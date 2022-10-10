Read full article on original website
Will the Magic City Classic remain at Legion Field?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The 81st Magic City Classic is two weeks away. Birmingham officials expect people from over 25 states to be in the city for a week with many activities, but the main question remains: will the longtime HBCU game continue to be held at Legion Field? Alabama A&M and Alabama State’s agreement […]
wbrc.com
Big Boi to perform following 81st McDonald’s Magic City Classic
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The McDonald’s Magic City Classic presented by Coca-Cola announced the postgame concert performer is hip-hop legend Big Boi. Big Boi will perform at Legion Field immediately following the 81st McDonald’s Magic City Classic on October 29, 2022. Postgame concert admission is included with both...
wbrc.com
Could this be the Magic City Classic’s last year in Birmingham?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Magic City Classic is just a few weeks away but could it be the last time Classic takes place in Birmingham?. Alabama A&M and Alabama State are in the last year of a deal that will see the classic kick off at Legion Field. Negotiations...
Huntsville’s Galaxy of Lights to feature more walking nights this season
If you like walking through the popular Galaxy of Lights holiday display at the Huntsville Botanical Garden, you’re going to have more opportunities than ever. The garden announced Wednesday that it will almost double the number of available walking nights through the 1½-mile display for the upcoming holiday season. In the announcement, the garden said the change is “in response to their growing popularity and based on feedback from guests and the community.”
Famous Burger Joint Coming to Downtown Tuscaloosa in Early 2023
One of the state's most beloved burger restaurants is coming to downtown Tuscaloosa early next year, a manager confirmed to the Thread Monday afternoon. Jack Brown's Beer & Burger Joint is already a local favorite in Birmingham, Huntsville and a dozen other cities in Virginia, Tennessee, the Carolinas and Ohio.
Tuscaloosa Businessman Stan Pate Giving Cash and Charity Donations to Local Radio Listeners
Stan Pate, a Tuscaloosa businessman and real estate developer, is giving away more than $50,000 to listeners of a Tuscaloosa radio station and the charities of their choice this week. Pate joined the Steve & DC Morning Show on Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa's 95.3 The Bear Monday, where he announced he...
comebacktown.com
Can Birmingham put Humpty Dumpty back together again?
Today’s guest columnist is Brenda Starnes. I have the unique experience of having lived and worked in Nashville, Charlotte, and Birmingham. I love Birmingham—that’s why I moved back—but Nashville and Charlotte have one big advantage over Birmingham. My parents moved us children to Birmingham in 1958...
USFL Effect: Did $3 million from city, county, CVB pay off? Will league return to Birmingham?
This is an opinion column. Remember the USFL? The dizzying drone-guided camera angles? The champion Birmingham Stallions? In the wake of the financial calamity that was The World Games 2022, it’s easy to forget the city also hosted the inaugural season of the new incarnation of the spring United States Football League just before the all-consuming 10-day event.
Crazy Cajuns Boiling Pot owners selling restaurant after 25 years: ‘This is a young person’s game’
The owners of Crazy Cajuns Boiling Pot will retire and look to sell the restaurant after part of three decades in the Inverness shopping center in Birmingham. “After some long talks, soul-searching, and consideration..Robert and I have decided to retire from the restaurant business,” co-owner Lulu Regard posted on Facebook.
Microwave Dave: 10 things you might not know about beloved Huntsville musician
Dave Gallaher decided if he made it back home alive, he was going to play music for the rest of his life. And he was going to play music that made people feel better. Gallaher did make it back from the Vietnam War, after serving as a U.S. Air Force intelligence specialist from 1967 to 1968. Since then, he’s lived a vibrant and soulful life in music, as illustrated in “I’m a Roadrunner: Life and Times of a Bluesman,” the coffee table book about Gallaher published in 2021.
College football at Trash Pandas stadium: There’s 1 million reasons
The sod has been rolled out on the infield dirt at Toyota Field and the pitching mound has been scraped away. The baseball field that’s home to the Rocket City Trash Pandas is getting a new look. Toyota Field will host its first college football game Saturday at 6...
American Idol runner-up killed in Tennessee crash
Willie Spence, a talented singer who finished as the runner-up on American Idol last year, died Tuesday in a crash near Chattanooga. He was 23 years old.
Alabama and Tennessee cigar shops ignite for Third Saturday in October
Dave Watson knew it could be a special year, so he needed a special deal for customers. Watson owns Smoky’s Tobacco, a Knoxville institution since 1983. Like most cigar shops in Tuscaloosa and Knoxville, business has increased for the Third Saturday in October. Alabama plays Tennessee in a football...
‘Records don’t matter’: UAB remains home to face Charlotte
An eerie yet familiar situation presents itself for the UAB football team as it prepares for its final home game of October. Brimming with confidence after two crucial league wins in the return season of 2017, the Blazers fell to a winless Charlotte 49ers team in overtime and are hoping history does not repeat itself as they play host to the Charlotte, Saturday, Oct. 15, at Protective Stadium in Birmingham.
This is the best city for driving in Alabama. No, really.
The best place to drive in the U.S. – factoring in such things as cost of ownership, traffic, infrastructure, and safety – is Raleigh, North Carolina. That’s according to a recent analysis by Wallethub that compared the 100 largest cities in the U.S. across 30 key indicators. You can see the complete methodology here.
Alabama women’s soccer up to No. 2 in rankings
The historic run of the Alabama women’s soccer team reached another level when the latest weekly rankings were released. The Crimson Tide are up to No. 2 in multiple polls including the United Soccer Coaches ranking listed on the NCAA website. Top Drawer Soccer and College Soccer News also had Alabama at No. 2.
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!
Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
Anniston, October 12 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏐 games in Anniston. The Talladega County Central High School volleyball team will have a game with Alabama School for the Deaf on October 12, 2022, 10:00:00.
atozsports.com
Alabama LB Henry To’o To’o, a former Tennessee player, comments on facing the Vols
Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Henry To’o To’o started his career with the Tennessee Vols, so, naturally, he was immediately asked Monday about what it’ll be like to play his former team this weekend. To’o To’o, who played two seasons at Tennessee, will be returning to Neyland Stadium...
