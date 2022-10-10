ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

msn.com

Watch Deaf Dad and Toddler Daughter Have the Cutest Sign Language “Fight”

Being a parent is hard enough, but being a parent while Deaf has to be especially challenging. After all, it comes with different obstacles as they navigate the world, and it can take awhile for kids to learn sign language enough to be able to communicate with their parent, but in the end, the love and the relationship between them is the same — and sometimes, so is the arguing.
msn.com

Story of Traumatized Rescue Dog Falling in Love With Mom's Human Baby Is Pure Magic

Unfortunately, some dogs are the victims of abuse and traumatic environments. It can be a big challenge to rehabilitate these dogs and many people don't have the time and resources to devote to a dog who needs close care and attention. However, one woman is showing us how rewarding it can be to adopt a dog with these challenges.
Maya Devi

Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors

Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
WBKR

Tennessee Toddler Refuses to Let Go of NICU Baby Brother After Waiting 2 Months to Hold Him

My family knows this scenario all too well. My second granddaughter was born at 28 weeks and spent 3 months in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of Deaconess Women's Hospital for three months. Because of COVID restrictions at the hospital, only her mom and dad were allowed in to see her and hold her. Her big sister had to wait until she came home to be able to see her face and hold her.
intheknow.com

Toddler has ‘little miss independent’ energy as she boards a plane all by herself

These parents shared an adorable TikTok of their daughter boarding a plane all by herself, and viewers are blown away by her impeccable manners. For some kids, traveling is a fun adventure, as shown in this adorable video from TikTokers and parents Mikayla and Nick (@mikandnick), which features their daughter, Hayden, delightfully boarding a plane all by herself. In response, viewers were amazed that the toddler exhibited better behavior than many adults on flights.
Daily Mail

'I'm crying my eyes out!' Gogglebox fans left in tears as they watch emotional scene in which a mother gives birth to an unresponsive baby

Friday night's Gogglebox took an emotional turn as viewers were left in tears as they watched a mother give birth to an unresponsive baby. The Gogglebox stars were watching a segment from Emma Willis: Delivering Babies, which showed couple Ololade and Adekunle excitedly preparing to welcome their third child via a planned cesarean birth.
pawesome.net

Wife Surprising Husband With Foster Dog Will Make You Cry

Who doesn’t love a heartwarming video where we see a dog get his final home? Fortunately, there is no shortage of these videos on TikTok! We love seeing dogs and humans bond through a special connection. It’s even better when two separated pals are finally reunited. This was...
Slate

My Daughter Seems to Think Helping Me at Christmas Is a Huge Burden

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. It seems early to be worrying about Christmas, but here we are. I’m a man in a family of mostly women (my wife, two daughters, one daughter-in-law, mother, two sisters, and three nieces). My brothers-in-law are easy to buy gifts for and my wife buys the gifts for her father, but I struggle buying presents for everyone else. I know they all want jewelry or beauty products or some book series I have no idea about. I work an incredibly stressful job and have limited time for shopping, not to mention that I don’t feel at all at home in stores that sell what they want.
