MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, announces that Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine selects Karen Jones, EVP, CMO, and head of new product development for Ryder, as a recipient of the 2022 Women in Supply Chain award. The 3 rd annual award honors female supply chain leaders whose accomplishments, mentorship, and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company’s supply chain network. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005075/en/ Ryder EVP, CMO, and Head of New Product Development Karen Jones receives Women in Supply Chain Award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine for her accomplishments and mentorship. (Photo: Business Wire)

