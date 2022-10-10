ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

The Spun

Michigan Star Has Blunt Message For Ohio State, Michigan State

Hunter Dickinson won't shy away from competitive banter. During Tuesday's Big Ten Media Days session, courtesy of 247Sports' Zach Shaw, the Wolverines center explained why he has no qualms trolling Michgian's conference foes, Michigan State and Ohio State. "I know as a Michigan man, no Michigan State fan is ever...
COLUMBUS, OH
Maize n Brew

Three key matchups: Penn State at Michigan

This Saturday, the No. 5 ranked Michigan Wolverines (6-0) welcome the 10th-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions (6-0) to the Big House for a noon kickoff in a much anticipated matchup. This will be the biggest challenge of the season for both teams, and this game will help determine the pecking order in the Big Ten East alongside the Buckeyes.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Maize n Brew

Getting to know Penn State with Christian Hackenberg ahead of Michigan showdown

No. 5 Michigan (6-0) is set to take on No. 10 Penn State (5-0) in what will be one of the biggest games of the week, and certainly the biggest one in the noon timeslot. The Wolverines narrowly beat Penn State a season ago on the road, winning in the waning minutes 21-17. This time it's a maize out at The Big House, but once again the season is somewhat on the line for the Wolverines.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

J.J. McCarthy leads nation in multiple categories ahead of Penn State game

Michigan has a big challenge on Saturday, their biggest of the season. The No. 5 (6-0) Wolverines will be facing off against No. 10 Penn State (5-0) at Michigan Stadium. The Wolverines have a quarterback in J.J. McCarthy who has been among the most productive and efficient in the nation. McCarthy has started every game since Week 2 and has put up numerous statistics that are top tier.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Maize n Brew

Key takeaways from Kim Barnes Arico's press conference at Big Ten Media Day

As part of 2022 Basketball Media Days for the Big Ten, Kim Barnes Arico spoke to the media for roughly 10 minutes on Wednesday morning. With a program-leading 218 wins, Kim Barnes Arico is the most successful basketball coach in Michigan women's basketball history. The team is coming off their most successful season in program history, securing their first Elite Eight appearance thanks to the elite play of Naz Hilmon and a deep group of seniors that helped contribute.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

What we learned from Michigan's road victory over Indiana

The 2022 college football season is halfway over and the Michigan Wolverines are one of a handful of teams that remain undefeated. This season — more than any other in recent memory — appears to be wide open for any of the unblemished to make a run at the College Football Playoff.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Column: Dantonio's final years hurt Michigan State, but Tucker's defense has to be better

Darqueze Dennard. Trae Waynes. Kurtis Drummond. Those are just a few of the names that made up Michigan State's "No Fly Zone" back in the glory days of Mark Dantonio's program. Those elite defensive units guided Dantonio's Spartans to multiple Big Ten Titles, a Rose Bowl win and a playoff berth. After years of excellence under Dantonio, Michigan State fans became accustomed to a certain level of execution on the defensive side of the ball. In 2013, during the Rose Bowl season, MSU's defense was the fourth best in the nation, allowing just 274.38 yards per game. The unit finished eighth in 2015,...
EAST LANSING, MI
wkar.org

MSU Madness tonight; Former MSU baller Draymond Green punches teammate, former Michigan star Jordan Poole; OSU comes to East Lansing to play MSU football | Current Sports | Oct. 7, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we preview Saturday's MSU football matchup against Ohio State. The Spartans haven't beaten the Buckeyes in quite sometime, but do they have what it takes to pull off the upset? Hear what Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day has to say concerning what makes the Spartans dangerous. Also, we discuss tonight's MSU Madness festivities, which acts as the unofficial start to the MSU basketball seasons for Spartan fans everywhere. Also, we dive into the Golden State Warriors scuffle between teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole; both players having direct ties to the MSU / Michigan rivalry. Coincidence?That, and more!
EAST LANSING, MI
Maize n Brew

Handing out grades for Michigan's game at Indiana

Quarterbacks: B- J.J. McCarthy finally broke the 300-yard mark through the air — the worst pass defense in the Big Ten. Frankly, he should haven't have passed that milestone the way he played. McCarthy had three passes that should have been picked off, one of which was and kept Indiana in the game longer than it had any business doing so. Speaking of that pick, McCarthy's tunnel vision on that play prevented him from noticing a wide-open man underneath that would have garnered Michigan a much-needed first down on that play.
ANN ARBOR, MI

