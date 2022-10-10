ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barron County, WI

Stayed prison sentence handed down to former A-1 Homes manager

Rice Lake Chronotype
Rice Lake Chronotype
 2 days ago

The former manager of a Rice Lake manufactured home business that shut down in May 2020 while reportedly owing thousands of dollars in home deposits was sentenced after pleading guilty to six felony theft by contractor charges on Friday in Barron County Circuit Court.

Christopher Holman, 36, of Altoona, was charged on June 1, 2021, with 17 counts of theft by contractor in various amounts, four counts of issuing worthless checks, and three counts of fraud in regard to income tax returns. The charges were filed just over a year after A-1 Homes abruptly closed its doors.

The court ordered a stayed 10-year prison sentence with five years of initial confinement and five years of extended supervision on one of the felony charges. Ten years of probation was imposed with nine months conditional jail time with Huber privileges to be served concurrently.

Restitution was ordered in the amount of $55,000.

On the other five felonies, Holman was given a stayed 3½-year prison term with 1½ months of initial confinement and two years of extended supervisions. Ten years of probation was imposed with nine months conditional jail time with Huber privileges to be served concurrently.

Holman may serve the jail sentence in Eau Claire County as long as there is no cost to Barron County, and he must begin his jail sentence by Oct. 19. He is eligible for the substance abuse and challenge incarceration programs, and must maintain full-time employment, among other conditions.

Eleven charges of theft by contractor, four charges of issuing worthless checks, and three counts of fraud in regard to income tax returns were dismissed but read into the record.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department had launched an investigation into A-1 Homes after several people reported that they had made down payments to the company to buy mobile or manufactured homes but had not received their money back after it closed without notice, the criminal complaint said.

According to corporation documents filed with the state, the business was owned by Gloria Holman, the complaint said, but her son, Christopher, managed the operation.

The complaint outlined 17 total transactions where individuals ordered homes through A-1 Homes and made a down payment, one of which was as high as $45,000 although most landed in the $5,000 to $10,000 range, but they never received the home they ordered or a refund.

Special Agent Loreen Glaman of the state Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation, reviewed the company’s bank transactions and noted the deposits and withdrawals. The complaint said the defendant made payments to himself and sometime his mother, as well as to credit card and credit services companies, after down payments were deposited.

According to state statute, as a prime contractor the defendant was required to hold all funds within a trust for the purpose of paying expenses related to the property. During the investigation, Glaman did not find any appearance of a “trust” account associated with the business.

Investigators also interviewed representatives of Commodore, the business that builds the manufactured homes A-1 sold.

A-1 Homes was a dealer for Commodore, which basically served as a subcontractor, the complaint stated. Several checks the defendant had made to Commodore had been returned for insufficient funds.

On May 13, 2020, an employee for A-1 Homes said she arrived to see model homes on the lot being disassembled by Commodore to take back due to nonpayment. The complaint said Commodore’s total loss was $827,311.95, exclusive of interest and other fees, for homes it had delivered to A-1 but never received payment for.

The state Department of Revenue also conducted an investigation into income tax filings. According to the complaint, a review of bank statements showed the defendant was paid more than was reported on his W-2 in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. The investigation also showed that he received payment from the company in the form of personal expenses.

Comments / 0

Related
cvpost.org

There’s a new sheriff in town…

. .or at least there will be following the Nov. 8 election for both Eau Claire and Chippewa counties. Candidates for the office in both counties answered previously prepared questions at a Monday night candidate forum at the Community Table, organized by EXPO and JONAH. Some 60 people attended the event in person, along with online attendees, and both groups had an opportunity to submit questions toward the end of the forum.
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Barron County, WI
Barron County, WI
Government
City
Altoona, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Rice Lake, WI
Rice Lake, WI
Government
CBS Minnesota

3 teens hospitalized, 1 arrested after rollover crash in western Wisconsin

CAMERON, Wis. -- A teenage girl is dead and two others are hospitalized after a very serious rollover crash in Barron County Monday night.Investigators believe the driver -- a 16-year-old boy -- was impaired.The crash happened around 7 p.m., just north of the village of Cameron. Officials say it appears the driver was speeding and lost control, causing the car to roll several times. Investigators tell us three girls were in the car. Two were 14 years old, and one was 15. Two of them were airlifted to Regions Hospital in critical condition. The third teen was flown to a Marshfield hospital with serious injuries. Monday morning, the Barron County Sheriff's Department said one of the 14-year-oldgirls died from her injuries. The driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries, and then taken into custody. He's being held on charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance causing injury. 
BARRON COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Barron County man sentenced for possessing 50 grams or more of meth, intent to distribute

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -A Barron County man is sentenced for possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. According to a media release from the Department of Justice, United States Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea Western District of Wisconsin, Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that 37-year-old Justin Baumgardt formerly of Waupaca, Wis. was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to 9 years in federal prison for possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. This prison term will be followed by 5 years of supervised release. Baumgardt pleaded guilty to these charges on June 29, 2022.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

UPDATE: 14-Year-Old Girl Has Died From Rollover Crash In Barron County

BARRON COUNTY -- One of the 14-year-old teenage girls involved in the single-vehicle rollover crash on Monday night has died, according to an updated press release on Tuesday from the Barron County Sheriff's Office. Press Release. At 7:30 a.m, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department was advised by the Ramsey County...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Home Business#A 1 Homes
wwisradio.com

Three Teens Flown To Hospitals, 16-Year-Old Arrested After Barron County Wreck

Three teenage girls from Barron County are fighting for their lives and the 16-year-old who was driving them is behind bars after a wreck last night. The Barron County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened about 7 p.m. on 16-and-a-half Avenue, just north of Cameron. Deputies say the 16-year-old driver was speeding when he lost control and rolled his car several times. The girls, a 15-year-old and two 14-year-olds, were severely injured. Two of them were flown to a hospital in St. Paul, the other was flown to the hospital in Marshfield. Deputies arrested the 16-year-old for driving under the influence.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Update: Police Say Ginger Has Been Located

RUSK COUNTY -- The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Ginger Bryant and to check on her welfare. The Sheriff’s Office says that Bryant’s home that she owns on Ranch Road had burnt down on Saturday morning, October 8, 2022. Authorities say that since that incident, they are been unable to locate her.
RUSK COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Woman shot with arrow in Eau Claire County Saturday

TOWN OF WASHINGTON (Eau Claire County), Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is hurt after being shot with an arrow Saturday evening in the Town of Washington in Eau Claire County. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office said that a 911 call about the shooting was received around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Investigation
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Man crashes UTV in western Wis., leads deputies on chase after

PRAIRIE FARM, Wis. -- Authorities say a man who crashed his UTV in western Wisconsin Sunday led deputies on a chase after the collision.The Baron County Sheriff's Department also said alcohol was a factor in the crash, which occurred in Prairie Farm around 6 p.m.A 911 caller reported two men on a UTV had crashed, and the driver was trying to load the other man, who was unconscious, back onto the vehicle.When first responders arrived, the driver led deputies on a short pursuit that ended at a nearby home, the sheriff's department said.The 35-year-old man who was driving the UTV was initially arrested, then flown to a hospital in Eau Claire. He is expected to survive his injuries.His passenger,  a 61-year-old man, was flown to Regions Hospital in St. Paul to be treated for unknown injuries, the sheriff's department said.The crash is under investigation. 
PRAIRIE FARM, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Attorney General candidate in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Republican candidate for Attorney General Eric Toney held a Press Conference Monday calling for a response from current Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul. Toney was joined by several western Wisconsin law enforcement officials, including the sheriffs for Dunn, Pepin, St. Croix and Polk counties. Toney says...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
wiproud.com

Wisconsin woman attacked, struck by arrow

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – One woman is hurt after deputies say she was struck by an arrow in the town of Washington. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office says a 9-1-1 call for the incident came in around 5:30 last night. The woman was treated on...
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

1 dead in Hwy. 53 weekend crash

Police have identified the man who died Saturday on Hwy. 53 near Rice Lake as 79-year-old John Baier. Barron County Sheriff’s officials say the crash was reported at about 9 a.m. just south of Rice Lake. Police say Baier, of Arkansaw, Wis., was headed south when he lost control of his pickup, struck the guard rail and rolled his vehicle.
RICE LAKE, WI
CBS Minnesota

Minnesotans suspected in Wisconsin catalytic converter theft arrested after 125 MPH police chase

MENOMONIE, Wis. – Authorities say two Minnesotans led police on a high-speed chase in western Wisconsin after they were seen stealing a catalytic converter.The Dunn County Sheriff's Office says police in Menomonie were called to a theft in progress on Stout Street early Wednesday morning.Deputies spotted the suspects' vehicle leaving the city and tried to pull them over, leading to a chase that reached speeds of more than 125 mph. Deputies soon backed off near the Pepin County line.Wisconsin state troopers saw the vehicle soon after and gave chase, with the suspects eventually crashing near Interstate 94 and Highway 128.Two men were arrested: a 49-year-old from St. Paul and a 45-year-old from Owatonna. Neither men were hurt in the crash.They are expected to be charged with multiple crimes, including theft of major vehicle parts, possession of burglary tools and meth possession.The sheriff's office is asking for anyone with more information on this case to leave an anonymous tip by calling 1-855-TIP-DUNN.
Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake, WI
606
Followers
768
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chronotype is a weekly newspaper published Wednesdays in Rice Lake. Rice Lake is a beautiful community in northwest Wisconsin with a population of over 8,300, located in Barron County. The Chronotype has been published since 1874, making it the oldest continually operated business in Barron County. In August 2014, the company was purchased by Adams Publishing Group, from third generation family ownership. The Early Bird is a free circulation newspaper/advertising shopper published on Fridays. It covers all of Barron and most of Rusk counties, with a circulation of 28,000. The Early Bird includes area news, information, entertainment and advertising. It is the most economical cost per household delivered of any print media in the area. Chronotype.com, part of APG’s umbrella site, apg-wi.com, is our responsive internet site, featuring news and advertising and is accessible on your computer, tablet and phone.

 https://www.chronotype.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy