Mesa, AZ

Cigna Medical Group now Evernorth Care Group

Mesa Independent
 2 days ago

Cigna Medical Group has changed its name to Evernorth Care Group as part of Cigna’s new health services business Evernorth.

It has a health care center at 2870 W. Apache Trail in Apache Junction and three offices in Mesa: 6811 E. Superstition Springs Blvd., 1840 S. Stapley Drive No. 101 and 5735 E. McKellips Road Suite No. 101.

In addition, Evernorth Care Group will begin expanding access to its health care services to more people in the community through partnership with additional health plans, according to a release.

“We are excited to introduce our new name to the community where we have been providing health care services for over 50 years,” Jeff Holt, president and general manager for Evernorth Care Group, said in the release. “Improving access to affordable, high quality health care has never been more important. We look forward to serving more people and partnering across Evernorth to offer a wider range of health services, including home care and enhanced digital capabilities, to our patients.”

Evernorth Care Group is nationally recognized and has a 96% patient satisfaction rating. The group includes 20 health care centers across the Valley providing primary, specialty, urgent care and virtual care, as well as onsite pharmacies, vision and hearing centers, lab services and an outpatient surgery center. Patients will continue to receive the same trusted care and service they’ve come to know from the same doctors and care teams, and will continue to have access to Evernorth Care Group as an in-network provider for Cigna insurance plans.

For information, go to EvernorthCareGroup.com and Evernorth.com .

#Health Care Services#Home Care#Business Industry#Cigna Medical Group#Evernorth Care Group
Mesa, AZ
A community news source serving the city of Mesa outside of Phoenix, focusing on the city, the government, school and local neighbors.

