CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 6 lineup decisions: Starts, Sits, Sleepers and Busts to know for every game
Fantasy Football is all about the matchups. Even though you drafted your team with certain hopes and intentions, your weekly lineup decisions shouldn't be determined by the order you picked your players in. You need to check who your players play and make sure you've got the right guys in -- and the wrong guys out.
Buccaneers make right decision with Julio Jones for Tom Brady
If there is one player on the Buccaneers that you have to build around, it’s Tom Brady. The team is showing this with Julio Jones. There is a major saving grace for the Buccaneers after the first few weeks that isn’t Tom Brady playing at one of the highest levels in the league (even though he is): none of these games matter.
Buccaneers Are Releasing A Veteran Linebacker This Monday Afternoon
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released linebacker Kenny Young. Young, in his fifth NFL season and first with the Bucs, appeared in four games this season, playing exclusively on special teams. He made one tackle. The move opens a spot on the 53-man roster for Tampa Bay. "The Bucs released veteran ...
Eagles injury report: Did Jordan Mailata, Avonte Maddox, Jake Elliott take part in Wednesday’s walkthrough?
The Eagles are about to play their biggest game of the season when they take on the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field Sunday night. After being banged up for the last two weeks, they may have some reinforcements on the way to take on their NFC East rivals. The...
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Cowboys, Giants, Jets make big jumps; Packers, Dolphins dive for Week 6
The Eagles still don't have a loss leading the tricky NFC East going into Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season, but they're not the only surprising team in green. The Jets are suddenly above .500 in the AFC, which may be the much bigger shocker. Speaking of New York...
CBS Sports
Week 6 NFL picks, odds, 2022 best bets from advanced model: This five-way football parlay returns 25-1
The Seattle Seahawks got off to a strong start this season when they beat Denver at home in Week 1, but they have lost three of their four games since then, including a 39-32 setback at New Orleans in Week 5. Seattle will return home during the Week 6 NFL schedule when it hosts Arizona in an NFC West matchup on Sunday. The Seahawks are 3-point home underdogs in the latest Week 6 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Arizona is coming off a loss of its own, but it covered the 5.5-point spread in a 20-17 loss to unbeaten Philadelphia. Which Week 6 NFL lines should you target with your Week 6 NFL bets? Before you make any Week 6 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.
CBS Sports
Kliff Kingsbury talks blame for Kyler Murray spike: 'I thought he was clearly past and they brought it back'
Kyler Murray is taking deserved criticism for his late-game mistakes in Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Arizona Cardinals aren't placing all the blame on their franchise quarterback. Murray and the Arizona offense had Philadelphia on the ropes, facing a second-and-10 on the Eagles' 34-yard line with 36 seconds...
Yardbarker
Arizona Cardinals Sign RB Corey Clement to the Practice Squad
The former Dallas Cowboy, Corey Clement, has been signed to the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad. The running back out of University of the Wisconsin has played five years in the NFL, four with the Eagles, and one with the Cowboys. Clement was a free agent heading into 2022, allowing...
Per PFF, the Vikings Top 2022 Players from Best to Worst: After Week 5
After Week 5, these are the Minnesota Vikings grades from best to worst per Pro Football Focus. The scores are from the 2022 regular season and account for post-Week 5 standing. This series will update the Vikings grades in real time each week after every game. Consider it a running...
CBS Sports
2022 NFL QB Power Rankings: Seahawks' Geno Smith approaches top 15 as Russell Wilson slides ahead of Week 6
Nothing steers NFL teams quite like quarterbacks. It's possible, not probable, to win in spite of them. It's preferable, not easy, to land the best of them. They are, more than anyone else, the ones who shape the football landscape, week in and week out. That's why we're ranking all...
CBS Sports
Khalid Kareem: Waived by Bengals
Kareem was waived by the Bengals on Tuesday, one day after he was activated from the IR, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. This comes as a bit of a surprise, as Kareem was expected to be part of the Bengals' defensive line rotation. He was drafted in the fifth round of the 2020 Draft, but he has dealt with a number of injury issues this season.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Now dealing with hip issue
Godwin (hip/knee) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday. Previously, Godwin tended to hamstring and knee injuries this season, so the addition of a hip issue is a new reality for the sixth-year pro. The Buccaneers' receiving corps remains banged up, as Julio Jones (knee), Russell Gage (ankle) and Jaelon Darden (tooth) all didn't practice Wednesday. Godwin has gutted through his health concerns the last two games en route to 14 touches for 122 yards from scrimmage, and he'll look to do the same Sunday at Pittsburgh, assuming he gains clearance to play.
CBS Sports
Five moves Steelers can make to turn season around: Build offense around rookies Kenny Pickett, George Pickens
It's not all doom and gloom in Pittsburgh despite Sunday's 38-3 loss to Buffalo, the franchise's worst defeat since Michael Keaton donned Batman's cape for the first time. The loss dropped the Steelers to 1-4, making the second time in four years that Pittsburgh has started a season on such a bad foot.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Raheem Mostert: Misses practice Wednesday
Mostert didn't practice Wednesday due to a knee injury, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Mostert was missing from practice after logging 46 of a possible 67 snaps on offense in this past Sunday's 40-17 loss to the Jets while carrying 18 times for 113 yards and a touchdown and catching one of his three targets for nine yards. What the running back is able to do at Thursday's practice should add a degree of clarity with regard to his chances of playing this weekend against the Vikings. If Mostert is limited at all or not available Week 6, Myles Gaskin and Chase Edmonds would be in line for added snaps and touches.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Gets back to full participation
Perriman (knee/hamstring) practiced fully Wednesday. Prior to missing the Buccaneers' last two games, Perriman first didn't practice at all Week 4 before being listed as limited in all three of the Buccaneers' Week 5 practices. Now that he's back to handling every practice rep to begin Week 6, he's a step ahead of fellow injured wide receivers Chris Godwin (hip/knee), Julio Jones (knee), Russell Gage (ankle) and Jaelon Darden (tooth), all of whom were listed as limited or non-participants Wednesday. In three appearances this season, Perriman has averaged 14.8 yards on his six catches while scoring one touchdown on 12 targets.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Mike Danna: Sidelined Monday
Danna (calf) was ruled inactive ahead of Monday's game against the Raiders. Danna will miss his third game in a row due to a lingering calf injury despite returning to practice in full last Thursday. With the 24-year-old out, expect Malik Herring and Carlos Dunlap to rotate in behind starting defensive ends George Karlaftis and Frank Clark.
CBS Sports
Saints' Chris Olave: Progressing through protocol
Olave currently is in the third of five stages of the concussion protocol as of Wednesday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports. Olave left the Saints' Week 5 win against the Seahawks in third quarter after his helmet hit the turf as he hauled in a touchdown. While he wasn't able to practice Wednesday, Olave took part in stretching before going to the side at the start of the session. His activity was consistent with the third stage of the protocol for head injuries, which allows for football-specific exercise. Next up will be non-contact drills, so Olave's status on Thursday's report may reveal that he's made additional progress.
CBS Sports
Texans' Tyler Johnson: Third highest WR snap count
Johnson was not targeted over 25 snaps in Week 5's 13-6 win over the Jaguars. Johnson was active for the second consecutive week and was handed the third-highest snap count among wideouts, moving ahead of Phillip Dorsett on the depth chart. He took the role that would normally go to the inactive Chris Moore (hip). If the Texans don't have to pass, they won't, so targets among the position group are scarce and usually go to Brandin Cooks or Nico Collins.
CBS Sports
Bears' Matt Adams: Goes on injured reserve
Adams (calf) was placed on IR on Tuesday. Adams left Sunday's loss the Vikings early with the injury, then was a DNP on the team's estimated practice report Monday. The fifth-year linebacker has struggled to stay healthy this season, already missing Weeks 3 and 4 due to a hamstring injury. He'll now be forced to miss at least the next four weeks, with a return of Nov. 13 against the Lions being his earliest eligibility.
CBS Sports
NFL hot seat rankings: Commanders' Ron Rivera headlines 11 coaches under fire entering Week 6
One game doesn't define a season, but a couple of them might, and five weeks into the 2022 NFL campaign, a few head coaches are struggling to elevate their respective teams. Much like quarterbacks, coaches often get too much credit when they win and too much criticism when they don't. At the end of the day, however, a staff is built -- or torn down -- based on results.
