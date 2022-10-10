Read full article on original website
mynews13.com
Crooked Can Brewery amps up for annual Oktoberfest
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — It’s the season for all things spooky and the time of year to get into all the fall festivities. Even while those of us here in Florida don’t have that chilly weather that most are used to, we still have all the fun of the October season.
mynews13.com
Storm victims find Daytona Beach hotels completely booked for Biketoberfest
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Many hotel rooms are completely booked as Biketoberfest gets ready to kick off Friday in Daytona Beach. While that is a normal occurrence for the event, residents say this year it is leaving Hurricane Ian victims without a place to stay. What You Need To...
mynews13.com
DeLand projects part of Voorhis Avenue revamp
DELAND, Fla. — City officials say a historically Black district in DeLand will be receiving some significant improvements over the next few years. The city of DeLand is in line to receive funds to upgrade Voorhis Avenue. The money could fund wider sidewalks, trees, and a traffic circle. Locals...
mynews13.com
Biketoberfest attendee collects donations for storm damage victims
With the 30th annual Biketoberfest falling on the heels of Hurricane Ian making its landfall, some annual attendees are doing their best to ensure this year’s festivities are about giving back to those still trying to recover. What You Need To Know. Biketoberfest is coming after Hurricane Ian. The...
mynews13.com
Clermont woman with Down syndrome breaks down barriers, owns her own business
CLERMONT, Fla. — A Clermont woman with Down syndrome is breaking stereotypes. A doctor said she wouldn’t be employable because of her disability. That same woman now owns her own business with customers across the nation. What You Need To Know. Allison Fogarty was born with Down syndrome...
mynews13.com
Residents relocated after Winter Park senior living community damaged by Hurricane Ian
WINTER PARK, Fla. — Residents at The Mayflower at Winter Park are being relocated as the senior living community is repaired following Hurricane Ian-related flooding issues. The Mayflower at Winter Park residents had to be relocated amid storm-related flooding issues. Building A residents moved out Wednesday and Building B...
mynews13.com
Social media threat puts Evans High School on lockdown
ORLANDO, Fla. - Evans High School in Orlando went on lockdown Thursday afternoon after a threat surfaced on social media. Evans High School went on lockdown Thursday following social media threat. Students were released around two hours later. Authorities found no evidence of criminal activity, weapons. Authorities searched the campus...
mynews13.com
Officials say Central Florida Expressway Authority lost out on approximately $25M due to toll suspensions
The tolls are coming back to most Florida roads this Saturday after they were suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sept. 26 ahead of Hurricane Ian. But in the weeks since the decision was made, officials say the move has cost about $25 million in lost toll revenue just in Central Florida.
mynews13.com
Volusia County residents seek answers at new FEMA center
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Hundreds lined Wednesday up to access the FEMA Disaster Recovery Center at the Volusia County Health Department. A new FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opened Wednesday in Volusia County. Many displaced residents are looking for answers about assistance as many applications remain on hold. The recovery...
mynews13.com
FEMA disaster recovery site up and running in Volusia County
With many Central Florida families still trying to recover from Hurricane Ian, federal officials say extra support is available in Volusia County through a FEMA disaster recovery center. What You Need To Know. A new FEMA recovery center has been opened in Volusia County. Officials say it's there to help...
mynews13.com
In-person FEMA assistance coming soon to Brevard County
One storm victim says pending status for Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance is better than a hard no, but it can still be aggravating. Brevard County residents became eligible for FEMA assistance on Oct. 11. FEMA will soon open a Disaster Recovery Center on the Space Coast. Residents can currently...
