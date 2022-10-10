Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Beckett & Raeder opens Grand Rapids office
A Michigan landscape architecture firm set up shop in Grand Rapids. Ann Arbor-based Beckett & Raeder Inc. said this week it opened an office in Grand Rapids at 5211 Cascade Road SE, Ste. 300. Since 1966 the firm has provided the Midwest with landscape architects, planners and civil engineers. “We...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Community college narrows presidential search
In the search to replace former president Bill Pink, Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC) has finalized three candidates from Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Utah. The finalists, Stuart Blacklaw, Tim Casper and Charles Lepper, are scheduled to meet with Grand Rapids residents in a community forum and will be interviewed individually with the college’s board of trustees.
Spectrum, Beaumont announces new name: Corewell Health
The recently formed Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health system has announced its new name.
themanchestermirror.com
Abusive parents cause youth sports crisis as referees, participation plunges
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. This story was reported by and published in partnership with MindSite News, a nonprofit news site devoted to reporting on mental health. Ronny Roby has seen more than his share of abusive parents interfering in youth...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
earnthenecklace.com
Erica Mokay Leaving WWMT-TV: Where Is the Michigan Anchor Going?
Kalamazoo residents in Michigan have had the privilege of watching Erica Mokay’s newscasts for half a decade. Now the news anchor is moving on to the next step of her career. Erica Mokay announced that she is leaving WWMT-TV in October 2022. News Channel 3 viewers naturally had queries after the news. They want to know where the news anchor is going and if her new job is also taking her away from Michigan. Fortunately, Erica Mokey answered her viewers’ questions.
Michigan CEO who hid PFAS pollution to be honored as ‘role model’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Thanks to Wolverine Worldwide, there’s a 25 square-mile area of northern Kent County where the groundwater is poisonous to drink. Wolverine, which polluted the area with PFAS chemicals while making shoes, knew and did nothing about the contamination until its toxic dumping was discovered five years ago.
Grand Rapids business group skips endorsement in closely watched congressional race
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The Grand Rapids Chamber’s PAC is not endorsing a candidate in the closely watched congressional race between Republican John Gibbs and Democrat Hillary Scholten. The political action committee, Friends of West Michigan Business, has historically backed Republicans in the 3rd Congressional District race, but...
GR’s Largest Employer Gets A New Name: Corewell
Following their merger last year with Beaumont Health out of Detroit, the new company has rebranded itself. Spectrum Health is the largest employer not only in Grand Rapids, but all of West Michigan, and in June 2021 they merged with Detroit area health care giant Beaumont Health. They were temporarily known as Beaumont Spectrum Health until Monday, when they announced that the new company's name would be Corewell Health from this point forward.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Beaumont, Spectrum announce new name for health care system months after merge
The largest health care system in Michigan has officially been named. Beaumont Health, based in Metro Detroit, and Spectrum Health, based in Grand Rapids, have merged to form a major nonprofit health care organization. The system, operating under the name temporary name of BHSH System since its launch in January, has officially decided on a permanent name: Corewell Health.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Market hung up on call centers
Call centers — with their massive, open spaces and room for hundreds of employees — are a thing of the past. While companies across the country are working to figure out the new normal of in-office arrangements, call centers are a dying real estate segment. In recent discussions...
2 Grand Rapids Toys ‘R’ Us Locations Are Celebrating Their Grand Reopening This Weekend
As a kid, I got so excited when my mom would take me and my brother Bob to Toys 'R' Us. We would go around a birthday, Christmas time, or when we did well on a report card. I never thought my favorite childhood toy store would close. But on...
‘We’re looking to be an inspiration,’ says Grand Rapids ministry planning 50-unit tiny home community
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Inside his office at Matthew’s House Ministry, Pastor George Werkema flips through a pamphlet showing what he believes is a strategy to reduce homelessness in Grand Rapids: tiny home communities. “We’re trying to give them a hand-up rather than a hand-out,” the 66-year-old former...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Meijer’s one-penny pony Sandy bucks inflation
There is one thing at Meijer grocery stores across the Midwest that hasn’t changed in price: Sandy the mechanical horse, children’s favorite checkout activity.
West Michigan’s last Golden Corral closes in Walker
After 12 years in business, West Michigan’s last Golden Corral Buffet & Grill has served up its last meal.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Ottawa County, Hope College partner on EV assessment
As electric vehicles continue to grow in popularity, a local partnership will help determine the need and demand for electric vehicle chargers in Ottawa County. County leaders recently have teamed up with Hope College to conduct what they said will be a first-of-its-kind countywide electric vehicle charging assessment, a study that will help prepare the county for the era of the electric vehicle (EV).
Kent County commissioner, attorney to square off Nov. 8 for 80th state House seat
KENT COUNTY, MI – A Kent County commissioner is taking on an attorney in a race to be one of the state representatives for the Grand Rapids area. Democrat Phil Skaggs and Republican Jeffrey Johnson will face off in November in a race for the newly redrawn state House district representing East Grand Rapids, Kentwood, Cascade Township and some of Grand Rapids Township.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Museum wins $260,000 in grants for Indigenous inclusion efforts
The Grand Rapids Public Museum is the recipient of two grants totaling over $260,000 to help continue the incorporation of Indigenous perspectives in museum programming and exhibits. The grants include a one-year grant of $50,000 from the National Trust for Historic Preservation and a sum of $212,531.25 over three years...
Gun Lake Tribe, state celebrate new bridge on US-131
A native American tribe the state of Michigan celebrated the opening of a new overpass bridge in Wayland Township Tuesday.
mibiz.com
Grand Rapids med device startup attracts $1M bridge investment led by Mayo Clinic
GRAND RAPIDS — The $1 million raised from investors brings The Patient Co. closer to the marketplace for a device designed to assist nurses and other care providers in safely moving patients. The Mayo Clinic led the bridge financing round for the Grand Rapids-based Patient Co., which also has...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Three vye for Allegan school board seats
Three candidates have thrown their hats in the ring for the two Allegan Public Schools (APS) School Board seats being vacated by Jennifer Nicholson and Troy Carns. The new board members will serve a six-year term. Nicholson and Carns chose not to run again. Mary Colborn. Candidate Mary Colborn is...
Comments / 0