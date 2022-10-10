Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
9 Clay County Fire and Rescue employees deployed to Fort Myers for Hurricane Ian assistanceZoey FieldsClay County, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Ian Hit Florida: A First-Time Pregnant Mom Gave Birth to the Hurricane BabyMarry EvensCape Coral, FL
The life and times of the killer, Ian.Matthew C. WoodruffSanibel, FL
Florida Hospital Has Issues After Hurricane IanTyler Mc.Fort Myers, FL
Emerald Bay Keeps it Fun for their Residents
Allie Bloom from Emerald Bay Retirement Community joins Living with Amy to talk about the variety of options and services they offer to their residents. Emerald Bay Retirement Community is located at 650 Centennial Centre Blvd. in Hobart. For more information or to schedule a tour, visit bakaenterprises.com or call...
Vandal smashes toilet at Neenah park
NEENAH (WLUK) -- Neenah is reminding people about the prominence of vandalism in the community after a toilet was smashed in Memorial Park. The toilet was shattered last weekend, according to a post on the Neenah Parks & Recreation Facebook page. The department commented, "This is a friendly reminder that...
Mercury Racing launches Hurricane Ian relief program
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- A Fond du Lac company is helping Florida communities still reeling from Hurricane Ian. Mercury Racing, a division of Brunswick Corporation, is launching a fund-matching and fundraising Hurricane Ian Relief program to support the Cape Coral and Fort Myers communities. “Our products are used in...
Some Green Bay residents may receive a phone call to participate in police survey
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Some residents in Green Bay may be asked to participate in a phone survey from the police department in the coming weeks. The Police-Community Interaction Survey (PCIS) survey will be directed to those who requested police services. It seeks input from residents regarding their interaction with police officers.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay healthcare organizations partner with police for fall Drug Take Back Day
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Brown County residents will have some new drop-off sites for Wisconsin's fall Drug Take Back Day. On Saturday, Oct. 29, Wisconsinites can safely dispose of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs or over-the-counter medications at multiple locations around the state. “Collections like these are effective in...
Get creative with fall and Halloween pottery at Fire Escape this season
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Fire Escape in Downtown Oshkosh welcomes people to get creative this fall. The paint your own pottery studio has fall and Halloween projects for you to choose from. Co-owner Rebecca Graf, says people can take pride in having their own decorated decor on display. There are a...
Twist Boutique Celebrates 10 Years in Business with Special Sales
Trish from Twist Boutique joins Living with Amy to talk about the special sales they are having in-store to celebrating their 10th Anniversary. Stop in the shop for 10% off apparel, buy 1 get 1 free leggings and much more the entire month of October. Twist Boutique is located at...
Northeast Wisconsin looks to the past to see if more warm days are on the way
(WLUK) -- Warm weather was the story of Tuesday afternoon, with the high in Green Bay soaring to 80 degrees. While not quite a record, it was still a full 20 degrees warmer than the average high on Oct. 11, which is just 60 degrees. And if you're hoping for...
Fox11online.com
Evers admin: $50 million will be in next budget for Brown County's southern bridge
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- After more than 50 years of talk, Brown County has its biggest victory in its efforts to build a southern bridge over the Fox River. Gov. Tony Evers' administration says $50 million will be included in the next state budget for the bridge’s construction, which is expected to start in 2028.
Visit Manitowoc looks to the future with new branding
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- Manitowoc tourism is looking to start a new chapter as it unveils its new branding. The city's Department of Tourism, known as Visit Manitowoc, unveiled its new logo and branding to the public Wednesday afternoon. When the department was created earlier this year, Visit Manitowoc temporarily adopted...
Treaty-signing anniversary commemorated on Indigenous Peoples' Day
LITTLE CHUTE (WLUK) -- Indigenous Peoples' Day is being celebrated nationwide and here in Wisconsin. In Little Chute, Menominee people are marking the anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of the Cedars. Under the 1836 agreement, the Menominee Nation ceded four million acres of land to the U.S. for...
Fall foliage nearing peak for some in Northeast Wisconsin
Beautiful blue skies made a perfect backdrop for the fall foliage at Barkhausen Waterfowl Preserve in Suamico on Monday. Plenty of golden yellows are coming out around the Interpretive Center, with some orange and red splashes. It's a big reason why some, like Brittany Walczyk and her children, were coming...
Judge denies motion to blame alternate suspect in Green Bay homicide case
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – An expected witness in the trial for the murder of a man whose burned body was found at the UW-Green Bay campus can be questioned about his potential role in the death, but a judge Tuesday denied a defense motion for a more formal way to blame him for Jason Mendez-Ramos’ murder.
Minnesota man pleads guilty to February shooting in Appleton
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Jonathan Yang pleaded guilty Wednesday in connection with a shooting on College Avenue. Yang, 20, was convicted of one count of first-degree reckless injury for the Feb. 13 incident. The maximum sentence which could be issued by Judge Mitchell Metropulos at the Dec. 12 sentencing would be...
Should parents check Halloween candy for fentanyl? Police weigh in
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Reports have been circulating about possible concerns with fentanyl getting into Halloween candy -- many of them talking about a newer type of the drug called rainbow fentanyl. Many posts on social media say rainbow fentanyl is being used to target children with its bright...
Brown County officials welcome end of construction on County Highway ZZ
VILLAGE OF WRIGHTSTOWN (WLUK) -- An eight-year Brown County road project is now complete. Officials held a ribbon-cutting Tuesday, signaling the end of roadwork on County Highway ZZ. The $23 million project reconstructed 11-miles of County Highway ZZ in the Village of Wrightstown and the Towns of Rockland and Wrightstown.
Grease fire displaces Neenah family
NEENAH (WLUK) -- A Neenah family is displaced after a house fire. Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue was called to the 800 block of Cecil Street, Monday at 8:30 p.m. When they arrived they saw flames and heavy smoke coming from the home. Everyone was evacuated from the fire. Crews put out...
Taking in Oconto County's fall foliage in a horse-drawn carriage
OCONTO CO. (WLUK) -- Spur of the Moment Ranch near Mountain offers a variety of ways to enjoy the fall foliage this season. The ranch and resort is set close to a system of Oconto County trails. You can also enjoy a relaxing ride through the forest in their wagonette....
Two people displaced in Appleton house fire
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Two people are displaced after an early morning fire at a home in Appleton. Crews were called to the 200 block of E. Wentworth Lane shortly after 1 a.m. Monday. Upon arrival, crews saw flames coming from the back of the home. A search of the home...
Bone Broth Benefits & How to Use It
Erika from Natural Healthy Concepts in Appleton joins Living with Amy to talk about bone broth and the benefits of using it. Take a look. Natural Healthy Concepts is located at 310 N. Westhill Blvd. in Appleton. Visit their website www.nhc.com or call (920) 968-2350 for more information.
