FULTON COUNTY (25 News Now) - Two Sheriff’s Office veterans are vying to become the next Sheriff of Fulton County. The two candidates are Deputies Ryan Maricle and Jon Webb. Both have worked for FCSO for more than a decade, Maricle for 18 years and Webb for 11 years. They are running to replace current Sheriff Jeff Standard, who decided not to seek reelection to the position he has held since 2006.

FULTON COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO