department. A new FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opened Wednesday in Volusia County. Many displaced residents are looking for answers about assistance as many applications remain on hold. The recovery...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

FEMA disaster recovery site up and running in Volusia County

With many Central Florida families still trying to recover from Hurricane Ian, federal officials say extra support is available in Volusia County through a FEMA disaster recovery center. What You Need To Know. A new FEMA recovery center has been opened in Volusia County. Officials say it's there to help...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

In-person FEMA assistance coming soon to Brevard County

One storm victim says pending status for Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance is better than a hard no, but it can still be aggravating. Brevard County residents became eligible for FEMA assistance on Oct. 11. FEMA will soon open a Disaster Recovery Center on the Space Coast. Residents can currently...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy