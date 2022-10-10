Read full article on original website
Related
1011now.com
Man arrested for headbutting officer following traffic stop in downtown Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man is facing charges after police say he headbutted an officer following a traffic stop. Tuesday afternoon, around 4:15 p.m., the Lincoln Police Department said a uniformed officer conducted a traffic stop of a car that had expired registration near 14th and F Streets. LPD...
News Channel Nebraska
21-year-old arrested for Lincoln burglary
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was arrested for a burglary after setting off the store's motion alarm. According to authorities, officers were dispatched to Exotic CBD, 4640 Bair Ave., for a reported burglary in process at 4:40 a.m. on Tuesday. Officers were contacted by the store owner after he had received a motion alert on his security system.
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln man pleads guilty to manslaughter for fatally shooting friend while firing at another
A Lincoln man will face sentencing in November after pleading guilty to manslaughter for fatally shooting his friend while shooting at another man. Tip Mut, 22, initially had been charged with second-degree murder for 21-year-old Gabriel Miller's killing in Omaha in 2020. But on Sept. 30, in a deal with...
News Channel Nebraska
Over $40,000 worth of tools stolen in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln business reported that over $40,000 worth of tools had been taken from a trailer. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to Spectrum, 5400 S 16th St., on Monday around 10:00 a.m. for a report of a belated larceny. The employee told officers that their assigned work trailer had been allegedly entered sometime over the last two to three weeks.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nebraska troopers arrest 2 following multi-county pursuit
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following a pursuit that crossed three counties Monday evening. At approximately 9:30 p.m. Monday., a trooper observed a westbound Honda Insight speeding on Interstate 80 near the 56th Street interchange in Lincoln. The trooper also identified the vehicle as one that been reported stolen a short time earlier out of Omaha.
klkntv.com
Man awoken from slumber after bullet hits couch inside home, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One man was awoken by the sound of gunshots late Saturday night, Lincoln Police say. Around 9:39 p.m., the 38-year-old man told police he heard multiple gunshots at his home near Ninth and Peach Streets. The victim saw that a bullet had gone through his...
KSNB Local4
Two arrested following multi-county pursuit north of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following a pursuit that crossed three counties Monday evening. At approximately 9:30 p.m. Monday., a trooper observed a westbound Honda Insight speeding on Interstate 80 near the 56th Street interchange in Lincoln. The trooper also identified the vehicle as one that been reported stolen a short time earlier out of Omaha.
Sioux City Journal
Six lives lost: Remembering the young Nebraskans killed in Lincoln Oct. 2 car crash
Six Nebraskans, all in their 20s, died last week in what police described as "the worst crash in Lincoln in recent memory." These were their stories.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News Channel Nebraska
Three unknown men break into Lincoln residence, attack two people
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man and woman of Lincoln reported being robbed and assaulted in their home. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the 2500 block of H St. Sunday at 2:35 a.m. for a reported robbery. Officers talked to the 37-year-old male victim and 33-year-old female victim.
News Channel Nebraska
Kraus sentenced after Walmart shoplifting incident
FALLS CITY – Jamie Kraus, 37, of Omaha was sentenced Tuesday to 12 months probation for attempted possession of methamphetamine. Richardson County sheriffs’ deputies arrested Kraus after Nebraska City police reported that a man crawled beneath the divider at a Walmart dressing room and stole a jacket. She and the theft suspect were arrested while sleeping in a pickup truck alongside a Richardson County road. Deputies say the pickup was stolen and methamphetamine was found inside.
klin.com
Four Men Robbed In Lincoln Garage
Lincoln Police are investigating after four men say they were robbed in the 1900 block of SW 27th Street around 10:00 Friday night. The men, who are between the ages of 34 and 42, say they were in a garage when two unknown men with masks approached them. The suspects...
klkntv.com
Two men arrested after leading Nebraska troopers on high-speed chase
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two Omaha men were arrested Monday after leading troopers across three counties in a high-speed chase, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 9:30 p.m., a trooper saw a Honda Insight speeding on Interstate 80 near the 56th Street interchange in Lincoln. The trooper then discovered...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSNB Local4
Robber enters through third-story patio door; steals over $1,000 with accomplices
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Two people were robbed on Sunday after a man entered their apartment through a third-story patio door. Lincoln Police were called to the 2500 block of H Street on the report of a robbery at 2:35 a.m. According to LPD, the 37-year-old male victim reported hearing a...
News Channel Nebraska
Two businesses damaged from burglary attempts in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two businesses in Lincoln were damaged in burglary attempts early Monday morning. Officers said they were dispatched to the Highest Cloud, 3449 N 48th St. around 2:50 a.m. after the business' alarm went off. Officers saw that the front glass door had been damaged with a rock but no one had entered the store. The damage to the door was estimated at $100.
klin.com
Fire Causes $250,000 Damage To Lincoln Apartment
Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews responded to a two alarm fire at the Antelope Gardens apartment complex near 40th and Normal just after 11:00 Monday night. “The first fire crews arrived to find heavy fire from a third story deck with the fire extending into the eaves of the building,” says LFR Captain Nancy Crist. She says residents were standing outside when crews arrived. “The fire was quickly knocked down from the exterior and then completely extinguished from inside the apartment.”
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man allegedly threatens to blow up building
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An argument led to a Lincoln man reportedly threatening to blow up a building. Officers said they went to the 8600 block of Leighton Ave. on Oct. 7 around 3:45 p.m. for a reported threats complaint. They talked to the 36-year-old female victim along with her 14- and 11-year-old children.
KSNB Local4
Court documents outline Nebraska woman’s failed murder for hire plan
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - New court documents outline how undercover agents unearthed a plot they said was put together by a Nebraska woman to hire someone to kill five people, including children. A probable cause affidavit for 39-year-old Valerie Miller of Elwood describes how she allegedly made plans to meet...
1011now.com
Cigarette to blame for Lincoln apartment fire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue says there’s roughly $250,000 in damage following a fire at an apartment building late Monday night. Battalion Chief Jim Bopp said crews were called to the Antelope Gardens Apartments near 40th & Normal just after 11 p.m. According to Chief Bopp,...
WOWT
Neighbors concerned with RV parked under west Omaha bridge
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Neighbors are concerned about what’s happening on public property in a west Omaha neighborhood that’s hidden from view. It’s not a resort where a recreational vehicle was parked, but under a busy bridge near 168th and Nicholas that hundreds of vehicles pass over every day. An area out of sight but not out of mind for nearby neighbors.
klkntv.com
12-pound pet lizard escaped cage, bit baby at Bennet home, sheriff’s office says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A lizard escaped its cage Monday and bit an 11-month-old girl at a Bennet home, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said. The child’s mom had been working upstairs when she heard the 11-month-old begin crying, Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said. She then went...
Comments / 0