Clayton County, GA

thechampionnewspaper.com

DeKalb County School District graduation rate shows small increase

The latest Georgia Department of Education data on the 2022 graduation rate for the DeKalb County School District shows a slight increase over the 2021 rate. The data, released Oct. 6, reveals the DeKalb County School District’s (DCSD) four-year graduation rate for the class of 2022 is 76.2 percent. The overall graduation rate increased by 0.8 over the prior year.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

DeKalb WIC participants to get new debit-style cards

DeKalb County residents participating in the Georgia Department of Public Health’s Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program will soon use paper vouchers for the last time. On Oct. 5, officials announced that participants served by DeKalb County Board of Health’s WIC locations will begin receiving an eWIC card to purchase approved foods such as fruits, vegetables, cheese, milk, soy products, eggs, yogurt, whole grains, juice, cereal, lentils, and infant foods.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
claytoncountyga.gov

Clayton County Office of Finance is Hiring

Clayton County Office of Finance is looking for a detailed and dedicated pension analyst. This position requires a professional, friendly and confident person. For more information visit: www.claytoncountyga.gov/government/finance. Apply online at: https://munisselfservice.claytoncountyga.gov/ess/employmentoppportunities/default.aspx #Claytonconnected.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
claytoncrescent.org

IN DEPTH: Clayton County Prison

Off the railroad track, past the county dump, the private GEO prison, potter’s field, wrecked vehicles held by the sheriff’s department, and the police firing range, at the end of a rural dead-end road, the Clayton County Correctional Institution‘s foreboding fences await state prisoners. The Clayton Crescent...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
25newsnow.com

Decision 2022: The candidates for Fulton County Sheriff

FULTON COUNTY (25 News Now) - Two Sheriff’s Office veterans are vying to become the next Sheriff of Fulton County. The two candidates are Deputies Ryan Maricle and Jon Webb. Both have worked for FCSO for more than a decade, Maricle for 18 years and Webb for 11 years. They are running to replace current Sheriff Jeff Standard, who decided not to seek reelection to the position he has held since 2006.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Students detail unhealthy living conditions at upscale off-campus housing in Midtown

They call it the “roach drawer.” The kitchen drawer closest to the refrigerator always has roaches in it. Asked when the roaches started appearing, Chloe Devre said with a serious look, “The day we moved in. We open drawers in the kitchen and they just scatter.”  Terminix has been called to the 5-bedroom unit at […] The post Students detail unhealthy living conditions at upscale off-campus housing in Midtown appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Teen girls' mental health: A warning to parents

ATLANTA — Editor's note: This story discusses death by suicide involving children. If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Line at 988. An Atlanta mental health activist started her own resource for struggling Black youth when...
ATLANTA, GA

