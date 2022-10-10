Read full article on original website
seattlemet.com
The Best New Restaurants of 2022
Restaurant-wise, this year started slow—no surprise in the face of so many challenges—then gathered serious steam. Ascendant chefs and savvy veterans enriched our days with pupusas, seafood, various approaches to sushi, and some bangin’ Filipino-style fried chicken. Everything feels different this year…except our never-ending obsession with pizza.
seattlemet.com
Which Seattle Private Schools Are Highest Ranked for 2023?
Private schools are a bigger deal in Seattle than in most major American cities. Only San Francisco and Milwaukee enroll a larger share of their K-12 students in these pricey institutions. And one of the region's economic engines was born from a couple brainiacs who used to hack their class schedules at a ballyhooed campus in North Seattle.
seattlemet.com
How a New Direct Flight Lands at Sea-Tac
On October 5, the arrivals screen at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport lit with a new name among all the usual Portlands and Chicago O'Hares: the city of Papeete. Air Tahiti Nui flight 52 landed mid-morning to great fanfare from the airline and airport, marking the first direct flight from Tahiti to Seattle. But why do we need air route to a far-off South Pacific island?
seattlemet.com
Woodinville’s Wine Scene Keeps Evolving
In 1976 Ste. Michelle Vintners built a palatial estate in Woodinville and rebranded itself Chateau Ste. Michelle. The move also rebranded the semi-rural town 30 minutes outside Seattle as the center of Western Washington wine. The area’s industry bubbled slowly at first, then burst like a sparkling wine geyser in the early 2000s. Woodinville has always offered an eclectic tasting experience, from the luxe grounds of the chateau to amiably shabby Warehouse District wineries. But this latest evolution promises the biggest change since grapes arrived over five decades ago.
seattlemet.com
Property Watch: Half a Tudor House with Vintage Details
You can own a slice of classic Seattle Tudor Revival architecture without buying an entire house. This picture-perfect brick home in West Seattle’s Admiral District, just a short block from the neighborhood center at California and Admiral, was converted to townhomes sometime between the 1950s and the 1980s. The work is nearly seamless: each half gets its own fireplace, recessed shelves, fun top-floor alcoves, and other period delights.
seattlemet.com
What Happens When Smoke Gets in Your Wine
"ashtrays at breakfast. That’s what it feels like,” says Caleb Foster, winemaker at Gunpowder Creek in Richland. He’s talking about smoke impact, or in severe cases smoke taint, which can cause certain aromas and flavors in wine. It’s one of countless ruinous side effects of the wildfire haze that has smothered Seattle and beyond for many of the last five years. The lung-choking byproduct of forest fire has become as much a sign of late summer as the Blue Angels’ ear-splitting arrival.
