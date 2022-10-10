Read full article on original website
Washington's Stolen Unemployment Money Trickling in Three Years Later
Nearly three years after thieves stole $645 million in pandemic unemployment benefits from Washington state, investigators are still clawing back funds frozen in fraudsters' bank accounts. On Friday, the state Attorney General's Office filed a motion demanding Bank of America forfeit $9.3 million left there by criminals who scammed Washington's...
Amazon sues Washington’s labor agency over alleged hazards
Amazon has sued Washington state’s labor agency following disputes with regulators over citations and fines imposed on the company for worker safety issues. In the lawsuit, filed Monday in federal court for the Western District of Washington, Amazon asked a judge to prohibit orders from the Washington Department of Labor & Industries to remedy any types of workplace hazards during the company’s pending appeal over the citations.
Delivery drivers take Amazon to court over inadequate rest breaks
The KIRO Newsradio newsdesk brings you their top stories on the afternoon of Tuesday, Oct. 4. A class action lawsuit was filed Friday in King County Superior Court on behalf of Amazon drivers. They claim Amazon failed to give drivers rest and meal breaks, leading to restroom problems. In addition,...
