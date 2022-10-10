ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

1077 WRKR

Local Artist “Embodies” Talents and Wins at ArtPrize 2022

Since its creation in 2009, ArtPrize, hosted in Grand Rapids, MI has become the largest international open art competition where artists of all kinds can display their work. With interactive displays, works being made in real time, and people from far and wide ArtPrize provides visitors with a creative adventure like nowhere else. As big as this competition is, art does what it is meant to at its core, help those around them heal. Local Southwest Michigan artist and ArtPrize 2022 Time-Based Winner, Kristen Zamora’s Embodied project has helped heal people from near and far.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
WOOD

Make Ebels General Store your fall destination

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) The most popular and spectacular art show this time of year is the changing leaves outside our doors and windows. Trees are turning vibrant shades of gold and orange, deep red and we know color tours are all the rage in Michigan, especially during the month of October. Many people head north to enjoy the splendor, so if you’re in the mood to take in the fall season, we’ve got a destination for you, Ebels Clothing Department in Reed City. You can enjoy the colors as you head north, then shop all the fall trends and enjoy fall inspired treats in their coffee shop!
REED CITY, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Beckett & Raeder opens Grand Rapids office

A Michigan landscape architecture firm set up shop in Grand Rapids. Ann Arbor-based Beckett & Raeder Inc. said this week it opened an office in Grand Rapids at 5211 Cascade Road SE, Ste. 300. Since 1966 the firm has provided the Midwest with landscape architects, planners and civil engineers. “We...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Community college narrows presidential search

In the search to replace former president Bill Pink, Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC) has finalized three candidates from Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Utah. The finalists, Stuart Blacklaw, Tim Casper and Charles Lepper, are scheduled to meet with Grand Rapids residents in a community forum and will be interviewed individually with the college’s board of trustees.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Morning Belle coming to Breton Village

A Grand Rapids breakfast chain is opening its third location next month. Grand Rapids-based Meritage Hospitality Group said Tuesday, Oct. 11, it will open its third Morning Belle in the city at 1962 Breton Road SE in Breton Village. The new location joins Morning Belle locations at 434 Bridge St....
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Photos: 2022 Grilled Cheese Fest at Fuller Park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- What better way to celebrate 10 years of cheesy goodness than by hosting an event where cheese lovers can unite! On Sunday, Oct. 9, The Cheese Lady and Grand River Realty teamed up to host the ultimate Grilled Cheese Festival in Grand Rapids!. The event,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Museum wins $260,000 in grants for Indigenous inclusion efforts

The Grand Rapids Public Museum is the recipient of two grants totaling over $260,000 to help continue the incorporation of Indigenous perspectives in museum programming and exhibits. The grants include a one-year grant of $50,000 from the National Trust for Historic Preservation and a sum of $212,531.25 over three years...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
earnthenecklace.com

Erica Mokay Leaving WWMT-TV: Where Is the Michigan Anchor Going?

Kalamazoo residents in Michigan have had the privilege of watching Erica Mokay’s newscasts for half a decade. Now the news anchor is moving on to the next step of her career. Erica Mokay announced that she is leaving WWMT-TV in October 2022. News Channel 3 viewers naturally had queries after the news. They want to know where the news anchor is going and if her new job is also taking her away from Michigan. Fortunately, Erica Mokey answered her viewers’ questions.
KALAMAZOO, MI

