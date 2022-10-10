Read full article on original website
whopam.com
Christian Co. Animal Shelter invites community to Howl-O-Ween event
The Christian County Animal Shelter is inviting the community to come explore their regional animal shelter and help raise some money to support it at the first Howl-O-Ween event. It will take place at the facility at 2935 Russellville Road on October 22 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. and...
Nashville to chop down hundreds of trees infected by invasive beetle
The Emerald Ash Borer is an invasive species, and unfortunately, hundreds of trees will be chopped down due to its presence.
clarksvillenow.com
Ashley Beatrice Williams
Ms. Ashley Beatrice Williams was born in Nashville, Tennessee to the proud parents, Mack and Beatrice Williams on April 10, 1992. Ashley attended Clarksville Public Schools and a 2010 graduate of Kenwood High School. She accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of 9th & Main Church of Christ.
wgnradio.com
Dr. Natalie Marks on dog flu outbreaks
Following a dog flu outbreak in Nashville, TN, Dr. Natalie Marks says it can happen anywhere unless enough dogs are vaccinated. She explains signs of dog flu and why dog parents should pair up for protection with both the vaccine for dog flu and for Bordetella. Dogs as pirates seems...
clarksvillenow.com
Candy Lamirande
Candy Arlene Lamirande, age 63, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, while at her home in Clarksville. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Candy’s family will receive friends from 12 noon until the hour of service on Saturday.
radionwtn.com
Loretta Lynn’s Ranch To Continue Operation
Hurricane Mills, Tenn.–With the passing of Country Legend Loretta Lynn earlier this month, many have wondered whether her ranch in Hurricane Mills will continue operation. Family and operators of the Loretta Lynn Ranch reassured her fans today that the Ranch and campground will continue operating. Lynn passed away on October 4 at her home at Hurricane Mills.
clarksvillenow.com
450-gallon native aquarium coming to Wade Bourne Nature Center at Rotary Park
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A local park will soon be swimming with life and educational content for all visitors to enjoy. Plans are in motion for the construction of a native aquarium for the exhibit area of the Wade Bourne Nature Center in Rotary Park, according to the Montgomery County Parks & Recreation Department.
Keeping up with the Boneses: Bones Family draws crowds to Clarksville home
"We have almost 50 skeletons," Sarah Garcia smiled, standing in a yard of elaborate skeleton designs. "My neighbors said, 'you can't stop. You have to keep doing this. It's hilarious!'"
pethelpful.com
Nashville Dentist Office's 'Therapy French Bull Dog' Is a True Comfort to Patients
We've never heard of someone moving because of a dentist, but after seeing this clip, we might have to. TikTok user @smileonnashville is a dentist out of Nashville and he's miles ahead of other dentist offices. We'd be lying if we said we weren't already considering moving closer to this dentist!
WSMV
TONIGHT AT 6: Who are you letting in your home?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - We invite people who deliver appliances into our homes all the time, and next time you do, you might think about what WSMV4 Chief Investigative Reporter Jeremy Finley has uncovered. A wedding ring is more than just a piece of jewelry. “It symbolized our love, and...
clarksvillenow.com
LaVerne Alice Mallory
Laverne Alice Battle Mallory, age 89, of Clarksville, departed this life Tuesday, October 4, 2022, with her husband and sister-in-law, Tammy, by her side. She was born January 9, 1933, to the late Arthur and Pinkie Battle in Orlando, FL. LaVerne received her education in New Britian, CT. and worked...
clarksvillenow.com
Roger Bowman
Roger E. Bowman, age 70, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on October 11, 2022. Roger was a “Jack-of-all-trades” but mostly painted. He lived and worked all over the United States. Roger loved rock and roll music and his caretakers at Avalon Hospice.
clarksvillenow.com
Mrs. Versecco Corbin
Mrs. Versecco Corbin, age 86, passed away on October 6, 2022. Visitation will be on Friday, October 14, 2022, 12:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. with family present 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home. Celebration of Life will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Foston Memorial Chapel. Interment at the Resthaven Memorial Garden.
wbtw.com
Loretta Lynn laid to rest in Tennessee
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, T.N. (WKRN) — Family and friends said farewell to country music icon Loretta Lynn on Friday as she was laid to rest on her ranch grounds in Hurricane Mills. The singer passed away peacefully at home in her sleep Tuesday morning. On Friday, around 100 guests gathered...
clarksvillenow.com
Billie Joyce Singleton
Billie Joyce Singleton, age 85, of Clarksville, TN passed peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at her home. Billie is the daughter of the late Rodney Harness and Pauline Brewer Harness. She is also preceded in death by her brothers, Darrel Harness and Ronnie Harness; sisters, Dorothy Ewing and Carol Backe.
clarksvillenow.com
Joyce Berg
Joyce W. Berg, 89, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, peacefully in her home. She was born February 8, 1932, in Akron, Ohio to the late Homer and Bessie (Irwin) Wylie. Joyce married Wayne L. Berg on December 21, 1952, in Akron, OH and he preceded her in death on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 18, 2017.
mainstreetclarksville.com
Main Street Clarksville contributor Steve Norris dies
We are sad to report the recent passing of one of our contributing writers – Meteorologist Steve Norris. He was 63 years old. Norris, of Crossville, Tenn. joined the Main Street Media team more than two years ago, writing weekly weather columns.
clarksvillenow.com
Operation Honor gives free boxes of food, supplies to soldiers, veterans, their families | VIDEO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Volunteers thanked soldiers, veterans and their families with free food and goods on Wednesday during Operation Honor. Operation Honor is an event to honor all current and former military personnel and their families by giving them necessities they would otherwise have to buy themselves.
Oktoberfest returns to Germantown after three years
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Germantown has welcomed back Oktoberfest for the first time since 2019. For some, this year’s celebration has been a long time coming. “It felt like, when you’re planning for something and you’re excited about it and then things stop. And then you’re still planning it like a big wedding,” the director […]
clarksvillenow.com
John W. Kraeske
John W. Kraeske, age 91, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Tennova Medical Center. John was born November 28, 1931, in Clarksville, TN to the late Anthony J. Kraeske and Ellen Marie McNulty Kraeske. After Honorable service to the United States Navy, John continued to serve...
