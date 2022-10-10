‘House of the Dragon’ fans can’t believe this ‘Game of Thrones’ character is to blame for Westeros’ problems all over again

Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
King Joffrey spoiled the ‘House of the Dragon’ ending back in 2013
King Joffrey, one of the most memorable villains from HBO's “Game of Thrones" series, is long gone, but his cruel spirit lives on in the form of spoilers. "House of the Dragon," the latest HBO incarnation of the epic fantasy series and a prequel to "Thrones," just aired its sixth episode, featuring a major time jump. Some 10 years after the previous episode, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the king's heir apparent, and Queen Alicent Hightower, King Viserys I Targaryen's wife, are portrayed by older actors and have gone from friends to frenemies to full-on foes.
7 details you might have missed in the latest episode of 'House of the Dragon'
The HBO series continued to surprise fans of George R.R. Martin's "Fire and Blood" book with revelations about King Viserys and a prophecy.
digitalspy.com
The Targaryen family tree explained from House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones
So many Targaryens, so little time. Whether you're a fan of House of the Dragon trying to keep up with the dynastic developments, a Game of Thrones fan wondering where it all began, or a member of the Targaryen family looking for singles in your area, this is the article for you.
ETOnline.com
'Game of Thrones' Lena Headey Marries 'Ozark's Marc Menchaca With Peter Dinklage, Sophie Turner in Attendance
It's a match made in TV heaven! Game of Thrones star Lena Headey tied the knot with Ozark actor Marc Menchaca in a gorgeous ceremony in Puglia, Italy, over the weekend, in what turned out to be a mini GoT reunion. The wedding was attended by several GoT alum, including...
‘Game of Thrones’ Star Kit Harington Originally Said It Would Be ‘Painful’ to Watch ‘House of the Dragon’
Over a year before ‘House of the Dragon’ premiered, ‘Game of Thrones’ star Kit Harington said it ‘might be painful’ to watch the prequel series.
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 8 Ending Explained: Is Viserys Dead? How “The Prince That Was Promised” Prophecy Connects to Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen
HBO‘s House of the Dragon Episode 8 “The Lord of the Tides” gave Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) one last time to make things right. The decaying monarch roused himself from his sickbed to sit on the Iron Throne — for the last time? — to stick up for Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and confirm that her bastard Strong children are legitimate Targaryens and Velaryons in his eyes. He then attempted to heal his feuding family with an emotional plea at a “last supper” that might have just reunited Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Rhaenyra once and for all. And then Viserys pulled...
Popculture
'Game of Thrones' Jon Snow Spinoff: A Guide to Kit Harington's Upcoming Return
House of the Dragon has given fans a triumphant return to Westeros, but one project in the works could be much more closely related to Game of Thrones. Back in June, fans were floored by the news that Kit Harington himself had pitched a sequel series about his character, Jon Snow. Here's a run-down of everything we know about the project, and how likely it is that we'll ever get to see it for ourselves.
House Of The Dragon viewers brand show 'unwatchable' as they express outrage over new episode being too dark... but HBO insists it was an 'intentional creative decision'
Many social media users were outraged over how dark certain scenes were in the latest episode of House Of The Dragon but HBO has defended them as an 'intentional creative decision.'. Twitter was full of fans of the Game Of Thrones prequel series who were upset about their viewing experience.
Popculture
'Game of Thrones': Lena Headey Just Married an 'Ozark' Actor
Wedding bells were ringing for Lena Headey last week. The Game of Thrones alum reportedly tied the knot with Ozark star Marc Menchaca in a romantic private ceremony at a vineyard in Puglia, Italy on Thursday, Oct. 6. The couple has been romantically linked since 2020. For her special day,...
A Look Back At The Guts And Glory Of Actress Diana Rigg: From "The Avengers" To "Game of Thrones"
[Note: This article is based on entertainment and media reports from IMDB.com, biography.com, The New York Times, and the book, Glamour, Gidgets, and the Girl Next Door: Television's Iconic Women From The '50s, '60s, and '70s.]
wegotthiscovered.com
thedigitalfix.com
House of the Dragon: Vhagar, Aemond’s new dragon explained
Who is Vhagar, the dragon Prince Aemond claimed in House of the Dragon episode 7? On paper, all the Targaryen dragons look the same, but as the fantasy series goes on, you’ll learn that some are far more important than others. And few are more important than the mighty...
wegotthiscovered.com
Collider
From ‘House of the Dragon’ to ‘Game of Thrones’: 10 Times George R. R. Martin Was Inspired By Historical Events
Acclaimed author George R. R. Martin is the mind behind Westeros, the world where the immensely popular HBO shows Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon take place. Full of giants, white walkers, and dragons, Martin’s universe has captured the hearts and minds of diehard fantasy fans and casual viewers alike.
House of the Dragon: Aegon Targaryen’s misunderstood ‘Song of Ice and Fire’ dream, explained
Game of Thrones fans are learning a lot more about the Targaryens thanks to House of the Dragon.HBO’s new spin-off series continued on Sunday (9 October), transporting viewers back to the world of Westeros – albeit one set more than 150 years before the events of Game of Thrones.The series isn’t just aimed at viewers of the original series, though. There have already been several moments where it became clear the prequel will reward readers of George RR Martin’s Fire & Blood, as well as his A Song of Ice and Fire book series.In the latest instalment, the series...
House of the Dragon: Paddy Considine says George RR Martin told him ‘your Viserys is better than my Viserys’
Paddy Considine has opened up about a text he received from George RR Martin about his performance in House of the Dragon.The British actor has starred in the Game of Thrones spin-off series as Targaryen family patriarch and king Viserys Targaryen.*Major spoilers for House of the Dragon episode eight below – you have been warned*Throughout the series, Viserys’s health has slowly deteriorated, with Sunday (9 October) night’s episode showing him breathing his last breath as he pleaded for “no more” pain.In a new interview with GQ Hype, Considine revealed that his portrayal of Viserys had been given the ultimate...
wegotthiscovered.com
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: Westeros succumbs to chaos in ‘House’ episode 9 trailer as fans praise Paddy Considine for his part as King Viserys
House of the Dragon has turned out better than anyone expected, perhaps even on par with Game of Thrones in terms of objective quality. As fans celebrate this triumphant return to form for Westeros, others bid Paddy Considine — the talent who has been singlehandedly carrying the show on his back — a fond goodbye.
wegotthiscovered.com
George R.R. Martin Discusses Where Alicent's 4th Kid Is And Why He Hasn't Been Introduced Yet On House Of The Dragon
Alicent and Viserys have four children. George RR Martin discusses what's going on with the other one.
