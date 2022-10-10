ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Grand Rapids Business Journal

Beckett & Raeder opens Grand Rapids office

A Michigan landscape architecture firm set up shop in Grand Rapids. Ann Arbor-based Beckett & Raeder Inc. said this week it opened an office in Grand Rapids at 5211 Cascade Road SE, Ste. 300. Since 1966 the firm has provided the Midwest with landscape architects, planners and civil engineers. “We...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Community college narrows presidential search

In the search to replace former president Bill Pink, Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC) has finalized three candidates from Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Utah. The finalists, Stuart Blacklaw, Tim Casper and Charles Lepper, are scheduled to meet with Grand Rapids residents in a community forum and will be interviewed individually with the college’s board of trustees.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
earnthenecklace.com

Erica Mokay Leaving WWMT-TV: Where Is the Michigan Anchor Going?

Kalamazoo residents in Michigan have had the privilege of watching Erica Mokay’s newscasts for half a decade. Now the news anchor is moving on to the next step of her career. Erica Mokay announced that she is leaving WWMT-TV in October 2022. News Channel 3 viewers naturally had queries after the news. They want to know where the news anchor is going and if her new job is also taking her away from Michigan. Fortunately, Erica Mokey answered her viewers’ questions.
KALAMAZOO, MI
100.5 The River

GR’s Largest Employer Gets A New Name: Corewell

Following their merger last year with Beaumont Health out of Detroit, the new company has rebranded itself. Spectrum Health is the largest employer not only in Grand Rapids, but all of West Michigan, and in June 2021 they merged with Detroit area health care giant Beaumont Health. They were temporarily known as Beaumont Spectrum Health until Monday, when they announced that the new company's name would be Corewell Health from this point forward.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Beaumont, Spectrum announce new name for health care system months after merge

The largest health care system in Michigan has officially been named. Beaumont Health, based in Metro Detroit, and Spectrum Health, based in Grand Rapids, have merged to form a major nonprofit health care organization. The system, operating under the name temporary name of BHSH System since its launch in January, has officially decided on a permanent name: Corewell Health.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Market hung up on call centers

Call centers — with their massive, open spaces and room for hundreds of employees — are a thing of the past. While companies across the country are working to figure out the new normal of in-office arrangements, call centers are a dying real estate segment. In recent discussions...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Ottawa County, Hope College partner on EV assessment

As electric vehicles continue to grow in popularity, a local partnership will help determine the need and demand for electric vehicle chargers in Ottawa County. County leaders recently have teamed up with Hope College to conduct what they said will be a first-of-its-kind countywide electric vehicle charging assessment, a study that will help prepare the county for the era of the electric vehicle (EV).
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Kent County commissioner, attorney to square off Nov. 8 for 80th state House seat

KENT COUNTY, MI – A Kent County commissioner is taking on an attorney in a race to be one of the state representatives for the Grand Rapids area. Democrat Phil Skaggs and Republican Jeffrey Johnson will face off in November in a race for the newly redrawn state House district representing East Grand Rapids, Kentwood, Cascade Township and some of Grand Rapids Township.
KENT COUNTY, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Museum wins $260,000 in grants for Indigenous inclusion efforts

The Grand Rapids Public Museum is the recipient of two grants totaling over $260,000 to help continue the incorporation of Indigenous perspectives in museum programming and exhibits. The grants include a one-year grant of $50,000 from the National Trust for Historic Preservation and a sum of $212,531.25 over three years...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Three vye for Allegan school board seats

Three candidates have thrown their hats in the ring for the two Allegan Public Schools (APS) School Board seats being vacated by Jennifer Nicholson and Troy Carns. The new board members will serve a six-year term. Nicholson and Carns chose not to run again. Mary Colborn. Candidate Mary Colborn is...
ALLEGAN, MI

