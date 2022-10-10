Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
How to go from popular to profitable during a downturn
The ongoing market uncertainty is a particularly loud wake-up call for founders pursuing product-led growth. The go-to-market motion pioneered by the likes of Slack and Dropbox revolutionized how teams adopt and purchase software. However, even the best PLG products don’t propel their own viral popularity forever, and all companies eventually face a similar challenge: To keep growing, sales teams must be hired and a pipeline must be built.
bitcoinist.com
How Ripple Bolsters Its Foothold In Europe, New Partnerships Announced
Payment company Ripple announced a partnership with a payment provider for the online marketplace Lemonway. This is the first France-based customer that will leverage RippleNet’s On Demand Liquidity (ODL) solution, supported by XRP. The payment provider will use ODL to improve its treasury payment process. As Bitcoinist reported, Ripple...
freightwaves.com
2022 Shipper of Choice Profile: Shaw Industries
NYSE (Berkshire Hathaway parent company)BRK.B. As one of the largest private fleet operators in the country, drivers for Shaw Industries are experts at delivering carpet, laminate, tile and stone, synthetic turf and other specialty products to residential and commercial markets. The company’s 2022 Shipper of Choice award marks a back-to-back...
eGrocery Startups Push Niche Innovations to Swipe Share From Walmart, Amazon
As consumers increasingly look to digital channels to meet their grocery needs, small, specialized players are getting creative in their efforts to gain share from category giants by promising very specific benefits and advantages. But it’s not just customers that are taking note of the trend, as sustainability-focused eGrocer The...
TechCrunch
Thoma Bravo buys third identity company this year with $2.3B ForgeRock acquisition
In April it acquired SailPoint for $6.9 billion, and in August it snagged Ping Identity for $2.8 billion. That’s a $12 billion investment to basically build a software category in-house. With ForgeRock, it’s getting a 12-year-old identity management company that raised over $230 million, per Crunchbase. Chip Virnig,...
spendmatters.com
CreditRiskMonitor: Vendor Analysis — Overview of financial risk analytics solution, roadmap, competitors, tech selection tips, analyst summary [PRO]
This Spend Matters PRO Vendor Analysis provides an overview of CreditRiskMonitor and its AI-powered financial risk analytics solution, SupplyChainMonitor. The vendor offers a customizable view of financial risk among suppliers alongside more general risk capabilities that have been added recently. Looking ahead, SupplyChainMonitor’s roadmap aims to build in more automated features and complement its financial risk strengths with more thorough supplier risk capacities.
wmar2news
Amazon plans to invest around $1B to reduce carbon emissions
Online retail behemoth Amazon says the company is planning to invest around $1 billion to reduce its carbon emissions. Company executives said their planned investment would reach around $972 million, covering investments in electric vehicles to deliver packages. The company is focusing on its European fleet of delivery vehicles for...
Ryder CMO Karen Jones Receives Women in Supply Chain Award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, announces that Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine selects Karen Jones, EVP, CMO, and head of new product development for Ryder, as a recipient of the 2022 Women in Supply Chain award. The 3 rd annual award honors female supply chain leaders whose accomplishments, mentorship, and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company’s supply chain network. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005075/en/ Ryder EVP, CMO, and Head of New Product Development Karen Jones receives Women in Supply Chain Award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine for her accomplishments and mentorship. (Photo: Business Wire)
alpenhornnews.com
Automatic Reticle Storage Systems Market to Witness Stellar CAGR During the Forecast Period 2022 -2028
Automatic Reticle Storage Systems Market Report offers a Comprehensive view about the competitive landscape of the Automatic Reticle Storage Systems market and includes a deep description of performance by some of the key global players completing in the market. Moreover, the report offers a full information about the position, scope of growth, and prospects of new participants or players in the market.
Pepsi Automates Supply Chain to Head Off Shortages
In a bid to ease ingredient shortages, multinational food and beverage giant PepsiCo said it is planning to automate and digitize more of its supply chain data in hopes of boosting efficiency and garnering other time-saving insights. In joint prepared remarks Wednesday (Oct. 12) accompanying the company’s third-quarter 2022 financial...
smartmeetings.com
Smart Chat: Will B2B Adopt B2C Strategies to Retain Post-Covid Audiences?
When in-person events emerge from the current phase of attendees furiously booking airline tickets to make up for missed face time over the last 30 months, Tony Lorenz, veteran events executive and now global head of corporate development at rEvolution, thinks many meeting professionals should consider borrowing a few pages out of consumer event playbooks to drive attendance and engagement. We asked him what that would look like.
takeitcool.com
Global Tyre Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 4% in the Forecast Period of 2022-2027
The ‘Global Tyre Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global tyre market share, assessing the market based on its segments like design, end-use, vehicle type, distribution channel, season, and major regions. The report studies the latest updates in the...
VOXX International Corporation (VOXX) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
VOXX earnings call for the period ending September 30, 2022.
fintechfutures.com
UAE fintech start-up Mamo receives regulatory approval
Mamo, a UAE-based fintech platform for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), has been granted regulatory approval by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). The approval will allow Mamo to operate from the Dubai International Finance Centre (DIFC), a financial hub for the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region. It...
Billboard
BMI Moves to For-Profit Business Model, Eyeing Growth and New Initiatives
After more than 80 years operating, in effect, as a not-for-profit organization, BMI has decided to transform itself into a for-profit commercial enterprise. This move comes on the heels of BMI — aka Broadcast Music Inc. — hiring Goldman Sachs to explore strategic opportunities earlier this year. While...
BMO Debuts Lending Program for Native-Owned Businesses
BMO has launched BMO for Native-owned Businesses, expanding the banks’ investments in lending to minority-owned businesses to include Native American entrepreneurs. The program — launched on National Indigenous Peoples Day — is part of its $5 billion project to support “an inclusive economic recovery for minority businesses, communities and families through lending, investing, giving and engagement in local communities,” the Chicago financial services company said in a news release Tuesday (Oct. 11).
Mobvista Subsidiary, Mintegral, Secures Top Rankings in Tenjin’s Hyper-Casual Games Benchmark Report
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- Mintegral, a leading programmatic ad platform owned by Mobvista has announced its ranking as a top ad network in Tenjin’s Q3 2022 Hyper-Casual Games Benchmark Report. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011006158/en/ Ad spend and cost-per-install across iOS and Android, Q3 2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)
getnews.info
Wingfly Technology Co.Ltd Sells a Broad Range of Used Bowling Equipment With High Quality and Performance
WingFly Technology Co.Ltd introduces high-end and budget-friendly used bowling equipment for businesses such as schools, clubs, rec centers, family entertainment centers, community centers and other public sales facilities. WingFly Technology Co.Ltd offers the world’s best bowling equipment/bowling machine and installation services. It has a team of qualified planners, well-trained installers,...
Dutch Online Grocer Crisp Acquires Food Supplier Eetfabriek, Raises $73M
Crisp, an app-only supermarket based in Amsterdam has raised 75 million euros ($73.2 million) in a new funding round that includes participation from new and existing investors. The Dutch grocery startup announced Tuesday (Oct. 11) that half of the funding came from long-term investors such as Target Global and Keen...
bstrategyhub.com
Aldi Mission Statement | Vision | Core Values | Analysis
Products & Services: Food and beverages ǀ Snacks ǀ Baby Items | Personal Care Items | Seasonal Products. Competitors: Lidl | Penny Market | Schwarz Gruppe | Biedronka | Walmart ǀ Salling group A/S ǀ Target | Costco. Did you know? Aldi’s name is basically a...
