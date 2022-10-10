Dawid Malan underlined his value with an innings of 82 off 49 balls to help England claim a T20 series victory against Australia on a chilly evening at Canberra.Malan was shuffled down to number seven in the batting order in Sunday’s series opener at Perth but returned to his usual position at first drop at the Manuka Oval, perhaps with a point to prove.He did so after anchoring England’s recovery from 54 for four to 178 for seven before Sam Curran collected three for 25 as the tourists claimed an eight-run win to go 2-0 ahead with one to play.

