Stocks

TechCrunch

How to go from popular to profitable during a downturn

The ongoing market uncertainty is a particularly loud wake-up call for founders pursuing product-led growth. The go-to-market motion pioneered by the likes of Slack and Dropbox revolutionized how teams adopt and purchase software. However, even the best PLG products don’t propel their own viral popularity forever, and all companies eventually face a similar challenge: To keep growing, sales teams must be hired and a pipeline must be built.
bitcoinist.com

How Ripple Bolsters Its Foothold In Europe, New Partnerships Announced

Payment company Ripple announced a partnership with a payment provider for the online marketplace Lemonway. This is the first France-based customer that will leverage RippleNet’s On Demand Liquidity (ODL) solution, supported by XRP. The payment provider will use ODL to improve its treasury payment process. As Bitcoinist reported, Ripple...
freightwaves.com

2022 Shipper of Choice Profile: Shaw Industries

NYSE (Berkshire Hathaway parent company)BRK.B. As one of the largest private fleet operators in the country, drivers for Shaw Industries are experts at delivering carpet, laminate, tile and stone, synthetic turf and other specialty products to residential and commercial markets. The company’s 2022 Shipper of Choice award marks a back-to-back...
spendmatters.com

CreditRiskMonitor: Vendor Analysis — Overview of financial risk analytics solution, roadmap, competitors, tech selection tips, analyst summary [PRO]

This Spend Matters PRO Vendor Analysis provides an overview of CreditRiskMonitor and its AI-powered financial risk analytics solution, SupplyChainMonitor. The vendor offers a customizable view of financial risk among suppliers alongside more general risk capabilities that have been added recently. Looking ahead, SupplyChainMonitor’s roadmap aims to build in more automated features and complement its financial risk strengths with more thorough supplier risk capacities.
wmar2news

Amazon plans to invest around $1B to reduce carbon emissions

Online retail behemoth Amazon says the company is planning to invest around $1 billion to reduce its carbon emissions. Company executives said their planned investment would reach around $972 million, covering investments in electric vehicles to deliver packages. The company is focusing on its European fleet of delivery vehicles for...
The Associated Press

Ryder CMO Karen Jones Receives Women in Supply Chain Award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, announces that Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine selects Karen Jones, EVP, CMO, and head of new product development for Ryder, as a recipient of the 2022 Women in Supply Chain award. The 3 rd annual award honors female supply chain leaders whose accomplishments, mentorship, and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company’s supply chain network. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005075/en/ Ryder EVP, CMO, and Head of New Product Development Karen Jones receives Women in Supply Chain Award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine for her accomplishments and mentorship. (Photo: Business Wire)
alpenhornnews.com

Automatic Reticle Storage Systems Market to Witness Stellar CAGR During the Forecast Period 2022 -2028

Automatic Reticle Storage Systems Market Report offers a Comprehensive view about the competitive landscape of the Automatic Reticle Storage Systems market and includes a deep description of performance by some of the key global players completing in the market. Moreover, the report offers a full information about the position, scope of growth, and prospects of new participants or players in the market.
PYMNTS

Pepsi Automates Supply Chain to Head Off Shortages

In a bid to ease ingredient shortages, multinational food and beverage giant PepsiCo said it is planning to automate and digitize more of its supply chain data in hopes of boosting efficiency and garnering other time-saving insights. In joint prepared remarks Wednesday (Oct. 12) accompanying the company’s third-quarter 2022 financial...
smartmeetings.com

Smart Chat: Will B2B Adopt B2C Strategies to Retain Post-Covid Audiences?

When in-person events emerge from the current phase of attendees furiously booking airline tickets to make up for missed face time over the last 30 months, Tony Lorenz, veteran events executive and now global head of corporate development at rEvolution, thinks many meeting professionals should consider borrowing a few pages out of consumer event playbooks to drive attendance and engagement. We asked him what that would look like.
takeitcool.com

Global Tyre Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 4% in the Forecast Period of 2022-2027

The ‘Global Tyre Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global tyre market share, assessing the market based on its segments like design, end-use, vehicle type, distribution channel, season, and major regions. The report studies the latest updates in the...
fintechfutures.com

UAE fintech start-up Mamo receives regulatory approval

Mamo, a UAE-based fintech platform for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), has been granted regulatory approval by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). The approval will allow Mamo to operate from the Dubai International Finance Centre (DIFC), a financial hub for the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region. It...
Billboard

BMI Moves to For-Profit Business Model, Eyeing Growth and New Initiatives

After more than 80 years operating, in effect, as a not-for-profit organization, BMI has decided to transform itself into a for-profit commercial enterprise. This move comes on the heels of BMI — aka Broadcast Music Inc. — hiring Goldman Sachs to explore strategic opportunities earlier this year. While...
PYMNTS

BMO Debuts Lending Program for Native-Owned Businesses

BMO has launched BMO for Native-owned Businesses, expanding the banks’ investments in lending to minority-owned businesses to include Native American entrepreneurs. The program — launched on National Indigenous Peoples Day — is part of its $5 billion project to support “an inclusive economic recovery for minority businesses, communities and families through lending, investing, giving and engagement in local communities,” the Chicago financial services company said in a news release Tuesday (Oct. 11).
The Associated Press

Mobvista Subsidiary, Mintegral, Secures Top Rankings in Tenjin’s Hyper-Casual Games Benchmark Report

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- Mintegral, a leading programmatic ad platform owned by Mobvista has announced its ranking as a top ad network in Tenjin’s Q3 2022 Hyper-Casual Games Benchmark Report. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011006158/en/ Ad spend and cost-per-install across iOS and Android, Q3 2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)
getnews.info

Wingfly Technology Co.Ltd Sells a Broad Range of Used Bowling Equipment With High Quality and Performance

WingFly Technology Co.Ltd introduces high-end and budget-friendly used bowling equipment for businesses such as schools, clubs, rec centers, family entertainment centers, community centers and other public sales facilities. WingFly Technology Co.Ltd offers the world’s best bowling equipment/bowling machine and installation services. It has a team of qualified planners, well-trained installers,...
bstrategyhub.com

Aldi Mission Statement | Vision | Core Values | Analysis

Products & Services: Food and beverages ǀ Snacks ǀ Baby Items | Personal Care Items | Seasonal Products. Competitors: Lidl | Penny Market | Schwarz Gruppe | Biedronka | Walmart ǀ Salling group A/S ǀ Target | Costco. Did you know? Aldi’s name is basically a...
