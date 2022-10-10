"ashtrays at breakfast. That’s what it feels like,” says Caleb Foster, winemaker at Gunpowder Creek in Richland. He’s talking about smoke impact, or in severe cases smoke taint, which can cause certain aromas and flavors in wine. It’s one of countless ruinous side effects of the wildfire haze that has smothered Seattle and beyond for many of the last five years. The lung-choking byproduct of forest fire has become as much a sign of late summer as the Blue Angels’ ear-splitting arrival.

