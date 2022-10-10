Smart plugs are the easiest way to jump on the smart home bandwagon. Plug them into a wall outlet and route your light or other accessories through them. You can then quickly turn them on or off using your phone. Amazon's Smart Plug is not among the best smart plugs on the market, but its $25 price tag makes it relatively affordable. As a part of the Prime Early Access Sale, Amazon is offering its smart plug at an even lower price of just $13 after a massive 48% discount.

