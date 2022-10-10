ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buccaneers make right decision with Julio Jones for Tom Brady

If there is one player on the Buccaneers that you have to build around, it’s Tom Brady. The team is showing this with Julio Jones. There is a major saving grace for the Buccaneers after the first few weeks that isn’t Tom Brady playing at one of the highest levels in the league (even though he is): none of these games matter.
CBS Sports

Week 6 NFL picks, odds, 2022 best bets from advanced model: This five-way football parlay returns 25-1

The Seattle Seahawks got off to a strong start this season when they beat Denver at home in Week 1, but they have lost three of their four games since then, including a 39-32 setback at New Orleans in Week 5. Seattle will return home during the Week 6 NFL schedule when it hosts Arizona in an NFC West matchup on Sunday. The Seahawks are 3-point home underdogs in the latest Week 6 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Arizona is coming off a loss of its own, but it covered the 5.5-point spread in a 20-17 loss to unbeaten Philadelphia. Which Week 6 NFL lines should you target with your Week 6 NFL bets? Before you make any Week 6 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.
Yardbarker

Arizona Cardinals Sign RB Corey Clement to the Practice Squad

The former Dallas Cowboy, Corey Clement, has been signed to the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad. The running back out of University of the Wisconsin has played five years in the NFL, four with the Eagles, and one with the Cowboys. Clement was a free agent heading into 2022, allowing...
CBS Sports

Khalid Kareem: Waived by Bengals

Kareem was waived by the Bengals on Tuesday, one day after he was activated from the IR, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. This comes as a bit of a surprise, as Kareem was expected to be part of the Bengals' defensive line rotation. He was drafted in the fifth round of the 2020 Draft, but he has dealt with a number of injury issues this season.
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Now dealing with hip issue

Godwin (hip/knee) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday. Previously, Godwin tended to hamstring and knee injuries this season, so the addition of a hip issue is a new reality for the sixth-year pro. The Buccaneers' receiving corps remains banged up, as Julio Jones (knee), Russell Gage (ankle) and Jaelon Darden (tooth) all didn't practice Wednesday. Godwin has gutted through his health concerns the last two games en route to 14 touches for 122 yards from scrimmage, and he'll look to do the same Sunday at Pittsburgh, assuming he gains clearance to play.
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Raheem Mostert: Misses practice Wednesday

Mostert didn't practice Wednesday due to a knee injury, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Mostert was missing from practice after logging 46 of a possible 67 snaps on offense in this past Sunday's 40-17 loss to the Jets while carrying 18 times for 113 yards and a touchdown and catching one of his three targets for nine yards. What the running back is able to do at Thursday's practice should add a degree of clarity with regard to his chances of playing this weekend against the Vikings. If Mostert is limited at all or not available Week 6, Myles Gaskin and Chase Edmonds would be in line for added snaps and touches.
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Gets back to full participation

Perriman (knee/hamstring) practiced fully Wednesday. Prior to missing the Buccaneers' last two games, Perriman first didn't practice at all Week 4 before being listed as limited in all three of the Buccaneers' Week 5 practices. Now that he's back to handling every practice rep to begin Week 6, he's a step ahead of fellow injured wide receivers Chris Godwin (hip/knee), Julio Jones (knee), Russell Gage (ankle) and Jaelon Darden (tooth), all of whom were listed as limited or non-participants Wednesday. In three appearances this season, Perriman has averaged 14.8 yards on his six catches while scoring one touchdown on 12 targets.
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Mike Danna: Sidelined Monday

Danna (calf) was ruled inactive ahead of Monday's game against the Raiders. Danna will miss his third game in a row due to a lingering calf injury despite returning to practice in full last Thursday. With the 24-year-old out, expect Malik Herring and Carlos Dunlap to rotate in behind starting defensive ends George Karlaftis and Frank Clark.
Saints' Chris Olave: Progressing through protocol

Olave currently is in the third of five stages of the concussion protocol as of Wednesday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports. Olave left the Saints' Week 5 win against the Seahawks in third quarter after his helmet hit the turf as he hauled in a touchdown. While he wasn't able to practice Wednesday, Olave took part in stretching before going to the side at the start of the session. His activity was consistent with the third stage of the protocol for head injuries, which allows for football-specific exercise. Next up will be non-contact drills, so Olave's status on Thursday's report may reveal that he's made additional progress.
CBS Sports

Texans' Tyler Johnson: Third highest WR snap count

Johnson was not targeted over 25 snaps in Week 5's 13-6 win over the Jaguars. Johnson was active for the second consecutive week and was handed the third-highest snap count among wideouts, moving ahead of Phillip Dorsett on the depth chart. He took the role that would normally go to the inactive Chris Moore (hip). If the Texans don't have to pass, they won't, so targets among the position group are scarce and usually go to Brandin Cooks or Nico Collins.
CBS Sports

Bears' Matt Adams: Goes on injured reserve

Adams (calf) was placed on IR on Tuesday. Adams left Sunday's loss the Vikings early with the injury, then was a DNP on the team's estimated practice report Monday. The fifth-year linebacker has struggled to stay healthy this season, already missing Weeks 3 and 4 due to a hamstring injury. He'll now be forced to miss at least the next four weeks, with a return of Nov. 13 against the Lions being his earliest eligibility.
CBS Sports

NFL hot seat rankings: Commanders' Ron Rivera headlines 11 coaches under fire entering Week 6

One game doesn't define a season, but a couple of them might, and five weeks into the 2022 NFL campaign, a few head coaches are struggling to elevate their respective teams. Much like quarterbacks, coaches often get too much credit when they win and too much criticism when they don't. At the end of the day, however, a staff is built -- or torn down -- based on results.
