North Charleston, SC

St. Louis Blues hold preseason practice in North Charleston

By Sophie Brams
 2 days ago

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The St. Louis Blues are holding three days of practice in North Charleston this week as they gear up for the 2022-23 National Hockey League season.

The 2019 Stanley Cup champions are practicing at the North Charleston Coliseum–home of the ECHL’s South Carolina Stingrays– Monday, Oct. 10 through Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Tuesday’s practice session is open to the public from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

“We’ve got some new guys (on our team), and even if we didn’t, it’s good for guys to get away,” Blues Head Coach Craig Berube told News 2’s Dan Fanning. “Get some cohesiveness, some chemistry together, just bond a little bit. It makes you tighter – you have to be a tight hockey team to be successful in this League.”

This is the second time the Blues have spent preseason time in Charleston.

The St. Louis Blues host the Columbus Blue Jackets in the season-opener at the Enterprise Center on Oct. 15.

WCBD Count on 2

