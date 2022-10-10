ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 4

Related
CBS 42

Will the Magic City Classic remain at Legion Field?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The 81st Magic City Classic is two weeks away. Birmingham officials expect people from over 25 states to be in the city for a week with many activities, but the main question remains: will the longtime HBCU game continue to be held at Legion Field? Alabama A&M and Alabama State’s agreement […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Big Boi to perform following 81st McDonald’s Magic City Classic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The McDonald’s Magic City Classic presented by Coca-Cola announced the postgame concert performer is hip-hop legend Big Boi. Big Boi will perform at Legion Field immediately following the 81st McDonald’s Magic City Classic on October 29, 2022. Postgame concert admission is included with both...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Huntsville’s Galaxy of Lights to feature more walking nights this season

If you like walking through the popular Galaxy of Lights holiday display at the Huntsville Botanical Garden, you’re going to have more opportunities than ever. The garden announced Wednesday that it will almost double the number of available walking nights through the 1½-mile display for the upcoming holiday season. In the announcement, the garden said the change is “in response to their growing popularity and based on feedback from guests and the community.”
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Birmingham, AL
Entertainment
Huntsville, AL
Entertainment
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Alabama Entertainment
Huntsville, AL
Sports
comebacktown.com

Can Birmingham put Humpty Dumpty back together again?

Today’s guest columnist is Brenda Starnes. I have the unique experience of having lived and worked in Nashville, Charlotte, and Birmingham. I love Birmingham—that’s why I moved back—but Nashville and Charlotte have one big advantage over Birmingham. My parents moved us children to Birmingham in 1958...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Boi
AL.com

Microwave Dave: 10 things you might not know about beloved Huntsville musician

Dave Gallaher decided if he made it back home alive, he was going to play music for the rest of his life. And he was going to play music that made people feel better. Gallaher did make it back from the Vietnam War, after serving as a U.S. Air Force intelligence specialist from 1967 to 1968. Since then, he’s lived a vibrant and soulful life in music, as illustrated in “I’m a Roadrunner: Life and Times of a Bluesman,” the coffee table book about Gallaher published in 2021.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magic City Classic#Birmingham City#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Legion Field#The Alabama A M Bulldogs#The Alabama State Hornets
AL.com

‘Records don’t matter’: UAB remains home to face Charlotte

An eerie yet familiar situation presents itself for the UAB football team as it prepares for its final home game of October. Brimming with confidence after two crucial league wins in the return season of 2017, the Blazers fell to a winless Charlotte 49ers team in overtime and are hoping history does not repeat itself as they play host to the Charlotte, Saturday, Oct. 15, at Protective Stadium in Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

This is the best city for driving in Alabama. No, really.

The best place to drive in the U.S. – factoring in such things as cost of ownership, traffic, infrastructure, and safety – is Raleigh, North Carolina. That’s according to a recent analysis by Wallethub that compared the 100 largest cities in the U.S. across 30 key indicators. You can see the complete methodology here.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama women’s soccer up to No. 2 in rankings

The historic run of the Alabama women’s soccer team reached another level when the latest weekly rankings were released. The Crimson Tide are up to No. 2 in multiple polls including the United Soccer Coaches ranking listed on the NCAA website. Top Drawer Soccer and College Soccer News also had Alabama at No. 2.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
April Killian

Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!

Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
FLORENCE, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
199K+
Followers
60K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy