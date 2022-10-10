ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

8 new releases hit Netflix today – here’s what you should watch

An adaptation of a Stephen King story. A reality game show, a documentary about the Thai cave survivors, and a glam- and glitz-filled reality series about Asian and Asian-American friends living the high life in Los Angeles. For those of you keen to find something new to binge, these and more titles are among the new Netflix releases debuting on the streaming giant today, and we’ve got all the details below.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

22 movies and shows leave Netflix this week – watch these while you can

The end of the month is upon us, which means a few different things for Netflix fans eager to stream the newest hits on the service like the just-released movie Blonde and hit TV series like Ryan Murphy’s Dahmer. Content like those titles, of course, is constantly being added to the incomprehensibly large library of shows and movies that already exists for the streamer’s subscribers to binge. But plenty of titles are also leaving Netflix, too — and in short order.
TV SHOWS
epicstream.com

House of the Dragon Episode 8: Helaena Possibly Predicted Her Own Terrifying Fate

House of the Dragon Episode 8 is already turning out to be one of the most talked-about episodes so far and there's a good reason for that. The Lord of the Tides featured the first major clash between the Greens and the Blacks where the latter emerged victorious. In addition to that, Helaena Targaryen dropped another ominous prophecy and this time, it might be referring to her own terrifying fate!
TV SERIES
Polygon

Every movie and show coming to Netflix in October

Even with Netflix’s recommendation algorithm serving you new movies, new TV shows, and original programming tailored to your viewing habits, the streaming service’s fire hose of content makes what’s coming and going difficult to parse. Wendell & Wild, the long awaited stop motion horror comedy film from...
TV SHOWS
TVGuide.com

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, October 3

What we're learning from these Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Movies and Shows lists is that you all love movies, but aren't really into Prime Video original movies. Following the no-show on the list by Naomi Watts' Goodnight Mommy, the new Prime Video original film My Best Friend's Exorcism, which was just released on Friday, also failed to make the list. Meanwhile, Ambulance and Firestarter, which were both released in theaters (Firestarter was also released on Peacock), made the list after debuting on Prime Video on Friday. Of the five films on today's list, only one — Samaritan — is a Prime Video original. You guys ever hear of movie theaters?
TV SHOWS
GamesRadar

The 24 best Netflix action movies to watch right now

Our picks of the best Netflix action movies to stream right now. Netflix is packed with high octane flicks that are more than worth a watch, but pinning down the best Netflix action movies can often prove quite the challenge given how many titles are hosted on the platform. If you've found yourself scrolling endlessly through the streamer's selection but can't make up your mind on what to watch, we're here to help.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Physical media won’t save us from streaming services

You’ve likely heard of the Batgirl cancellation by now. In an unprecedented move, Warner Bros decided not to release the DC movie as part of a tax write-off. Initially destined for HBO Max, it’s now unlikely anyone will ever see the superhero movie. Disappointing as this is for...
TV & VIDEOS
PC Magazine

We Must Save Streaming Video Before It’s Too Late

As much as we like to pretend otherwise, nothing lasts forever. Even works of art meant to outlive any mere mortal aren’t immune to this fate: Libraries can burn down or close, film strips disintegrate, and Snapchat messages self-destruct. The internet gives nearly everyone access to infinitely more content than has ever been available before, but that hasn’t solved this media preservation problem, and in some ways is making it worse.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
WEKU

If you haven't been back to the movies yet, Indian epic 'RRR' is the reason to go

If you're over the age of, say, 40, you will surely remember the 1975 cult phenomenon The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Weekend after weekend, year after year, decade after decade, audiences turned up at theaters — often dressed in corsets, fishnets and other costumes — to shriek out lines ahead of the characters and sing along with the songs.
MOVIES
TheWrap

How the Streamers Stack Up According to Their Horror Film Catalogs | Charts

HBO Max’s scary movie programming just edges out Paramount+ for the most in-demand streaming service as Halloween approaches. Heading into October, the peak time of year for horror content, it’s looking like a close matchup between HBO Max and Paramount+ to be the platform with the most in-demand catalog of horror movies. HBO Max topped the ranking of U.S. streaming-video on demand (SVOD) services by total demand for on-platform horror movies but demand for the total catalog of horror films on Paramount+ was less than 5% behind HBO Max. — according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Wednesday Trailer Reveals Christina Ricci's New Addams Family Role

Netflix unveiled the new trailer for the upcoming new Addams Family series Wednesday during its recent New York Comic-Con panel. The latest preview of the highly-anticipated new take on the iconic fictional family gave us an extended look at Wednesday Addams' new life at Nevermore Academy and the teachers and classmates that she'll meet as she embarks on a new chapter.
TV SERIES

