Fox11online.com

Emerald Bay Keeps it Fun for their Residents

Allie Bloom from Emerald Bay Retirement Community joins Living with Amy to talk about the variety of options and services they offer to their residents. Emerald Bay Retirement Community is located at 650 Centennial Centre Blvd. in Hobart. For more information or to schedule a tour, visit bakaenterprises.com or call...
HOBART, WI
Fox11online.com

Vandal smashes toilet at Neenah park

NEENAH (WLUK) -- Neenah is reminding people about the prominence of vandalism in the community after a toilet was smashed in Memorial Park. The toilet was shattered last weekend, according to a post on the Neenah Parks & Recreation Facebook page. The department commented, "This is a friendly reminder that...
NEENAH, WI
Fox11online.com

Mercury Racing launches Hurricane Ian relief program

FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- A Fond du Lac company is helping Florida communities still reeling from Hurricane Ian. Mercury Racing, a division of Brunswick Corporation, is launching a fund-matching and fundraising Hurricane Ian Relief program to support the Cape Coral and Fort Myers communities. “Our products are used in...
FORT MYERS, FL
Fox11online.com

Green Bay healthcare organizations partner with police for fall Drug Take Back Day

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Brown County residents will have some new drop-off sites for Wisconsin's fall Drug Take Back Day. On Saturday, Oct. 29, Wisconsinites can safely dispose of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs or over-the-counter medications at multiple locations around the state. “Collections like these are effective in...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Get creative with fall and Halloween pottery at Fire Escape this season

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Fire Escape in Downtown Oshkosh welcomes people to get creative this fall. The paint your own pottery studio has fall and Halloween projects for you to choose from. Co-owner Rebecca Graf, says people can take pride in having their own decorated decor on display. There are a...
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Twist Boutique Celebrates 10 Years in Business with Special Sales

Trish from Twist Boutique joins Living with Amy to talk about the special sales they are having in-store to celebrating their 10th Anniversary. Stop in the shop for 10% off apparel, buy 1 get 1 free leggings and much more the entire month of October. Twist Boutique is located at...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
Fox11online.com

Visit Manitowoc looks to the future with new branding

MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- Manitowoc tourism is looking to start a new chapter as it unveils its new branding. The city's Department of Tourism, known as Visit Manitowoc, unveiled its new logo and branding to the public Wednesday afternoon. When the department was created earlier this year, Visit Manitowoc temporarily adopted...
MANITOWOC, WI
Fox11online.com

Treaty-signing anniversary commemorated on Indigenous Peoples' Day

LITTLE CHUTE (WLUK) -- Indigenous Peoples' Day is being celebrated nationwide and here in Wisconsin. In Little Chute, Menominee people are marking the anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of the Cedars. Under the 1836 agreement, the Menominee Nation ceded four million acres of land to the U.S. for...
LITTLE CHUTE, WI
Fox11online.com

Fall foliage nearing peak for some in Northeast Wisconsin

Beautiful blue skies made a perfect backdrop for the fall foliage at Barkhausen Waterfowl Preserve in Suamico on Monday. Plenty of golden yellows are coming out around the Interpretive Center, with some orange and red splashes. It's a big reason why some, like Brittany Walczyk and her children, were coming...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Judge denies motion to blame alternate suspect in Green Bay homicide case

GREEN BAY (WLUK) – An expected witness in the trial for the murder of a man whose burned body was found at the UW-Green Bay campus can be questioned about his potential role in the death, but a judge Tuesday denied a defense motion for a more formal way to blame him for Jason Mendez-Ramos’ murder.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Minnesota man pleads guilty to February shooting in Appleton

APPLETON (WLUK) -- Jonathan Yang pleaded guilty Wednesday in connection with a shooting on College Avenue. Yang, 20, was convicted of one count of first-degree reckless injury for the Feb. 13 incident. The maximum sentence which could be issued by Judge Mitchell Metropulos at the Dec. 12 sentencing would be...
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Should parents check Halloween candy for fentanyl? Police weigh in

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Reports have been circulating about possible concerns with fentanyl getting into Halloween candy -- many of them talking about a newer type of the drug called rainbow fentanyl. Many posts on social media say rainbow fentanyl is being used to target children with its bright...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Brown County officials welcome end of construction on County Highway ZZ

VILLAGE OF WRIGHTSTOWN (WLUK) -- An eight-year Brown County road project is now complete. Officials held a ribbon-cutting Tuesday, signaling the end of roadwork on County Highway ZZ. The $23 million project reconstructed 11-miles of County Highway ZZ in the Village of Wrightstown and the Towns of Rockland and Wrightstown.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Grease fire displaces Neenah family

NEENAH (WLUK) -- A Neenah family is displaced after a house fire. Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue was called to the 800 block of Cecil Street, Monday at 8:30 p.m. When they arrived they saw flames and heavy smoke coming from the home. Everyone was evacuated from the fire. Crews put out...
NEENAH, WI
Fox11online.com

Two people displaced in Appleton house fire

APPLETON (WLUK) -- Two people are displaced after an early morning fire at a home in Appleton. Crews were called to the 200 block of E. Wentworth Lane shortly after 1 a.m. Monday. Upon arrival, crews saw flames coming from the back of the home. A search of the home...
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Bone Broth Benefits & How to Use It

Erika from Natural Healthy Concepts in Appleton joins Living with Amy to talk about bone broth and the benefits of using it. Take a look. Natural Healthy Concepts is located at 310 N. Westhill Blvd. in Appleton. Visit their website www.nhc.com or call (920) 968-2350 for more information.
APPLETON, WI

