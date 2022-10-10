Read full article on original website
Where to Get the Best Cuban Sandwich in Florida, According to Southern LivingL. Cane
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
2 Florida Destinations Mentioned in List of American Places that Feel EuropeanL. CaneSarasota, FL
Pet Brings Peace to Tampa Hospice patientMedia TVTampa, FL
Tom Brady has surprising comment on future with Buccaneers
When obviously trying to joke around with Aaron Judge and a split contract between football and baseball, Tom Brady may make Buccaneers fans very happy when discussing “next year.”. Many of us have just accepted that 2022 is going to be the final season with Tom Brady as the...
Raleigh News & Observer
‘You F’ing B----!’ Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Cusses Ref on Tom Brady Penalty in Loss to Bucs
The zebra-coddling of Tom Brady has long been sort of an "open secret'' in the NFL. Maybe it's subconscious on the part of referees and their protection of the 45-year-old legend. Or maybe it's respect and familiarity, as the QB has been at this a long, long time - long enough to truly develop relationships with officials.
Buccaneers make right decision with Julio Jones for Tom Brady
If there is one player on the Buccaneers that you have to build around, it’s Tom Brady. The team is showing this with Julio Jones. There is a major saving grace for the Buccaneers after the first few weeks that isn’t Tom Brady playing at one of the highest levels in the league (even though he is): none of these games matter.
Buccaneers Are Releasing A Veteran Linebacker This Monday Afternoon
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released linebacker Kenny Young. Young, in his fifth NFL season and first with the Bucs, appeared in four games this season, playing exclusively on special teams. He made one tackle. The move opens a spot on the 53-man roster for Tampa Bay. "The Bucs released veteran ...
Once again, the Rays are left contemplating the secrets of the postseason
ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays deserve your love. If not your love, at least your respect. Year after year, they put a winning product on the field even with the odds stacked against them. And, trust me, the percentages are definitely not in their favor. While Major League Baseball...
Bucs legend Warrick Dunn surprises St. Pete mom with new home
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One hardworking single mom in St. Pete became a first-time homeowner on Tuesday. But the new house wasn't the only surprise. Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Warrick Dunn was waiting in the driveway as Tomeka arrived at her new address. The surprise was made...
CBS Sports
Braves vs. Phillies: TV channel, time, prediction, live stream odds, pitching matchup for NLDS Game 1
The division-rival Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies are set to meet Tuesday in Game 1 of the best-of-five National League Division Series at Truist Park, home of the Braves. The Braves won the NL East and finished as one of the top two division winners in the senior circuit (along with the Dodgers) and as such earned a first-round bye. They come into this series with their rotation lined up as they choose and on five days of rest. The Phillies earned a wild-card berth and advanced to the second round with a two-game sweep over the St. Louis Cardinals in the Wild Card Series. They come in with two days of rest.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Now dealing with hip issue
Godwin (hip/knee) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday. Previously, Godwin tended to hamstring and knee injuries this season, so the addition of a hip issue is a new reality for the sixth-year pro. The Buccaneers' receiving corps remains banged up, as Julio Jones (knee), Russell Gage (ankle) and Jaelon Darden (tooth) all didn't practice Wednesday. Godwin has gutted through his health concerns the last two games en route to 14 touches for 122 yards from scrimmage, and he'll look to do the same Sunday at Pittsburgh, assuming he gains clearance to play.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Raheem Mostert: Misses practice Wednesday
Mostert didn't practice Wednesday due to a knee injury, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Mostert was missing from practice after logging 46 of a possible 67 snaps on offense in this past Sunday's 40-17 loss to the Jets while carrying 18 times for 113 yards and a touchdown and catching one of his three targets for nine yards. What the running back is able to do at Thursday's practice should add a degree of clarity with regard to his chances of playing this weekend against the Vikings. If Mostert is limited at all or not available Week 6, Myles Gaskin and Chase Edmonds would be in line for added snaps and touches.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Gets back to full participation
Perriman (knee/hamstring) practiced fully Wednesday. Prior to missing the Buccaneers' last two games, Perriman first didn't practice at all Week 4 before being listed as limited in all three of the Buccaneers' Week 5 practices. Now that he's back to handling every practice rep to begin Week 6, he's a step ahead of fellow injured wide receivers Chris Godwin (hip/knee), Julio Jones (knee), Russell Gage (ankle) and Jaelon Darden (tooth), all of whom were listed as limited or non-participants Wednesday. In three appearances this season, Perriman has averaged 14.8 yards on his six catches while scoring one touchdown on 12 targets.
CBS Sports
Texans' Tyler Johnson: Third highest WR snap count
Johnson was not targeted over 25 snaps in Week 5's 13-6 win over the Jaguars. Johnson was active for the second consecutive week and was handed the third-highest snap count among wideouts, moving ahead of Phillip Dorsett on the depth chart. He took the role that would normally go to the inactive Chris Moore (hip). If the Texans don't have to pass, they won't, so targets among the position group are scarce and usually go to Brandin Cooks or Nico Collins.
CBS Sports
Bears' Matt Adams: Goes on injured reserve
Adams (calf) was placed on IR on Tuesday. Adams left Sunday's loss the Vikings early with the injury, then was a DNP on the team's estimated practice report Monday. The fifth-year linebacker has struggled to stay healthy this season, already missing Weeks 3 and 4 due to a hamstring injury. He'll now be forced to miss at least the next four weeks, with a return of Nov. 13 against the Lions being his earliest eligibility.
CBS Sports
Rams' Tutu Atwell: First career catch Sunday
Atwell caught one of two targets for 54 yards in Sunday's 22-10 loss to the Cowboys. A week after being a healthy scratch, Atwell made the most of his nine snaps on offense, getting in front of cornerback Trevon Diggs and snagging an over-the-shoulder dime from Matthew Stafford for 54 yards to help set up a Matt Gay field goal. Atwell wouldn't see another target after the big play, but the speedster proved that he has the field-stretching speed that Los Angeles needs with Van Jefferson (knee) on IR. In Week 6, the Rams take on a Carolina squad that just axed head coach Matt Rhule and defensive coordinator Phil Snow, which could provide Atwell with more big play opportunities before the Rams go on bye in Week 7.
CBS Sports
Saints' Chris Olave: Progressing through protocol
Olave currently is in the third of five stages of the concussion protocol as of Wednesday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports. Olave left the Saints' Week 5 win against the Seahawks in third quarter after his helmet hit the turf as he hauled in a touchdown. While he wasn't able to practice Wednesday, Olave took part in stretching before going to the side at the start of the session. His activity was consistent with the third stage of the protocol for head injuries, which allows for football-specific exercise. Next up will be non-contact drills, so Olave's status on Thursday's report may reveal that he's made additional progress.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Out for the year
Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Penny (lower leg) is done for the season due to a broken fibula and a high-ankle sprain, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports. Penny will require season-ending surgery, an outcome which Carroll correctly diagnosed as "a heartbreaking loss for him." The 2018 first-round pick had averaged an outstanding 6.1 yards per carry through the first five weeks of the season, to build off his 6.3 YPC mark from 2021. That had Penny well on track to enter free agency in 2023 with plenty of leverage. Instead, he will now have to do so while rehabbing from a serious injury. In the immediate future, rookie second-round pick Kenneth Walker is primed to take over Seattle's lead back duties, with DeeJay Dallas stepping into the No. 2 role.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Will undergo surgery Tuesday
Penny will undergo season-ending surgery on his fractured fibula Tuesday and faces a four-month recovery, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Penny suffered the injury during the team's Week 5 loss to the Saints and will miss the remainder of the 2022 campaign. However, per Rapoport, an MRI on Monday revealed that his ankle was relatively clean, so he should make a full recovery. Penny, who signed a one-year deal to return to Seattle this offseason, will be a free agent in March and, barring his return to health, could be one of the more sought-after players during the 2023 offseason. In the meantime, Kenneth Walker, a rookie second-round pick, is expected to take over as Seattle's primary running back while DeeJay Dallas handles his usual third-down role.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Russell Gage: Dealing with ankle issue
Gage didn't practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury. As of the final injury report of Week 5 last Friday, Gage had been bothered only by a hamstring issue this season. However, the Buccaneers added him to the report Saturday due to a back concern before he suited up this past Sunday against the Falcons. Gage logged a typical 73 percent of the offensive snaps but managed to haul in just two of six targets for 20 yards. His health has now been compromised by a new issue this week, and as a result, Gage's status should be monitored to get a sense of whether he's in danger of sitting out Sunday in Pittsburgh.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Turns in full practice Wednesday
Brate (concussion) practiced fully Wednesday. Brate left the Buccaneers' Week 4 loss to the Chiefs with a concussion and didn't make any noticeable progress through the protocol for head injuries until last Friday, when he was a limited practice participant. Still, he wasn't cleared to play this past Sunday against the Falcons. According to Jenna Laine of ESPN.com, Brate is feeling better as of Wednesday, but even though he progressed enough to be listed as a full participant to begin Week 6 prep, it's unknown if he's passed through all five phases of the protocol.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Mike Edwards: Dealing with injury
Edwards (elbow) was listed as a limited participant on the Buccaneers' injury report Wednesday. Edwards appears to have picked up an elbow issue while playing every defensive snap during Tampa Bay's Week 5 win over Atlanta. The exact nature and severity of this issue are still unclear, so it will be worth monitoring his injury status on the Buccaneers' injury reports Thursday and Friday. Edwards recorded 36 tackles, a sack, two passes defended and an interception over the first five weeks of the season, and his availability could be crucial with fellow safety Logan Ryan (foot) expected to miss Sunday's game against Pittsburgh.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Baker Mayfield: Seeking second opinion
Mayfield (ankle) is seeking a second opinion on his injury in the hopes of playing Week 6 versus the Rams, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. Mayfield is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain during Sunday's loss to the 49ers, and he's set for an MRI on Monday. If a high-ankle sprain is confirmed it seems all but unavoidable that Mayfield misses some time, but the quarterback is reportedly seeking a way to remain in the starting lineup Week 6. Given that Sam Darnold (ankle) is not on track to return from IR this week, it would fall to P.J. Walker to start versus Los Angeles if Mayfield is ultimately unable to go.
