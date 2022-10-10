Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Digital World, Victoria's Secret and more
Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. — The company aiming to take public Truth Social, Donald Trump's media company, surged 8.7% on news of Google approving the media company's app for the Play Store. It marks a reversal as the app was previously blocked. — CNBC's Robert...
CNBC
CNBC Announces Speaker Lineup for D50X Summit
Dynamic Event to Examine the Trends that Will Disrupt, Enable and Power Growth for the Next Decade. ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., October 11, 2022 – CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, today announced the speaker lineup for the D50X Summit, taking place virtually on Thursday, October 20th at 2pm ET. Backed...
Hempacco Skyrockets After Posting Strong 1H Revenue
Hemp smokables company Hempacco Co Inc HPCO reported a 486% year-on-year jump in first-half FY22 revenue to about $2.8 million. The company's collaboration with HBI-Raw, first launched in the fourth quarter of 2021, was a key revenue driver in the first half of the year. Hempacco listed its common shares...
Report: When Companies Hire Black CEOs, Stocks Jump
According to a study published in The Strategic Management Journal (SMJ), market reactions to the appointments of Black CEOs are more favorable than white CEOs. The Washington Post reports that SMJ researchers reviewed thousands of CEO appointments between 2001 and 2021. The study showed a medium-sized firm that appointed a Black executive saw a 3.1% increase in market capitalization within three days of the announcement.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The market is flashing signs that a new bottom is forming and stocks could be poised for a fresh rally, Oppenheimer head technical analyst says
Markets are showing signs that stocks are nearing a bottom, Oppenheimer's Ari Wald said. Wald pointed to resilience in small cap stocks amid a sell-off in the S&P 500. The technical signal is the opposite of what would flash at a market top and means a new rally could be near.
Motley Fool
3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 57% to 71%, According to Wall Street
Zoetis dominates the growing global animal health market. Digital Realty Trust stands to benefit from the explosion of data generated worldwide. Nvidia should rebound with a gaming-market turnaround and big opportunities in other markets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
CNBC
Shuttered businesses, canceled warehouses and hiring freezes: Amazon is having a wave of frugality under CEO Andy Jassy
With three quarters in the books, it's clear that 2022 for Amazon looks very different than the company's first quarter-century as a public company. CEO Andy Jassy, who succeeded Jeff Bezos in mid-2021, is implementing numerous cost cuts at a time when Wall Street is showing little appetite for risk.
CNBC
Jim Cramer on markets: The best thing investors can do is wait
'Mad Money' host Jim Cramer and the 'Squawk on the Street' team discuss markets ahead of the open on Tuesday. Cramer also weighs in on recession warnings from JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jamie Dimon warns the S&P 500 may plunge another 20%, predicts a US recession within a year, and welcomes Elon Musk's Twitter takeover in a new interview. Here are the JPMorgan CEO's 12 best quotes.
Jamie Dimon warned the S&P 500 could slump another 20%, and predicted a US recession within a year. JPMorgan's CEO criticized US energy policy, and rang the alarm on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Dimon welcomed Elon Musk's Twitter buyout, and noted markets are showing some signs of strain. Jamie Dimon...
The banks that lined up $12.5 billion in financing for Elon Musk's Twitter deal reportedly facing steep losses as appetite for riskier debt sours
Elon Musk's revival of the $44 billion buyout of Twitter comes as demand for risky debt is sinking. That means major banks financing the deal could face big losses, Reuters reported. Rising interest rates and recession fears are making investors worried about taking on debt loads. Elon Musk's turnaround on...
CNBC
Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
US economy is headed for recession in a few months, JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon warns
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon on Monday warned that the U.S. is headed for a recession in the next six to nine months as volatile markets coincide with disorderly financial conditions. Speaking to CNBC’s Julianna Tatebaum at the JPM Techstars conference in London, Dimon said U.S. consumers would be in better...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Ford, General Motors, Rivian and more
(GM) – UBS downgraded both automakers, cutting Ford to "sell" from "neutral" and downgrading GM to "neutral" from "buy." UBS said the auto industry is rapidly moving toward vehicle oversupply following three years of unprecedented pricing power. Ford slid 3.6% in the premarket while GM fell 3.5%.
CNBC
Jim Cramer says to avoid stocks in the ‘house of pain’ Nasdaq 100 index
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday warned investors to avoid the stocks in the Nasdaq 100 and highlighted the worst performing stocks during the third quarter. "These seven biggest losers from the third quarter are simply representative of the House of Pain the index has become," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer...
Most U.S. CEOs Think a Recession (and Layoffs) Are on the Horizon
CEOs in the United States and abroad are bracing for impact, according to a new study detailing expectations of a recession among the world’s top business leaders. In a survey of more than 1,300 CEOs at large companies worldwide, including 400 stateside, the advisory firm KPMG found that 91% of U.S. respondents believe there will be a recession in the next year — and not a short one. That will likely mean widespread reductions in workforce, according to KPMG, which conducted the poll from July to August.
Billionaire Carlyle co-founder David Rubenstein says a Fed rate hike of 100 basis points would shock and depress the market and spook investors about inflation
The Federal Reserve will likely stick with raising rates by 75 basis points at its meeting this week. That's according to David Rubenstein, who said it would be "shocking" for the Fed to go bigger. The Fed will deliver its highly-anticipated September policy decision on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve is...
Mark Zuckerberg urged Meta staff to have virtual meetings when many of them didn't have VR headsets, report says
Meta employees rushed to buy VR headsets and set them up before managers realized, a source told The New York Times.
Dollar extends 2022 surge as market awaits key US inflation data
The dollar extended its banner run of 2022 on Monday, pushing higher following the latest solid US jobs data as equities retreated in both New York and Europe. The drop Monday came also on demand concerns caused by China's Covid flare-ups and more weak data out of Beijing owing to lockdowns.
U.S. dollar soars to new 24-year high versus yen; sterling rebounds
NEW YORK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The dollar climbed to a fresh 24-year peak versus the yen on Wednesday, holding above levels that prompted intervention by Japanese officials last month, while sterling rose after a sharp fall in the previous session as investors pondered the Bank of England's next steps.
Motley Fool
3 Companies That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030
Taiwan Semiconductor may be the most important company in the world today, and that's not changing anytime soon. Disney is a media giant, and it's well positioned for a streaming future. Adobe's acquisition of Figma may not have been cheered by Wall Street, but it may make the company much...
Comments / 0