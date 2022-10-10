ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cordova, NC

OBITUARY: LaWanda Jean Stevens Brigman

HAMLET — LaWanda Jean Stevens Brigman, 56, of Hamlet, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 at Richmond County Hospice Haven. She was born Oct. 22, 1965 in Richmond County, daughter of the late William Benny Stevens and Louise Hinson Stevens. LaWanda attended St. Paul’s United Methodist Church when she...
HAMLET, NC
OBITUARY: Janice Faye Williams Greene

ROCKINGHAM — Janice Faye Williams Greene, 74, of Rockingham, completed her earthly journey on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. Mrs. Greene was born Oct. 21, 1947 in Dillon, South Carolina, a daughter of the late Clarence “Buck” and Elsie Lee Tucker Williams. She was a homemaker and a...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
OBITUARY: Willie Esther Gainey

ROCKINGHAM — On Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, Mother Willie Esther Gainey, 74, while a patient at Richmond County Hospice Haven in Rockingham, went home to be with her Lord and Savior. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 at Greater St. Mark Church of Deliverance in...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
RAMBLINGS: Yokefellows made impact at Morrison

I truly believe there are former Morrison Youth Institution (now named Richmond Correctional Institution in Hoffman) youthful offenders who have maintained great memories through the years of a special group of local Yokefellows who steadfastly committed themselves to making weekly visits with them as part of their ministry. These visits...
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
Cordova, NC
Rockingham, NC
Middle School Sports Report

After a tough start to its season last week at Sandy Grove, Hamlet Middle’s football program rebounded on Wednesday, Oct. 5 with a 24-0 victory at in-county opponent Cordova Middle School. “This week’s win over Cordova was a team effort,” shared Hamlet Middle School football coach Kevin Alfonso. “A...
HAMLET, NC

