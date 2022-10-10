Stayed prison sentence handed down to former A-1 Homes manager

The former manager of a Rice Lake manufactured home business that shut down in May 2020 while reportedly owing thousands of dollars in home deposits was sentenced after pleading guilty to six felony theft by contractor charges on Friday in Barron County Circuit Court.

Christopher Holman, 36, of Altoona, was charged on June 1, 2021, with 17 counts of theft by contractor in various amounts, four counts of issuing worthless checks, and three counts of fraud in regard to income tax returns. The charges were filed just over a year after A-1 Homes abruptly closed its doors.

The court ordered a stayed 10-year prison sentence with five years of initial confinement and five years of extended supervision on one of the felony charges. Ten years of probation was imposed with nine months conditional jail time with Huber privileges to be served concurrently.

Restitution was ordered in the amount of $55,000.

On the other five felonies, Holman was given a stayed 3½-year prison term with 1½ months of initial confinement and two years of extended supervisions. Ten years of probation was imposed with nine months conditional jail time with Huber privileges to be served concurrently.

Holman may serve the jail sentence in Eau Claire County as long as there is no cost to Barron County, and he must begin his jail sentence by Oct. 19. He is eligible for the substance abuse and challenge incarceration programs, and must maintain full-time employment, among other conditions.

Eleven charges of theft by contractor, four charges of issuing worthless checks, and three counts of fraud in regard to income tax returns were dismissed but read into the record.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department had launched an investigation into A-1 Homes after several people reported that they had made down payments to the company to buy mobile or manufactured homes but had not received their money back after it closed without notice, the criminal complaint said.

According to corporation documents filed with the state, the business was owned by Gloria Holman, the complaint said, but her son, Christopher, managed the operation.

The complaint outlined 17 total transactions where individuals ordered homes through A-1 Homes and made a down payment, one of which was as high as $45,000 although most landed in the $5,000 to $10,000 range, but they never received the home they ordered or a refund.

Special Agent Loreen Glaman of the state Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation, reviewed the company’s bank transactions and noted the deposits and withdrawals. The complaint said the defendant made payments to himself and sometime his mother, as well as to credit card and credit services companies, after down payments were deposited.

According to state statute, as a prime contractor the defendant was required to hold all funds within a trust for the purpose of paying expenses related to the property. During the investigation, Glaman did not find any appearance of a “trust” account associated with the business.

Investigators also interviewed representatives of Commodore, the business that builds the manufactured homes A-1 sold.

A-1 Homes was a dealer for Commodore, which basically served as a subcontractor, the complaint stated. Several checks the defendant had made to Commodore had been returned for insufficient funds.

On May 13, 2020, an employee for A-1 Homes said she arrived to see model homes on the lot being disassembled by Commodore to take back due to nonpayment. The complaint said Commodore’s total loss was $827,311.95, exclusive of interest and other fees, for homes it had delivered to A-1 but never received payment for.

The state Department of Revenue also conducted an investigation into income tax filings. According to the complaint, a review of bank statements showed the defendant was paid more than was reported on his W-2 in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. The investigation also showed that he received payment from the company in the form of personal expenses.