Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan Star Has Blunt Message For Ohio State, Michigan State
Hunter Dickinson won't shy away from competitive banter. During Tuesday's Big Ten Media Days session, courtesy of 247Sports' Zach Shaw, the Wolverines center explained why he has no qualms trolling Michgian's conference foes, Michigan State and Ohio State. "I know as a Michigan man, no Michigan State fan is ever...
Maize n Brew
Michigan hoops extends offer to 2024 four-star power forward Aidan Sherell
When looking at the wide world of recruiting, it’s obviously important for premiere schools like Michigan to recruit all over the country, but it’s also crucial to keep in touch with local ties. That’s exactly what Juwan Howard and his staff are doing. On Tuesday evening, they extended...
Maize n Brew
Three key matchups: Penn State at Michigan
This Saturday, the No. 5 ranked Michigan Wolverines (6-0) welcome the 10th-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions (6-0) to the Big House for a noon kickoff in a much anticipated matchup. This will be the biggest challenge of the season for both teams, and this game will help determine the pecking order in the Big Ten East alongside the Buckeyes.
Penn State Football: causes for concern for the Nittany Lions’ road trip to The Big House
After a much-needed bye week, Penn State Football turns their attention to the Michigan Wolverines in the first game of a season-defining three game stretch. The Wolverines are currently favored by one possession at home, and these two teams are very equal in terms of talent across the board. That means something has to give.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maize n Brew
Getting to know Penn State with Christian Hackenberg ahead of Michigan showdown
No. 5 Michigan (6-0) is set to take on No. 10 Penn State (5-0) in what will be one of the biggest games of the week, and certainly the biggest one in the noon timeslot. The Wolverines narrowly beat Penn State a season ago on the road, winning in the waning minutes 21-17. This time it’s a maize out at The Big House, but once again the season is somewhat on the line for the Wolverines.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan adds special pre-game flyover plans to list of highlights for 'Maize Out' vs. Penn State
Michigan is taking on Penn State Saturday. The Wolverines have some special things planned for its Big Noon Kickoff matchup with the Nittany Lions, according to 247Sports’ Alejandro Zuniga. The 1997 national championship team is one that Michigan fans will remember for a long time. They will be honored...
Four-star LB Anthony Speca slated to make fifth trip to U-M this weekend
The Michigan Insider has confirmed Pittsburgh (Pa.) Central Catholic 2024 four-star linebacker Anthony Speca is slated to be taking an unofficial visit to Michigan for the Penn State game this weekend. This will mark his fifth visit to Ann Arbor as he last stepped foot on campus for the annual...
Maize n Brew
J.J. McCarthy leads nation in multiple categories ahead of Penn State game
Michigan has a big challenge on Saturday, their biggest of the season. The No. 5 (6-0) Wolverines will be facing off against No. 10 Penn State (5-0) at Michigan Stadium. The Wolverines have a quarterback in J.J. McCarthy who has been among the most productive and efficient in the nation. McCarthy has started every game since Week 2 and has put up numerous statistics that are top tier.
RELATED PEOPLE
Maize n Brew
James Franklin speaks at length about J.J. McCarthy, Blake Corum, other players in pre-Michigan press conference
The Michigan Wolverines are scheduled to face their biggest test of the season so far when Penn State comes to Ann Arbor this Saturday. Under the guidance of head coach James Franklin — now in his ninth season at the helm — the Nittany Lions are undefeated and ranked No. 10 in the country.
Maize n Brew
Key takeaways from Kim Barnes Arico’s press conference at Big Ten Media Day
As part of 2022 Basketball Media Days for the Big Ten, Kim Barnes Arico spoke to the media for roughly 10 minutes on Wednesday morning. With a program-leading 218 wins, Kim Barnes Arico is the most successful basketball coach in Michigan women’s basketball history. The team is coming off their most successful season in program history, securing their first Elite Eight appearance thanks to the elite play of Naz Hilmon and a deep group of seniors that helped contribute.
Maize n Brew
Survey: Would you prefer the Maize Out to kickoff during the afternoon or evening?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan Wolverines fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. The Michigan Wolverines decided to have dessert first in the 2022 season. After polishing off...
Maize n Brew
On the heels of a renewed focus, Michigan’s pass rush looks more formidable than ever
After a standout performance in the first game of the season, Michigan Wolverines fans were waiting for the pass rush to make an encore. Since the start of Big Ten season, they’ve gotten just that — recording three sacks against Maryland, four against Iowa and a whopping seven against Indiana.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Michigan Announces Monday Update On Assistant Coach Mike Hart
A terrifying moment unfolded during the Michigan vs. Indiana football game last Saturday afternoon. Michigan assistant coach Mike Hart reportedly collapsed on the sideline during the game. He was carted off the field and taken to a hospital in an ambulance. This Monday morning, the ...
Maize n Brew
What we learned from Michigan’s road victory over Indiana
The 2022 college football season is halfway over and the Michigan Wolverines are one of a handful of teams that remain undefeated. This season — more than any other in recent memory — appears to be wide open for any of the unblemished to make a run at the College Football Playoff.
Two Michigan universities make list of top 150 schools in the world, ranking says
University of Michigan in Ann Arbor is among the many Michigan institutions that rank among the best universities in the world, according to the Times Higher Education World University Rankings released Wednesday. UM’s Ann Arbor campus ranked No. 23 in the world, making it the highest ranked university in the...
Column: Dantonio's final years hurt Michigan State, but Tucker's defense has to be better
Darqueze Dennard. Trae Waynes. Kurtis Drummond. Those are just a few of the names that made up Michigan State's "No Fly Zone" back in the glory days of Mark Dantonio's program. Those elite defensive units guided Dantonio's Spartans to multiple Big Ten Titles, a Rose Bowl win and a playoff berth. After years of excellence under Dantonio, Michigan State fans became accustomed to a certain level of execution on the defensive side of the ball. In 2013, during the Rose Bowl season, MSU's defense was the fourth best in the nation, allowing just 274.38 yards per game. The unit finished eighth in 2015,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wkar.org
MSU Madness tonight; Former MSU baller Draymond Green punches teammate, former Michigan star Jordan Poole; OSU comes to East Lansing to play MSU football | Current Sports | Oct. 7, 2022
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we preview Saturday's MSU football matchup against Ohio State. The Spartans haven't beaten the Buckeyes in quite sometime, but do they have what it takes to pull off the upset? Hear what Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day has to say concerning what makes the Spartans dangerous. Also, we discuss tonight's MSU Madness festivities, which acts as the unofficial start to the MSU basketball seasons for Spartan fans everywhere. Also, we dive into the Golden State Warriors scuffle between teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole; both players having direct ties to the MSU / Michigan rivalry. Coincidence?That, and more!
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan still playing possibility of all-maize uniforms close to the vest for Week 7 'Maize Out'
Michigan has been hinting at bringing out their “all-Maize” uniform combo for quite some time for the upcoming Penn State game. The team has marketed a “Maize Out” for the fans to wear all yellow, which featured the “all-maize” combo in the promo for the event.
Maize n Brew
Michigan hosts 2023 four-star guard George Washington III on official visit
With the 2022-23 season set to start in less than a month, Juwan Howard and his staff are hoping to land commitments from recruits for the coming seasons. Most recently, the Michigan Wolverines hosted 2023 four-star guard George Washington III on an official visit, as reported by Jake Weingarten of Stockrisers.
Maize n Brew
Handing out grades for Michigan’s game at Indiana
Quarterbacks: B- J.J. McCarthy finally broke the 300-yard mark through the air — the worst pass defense in the Big Ten. Frankly, he should haven’t have passed that milestone the way he played. McCarthy had three passes that should have been picked off, one of which was and kept Indiana in the game longer than it had any business doing so. Speaking of that pick, McCarthy’s tunnel vision on that play prevented him from noticing a wide-open man underneath that would have garnered Michigan a much-needed first down on that play.
Comments / 0