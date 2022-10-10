Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
New restaurant for dogs opening soon in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Related
Local Artist “Embodies” Talents and Wins at ArtPrize 2022
Since its creation in 2009, ArtPrize, hosted in Grand Rapids, MI has become the largest international open art competition where artists of all kinds can display their work. With interactive displays, works being made in real time, and people from far and wide ArtPrize provides visitors with a creative adventure like nowhere else. As big as this competition is, art does what it is meant to at its core, help those around them heal. Local Southwest Michigan artist and ArtPrize 2022 Time-Based Winner, Kristen Zamora’s Embodied project has helped heal people from near and far.
Sip Coffee & Cocktails nears opening day in Grand Rapids
A new spot for coffee and cocktails will soon open its doors in Grand Rapids’ Alger Heights neighborhood.
Vegans Beware! These Are The 4 Best Steakhouses In Grand Rapids
If you like big, juicy, hunks of meat like Ron Swanson from Parks and Recreation then this article is going to make you very happy. However, if you think meat is murder and can't bear the thought of eating a poor innocent animal then you might want to stop reading now.
Iconic Toys 'R' Us returns with grand opening event this weekend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — "I don't want to grow up, because if I did, I couldn't be a Toys 'R' Us kid," is a tune that most kids nowadays have never heard—until now. The iconic toy store has partnered with Macy's and will be opening up a Toys 'R' Us toy section in select stores across the country.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOOD
Make Ebels General Store your fall destination
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) The most popular and spectacular art show this time of year is the changing leaves outside our doors and windows. Trees are turning vibrant shades of gold and orange, deep red and we know color tours are all the rage in Michigan, especially during the month of October. Many people head north to enjoy the splendor, so if you’re in the mood to take in the fall season, we’ve got a destination for you, Ebels Clothing Department in Reed City. You can enjoy the colors as you head north, then shop all the fall trends and enjoy fall inspired treats in their coffee shop!
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Beckett & Raeder opens Grand Rapids office
A Michigan landscape architecture firm set up shop in Grand Rapids. Ann Arbor-based Beckett & Raeder Inc. said this week it opened an office in Grand Rapids at 5211 Cascade Road SE, Ste. 300. Since 1966 the firm has provided the Midwest with landscape architects, planners and civil engineers. “We...
Spectrum, Beaumont announces new name: Corewell Health
The recently formed Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health system has announced its new name.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Community college narrows presidential search
In the search to replace former president Bill Pink, Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC) has finalized three candidates from Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Utah. The finalists, Stuart Blacklaw, Tim Casper and Charles Lepper, are scheduled to meet with Grand Rapids residents in a community forum and will be interviewed individually with the college’s board of trustees.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Then and now: Furniture factories still shape Grand Rapids
Giant, brick buildings that once hummed with the sounds of tools still stand, serving new purposes to the city’s latest residents.
Meet the 11 candidates running for the Grand Rapids school board
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The nine-member Grand Rapids Public Schools Board of Education is guaranteed to have at least two new faces after the Nov. 8 general election with longtime members not seeking reelection. The school board could see a major shakeup this year with five, four-year seats up...
‘Phenomenal’: Polish halls see big turnout for 50th Pulaski Days
The 50th Pulaski Days event concluded on Sunday with organizers reporting strong attendance numbers.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Morning Belle coming to Breton Village
A Grand Rapids breakfast chain is opening its third location next month. Grand Rapids-based Meritage Hospitality Group said Tuesday, Oct. 11, it will open its third Morning Belle in the city at 1962 Breton Road SE in Breton Village. The new location joins Morning Belle locations at 434 Bridge St....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOOD
Photos: 2022 Grilled Cheese Fest at Fuller Park
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- What better way to celebrate 10 years of cheesy goodness than by hosting an event where cheese lovers can unite! On Sunday, Oct. 9, The Cheese Lady and Grand River Realty teamed up to host the ultimate Grilled Cheese Festival in Grand Rapids!. The event,...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Museum wins $260,000 in grants for Indigenous inclusion efforts
The Grand Rapids Public Museum is the recipient of two grants totaling over $260,000 to help continue the incorporation of Indigenous perspectives in museum programming and exhibits. The grants include a one-year grant of $50,000 from the National Trust for Historic Preservation and a sum of $212,531.25 over three years...
2 Grand Rapids Toys ‘R’ Us Locations Are Celebrating Their Grand Reopening This Weekend
As a kid, I got so excited when my mom would take me and my brother Bob to Toys 'R' Us. We would go around a birthday, Christmas time, or when we did well on a report card. I never thought my favorite childhood toy store would close. But on...
Breakfast and Booze: New Brunch Restaurant Opening in Grand Rapids
Who doesn't love brunch?! It's the perfect combination of breakfast, lunch, and cocktails!. Well, good news: A Grand Rapids brunch restaurant is expanding with a third location. Meritage Hospitality Opening Third Morning Belle Restaurant in Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids Business Journal reports that Morning Belle is planning to open a...
earnthenecklace.com
Erica Mokay Leaving WWMT-TV: Where Is the Michigan Anchor Going?
Kalamazoo residents in Michigan have had the privilege of watching Erica Mokay’s newscasts for half a decade. Now the news anchor is moving on to the next step of her career. Erica Mokay announced that she is leaving WWMT-TV in October 2022. News Channel 3 viewers naturally had queries after the news. They want to know where the news anchor is going and if her new job is also taking her away from Michigan. Fortunately, Erica Mokey answered her viewers’ questions.
Michigan CEO who hid PFAS pollution to be honored as ‘role model’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Thanks to Wolverine Worldwide, there’s a 25 square-mile area of northern Kent County where the groundwater is poisonous to drink. Wolverine, which polluted the area with PFAS chemicals while making shoes, knew and did nothing about the contamination until its toxic dumping was discovered five years ago.
schoolnewsnetwork.org
Students bring joy to new principal at Forest Hills Northern High School
Forest Hills — Amena Moiz is the new principal at Forest Hills Northern High School. SNN gets to know her in this edition of Meet Your Administrator. Other positions you have held in the district: Assistant principal, Forest Hills Northern High School. What are you most excited about in...
Meijer’s one-penny pony Sandy bucks inflation
There is one thing at Meijer grocery stores across the Midwest that hasn’t changed in price: Sandy the mechanical horse, children’s favorite checkout activity.
Comments / 0