Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First serial killer in America - The "Murder Castle"Rooted ExpeditionsChicago, IL
She Lost Her Life For Just Being A Baby — The Tragic Case Of Oncwanique TribbletMary HolmanChicago, IL
Can you guess which Halloween candy Chicagoans hate?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Lightfoot is Working on Solutions For Migrants and Asking For $5 MillionTom HandyChicago, IL
Related
How Safe is Chicago, IL?
Chicago, Illinois, is a big city with a lot of crime. However, it is also a city full of opportunity. There are many things to do in Chicago, and it's a great place to live. So, is it safe to live in or visit Chicago?
How Much Money Do Top Finishers at the Bank of America Chicago Marathon Take Home?
With the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon officially in the books, many are wondering what kind of prize money the race's most elite finishers take home in one of the world's most prominent marathons. Overall, the top five finishers in the open division and the top ten finishers in...
Chicago Neighborhood Ranks on List of '51 Coolest Neighborhoods in the World'
If you're a Chicago resident, you might just be living in one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world. As part of their fifth annual index survey, Time Out Magazine canvassed 20,000 "city-dwellers" around the globe to find out what they each love (or hate) about their chosen city. And while the word "cool" is of course subjective, the list says, rankings were based on accessibility, culture and nightlife, and wide variety of affordable food and drink along with "lively street life and big community vibes."
Chicago Columbus Day Parade returns to Loop amid controversy; Indigenous People's Day events planned
A big crowd filled the downtown area for Chicago's 70th Annual Columbus Day Parade.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WGNtv.com
Where did Chicago’s nickname, “The Windy City,” come from?
Where did Chicago’s nickname, “The Windy City,” come from? I have always wondered about that. Indeed, Chicago is a rather windy city, but it certainly isn’t the windiest. With an average wind speed of about 10.3 mph, Chicago ranks 12th windiest among the nation’s major cities. Boston, with an average wind speed of 12.4 mph, is the windiest.
Avondale Is One Of The Coolest Neighborhoods In The World
Coming in at number 16, a beloved Chicago district has been named one of the coolest neighborhoods in the entire world. That’s right, Avondale is one of Time Out’s 51 coolest neighborhoods in the world. While we’re already aware of its charm, it’s certainly great to see the local neighborhood recognized on a national list. The traditionally Polish community ranks just after Neukölln, Berlin, with major highlights including the awesome horror-themed coffee shop, The Brewed, along with a number of hip bars, and sweet details unique to the neighborhood. Mentions of Loaf Lounge (2934 N Milwaukee Ave Suite E, Chicago, IL 60618) known for creating the chocolate cake from The Bear, along with a meal at Taqueria Mazamitla (3610 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618) and endless appeal makes Avondale a particularly great place to explore. Highlights speak to Avondale’s rare, and welcoming feel– along with its appeal for “families, arty twenty-somethings, and working-class Chicagoans”
wlsam.com
Is This It for Late-Night Venues in Chicago?
John Howell speaks with Pat Doerr, Managing Director of the Hospitality Business Association of Chicago, a lobbying group that represents bars, restaurants and music venues. They discuss how late-night venues in Chicago have been closing earlier, affected by the pandemic, and what we can expect now that the world is returning to pre-pandemic times.
'Just mesmerized by it': Giant sinkhole in Lincoln Park has neighbors on edge
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Imagine coming back to your parked car to find the parking spot beneath it collapsed and your car still standing.That's what happened to one woman in Lincoln Park. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza is always investigating and she's digging into who's responsible for fixing it. The owner of the car came back to find it dangling between the pavement and the pit. A massive hole in the middle of a private parking lot in Lincoln Park.She'd barely been gone from her leased spot for two hours. Now,the hole seems to be getting bigger."It's not surprising, but I think its definitely...
RELATED PEOPLE
wgnradio.com
The push to have ‘tiny homes’ in Chicago
Brien Cron, the president and founder of Chicago Tiny House joins Lisa Dent to discuss his organization’s pilot project to construct affordable, 500 square-feet homes around the city. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
Stay Café to Open on Chicago’s Near Northwest Side
Chef “Taco” Jesse Martinez has created a menu of American fare with a wide range of dishes for breakfast, brunch, lunch, afternoon snacking and dinner
Where to find the most delicious Mexican food in Chicago
food on platesPhoto by Jarrito's Mexican Soda (Creative Commons) While Chicago is often known for its amazing pizza and hot dogs, the Windy City also has some of the best Mexican restaurants around. There are so many fantastic establishments to choose from it can be overwhelming. So here are a few of the very best Mexican restaurants for you to enjoy in Chicago.
Chicago Suburb, Midwest Cities Listed Among Safest in the Country in New Ranking
A Chicago suburb was ranked among the safest cities in the country in a new ranking - and several Midwestern cities also made the cut. Finance website Wallethub, released its list of safest cities in the U.S. Monday, and Aurora, Illinois, made the top 40. The west Chicago suburb ranked...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This is Chicago's ‘Most Hated' Halloween Candy, New Survey Says
Halloween is right around the corner, bringing with it lots and lots of candy -- apparently, some more popular than others. And according to a new survey, unless you want to be stuck with dozens of leftovers, you may want to stay away from buying and handing out a certain kind of Halloween candy in Chicago.
Chicago suburb ranks among top 'Safest Cities in America', do you agree?
Aurora ranks as one of the "Safest Cities in America," according to a new report. Out of 182 cities, the western suburb came in at 37. WalletHub compared the nearly 200 cities across three key dimensions: home and community safety, financial safety, and natural disaster risk.
Family-Owned Rock & Roll Deli in Illinois is Must Visit
Not only does the entrance to this family-owned deli differ from others, but once you are inside it's like you are taken back to a different time in pop culture. Welcome to Augustino's a family-owned Rock & Roll Deli since 1978. The business first started as an Italian Grocery store until the father and son duo bought a piece of property which then transitioned from a grocery store to a deli.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
30 years isn’t too late to start
(This column was first published in The Regional News on Nov. 12, 2014.) It took 30 years, but I finally made it to the Regional News. I’ve covered Chicagoland since 1975, but it was in 1985 when I ended my eight years at the Daily Southtown and almost started work at the Regional News.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Illinois quick hits: Venezuelan migrants bussed to Prospect Heights; indoor skydiving facility sued; Rivian recall followed by stock plunge
About 200 Venezuelan migrants bused to Illinois by the governor of Texas are now staying at a hotel in Prospect Heights. The acting mayor said he had a couple days' notice that the migrants were on the way. The children, around 60 of them, are now enrolled in schools and the mayor said he doesn't see this as a burden on city resources.
Boo! One Illinois Haunted House Is Completely Free To Enter If You Dare
This is the first time I have ever seen a haunted house be completely free to walk into. If you like to be spooked, this might be the place to go this weekend!. As I've gotten older, I stopped going to haunted houses only because I refuse to get my heart rate up. I look back on all the days I'd tag along with my friends in school and slowly did I start to question: WHY?
dallasexpress.com
Chicago Launches Country’s Largest Welfare Program
Chicago has launched the biggest welfare program in the nation, in a major departure from the work requirements for welfare qualification largely standard in the U.S. since the mid-1990’s bipartisan welfare reform effort. The Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot will send monthly payments of $500 to 3,250 to...
nypressnews.com
Chicago fishing, Midwest Report: Fall trout opener Saturday and nearshore salmon and trout
The opening of Illinois’ fall trout season Saturday and the continuing nearshore trout and salmon fishing on southern Lake Michigan lead this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report. Don Piorek messaged the photo at the top and this:. Dale, I would like to make a submission for your Fish of...
Comments / 0