Tangipahoa Parish, LA

2 men killed in separate overnight crashes, Louisiana State Police reminds travelers to buckle up

By Michaela Romero
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e4zTc_0iTNjf1T00

KENTWOOD, La. (WGNO)— Two people were killed in separate crashes overnight, Louisiana State Police announced Monday (Oct. 10) morning. According to LSP, one crash happened in rural Tangipahoa Parish, the other in St. Helena Parish.

LSP says the first incident happened Sunday night around 9:30 p.m. on LA Hwy 1054, near North River Road, in Kentwood. Troopers say 64-year-old Steven Sanders was killed in the crash.

Through investigation, police determined that Sanders was traveling westbound on LA Hwy 1054 when his Ford F-150 veered off the roadway. His truck then struck a tree. Investigators say that Sanders was not buckled at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Several hours later, LSP began investigating another deadly crash near Pine Grove. According to LSP, this crash claimed the life of 20-year-old Dathan Langlois of Zachary.

Detectives say Langlose was headed east on LA Hwy 16 in a Volkswagen Jetta when his car crossed the center line and off the roadway. His car then struck a nearby building.

Troopers report Langlois was also not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was taken to a hospital where he died shortly after arriving.

It’s unclear if impairment is suspected in either crash. As part of the ongoing investigations, toxicology samples were taken from both Langlois and Sanders with results pending.

State police remind drivers and passengers to wear a seatbelt anytime they get into a car.

“While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that properly wearing your seat belt will dramatically reduce your chance of being injured or killed in a crash. Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up. Properly wearing your seat belt is one of the most effective ways to save your life and reduce injuries in crashes,” stated LSP in a press release.

