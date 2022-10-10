ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inman, SC

5 found shot to death at South Carolina home

By Scott Den Herder
 2 days ago

INMAN, SC (WSPA) — Several people are reportedly dead in an Inman home Sunday, and Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Sheriff’s deputies and the Spartanburg County Coroner first arrived Sunday night at the house on Bobo Drive when they discovered four people dead inside.

“My office and the sheriff’s office have been working constantly since the report last evening on this case. We are presently at the morgue attempting to make positive identification and forensic exams on [five] deceased individuals,” according to Spartanburg County Coroner Charles Clevenger.

One person, who was still alive at the time, was taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center where they passed away while in surgery.

“From the exams we have been able to perform, all injuries appear to be gunshots,” Clevenger said.

The details of the incident have not yet been released by authorities.

7NEWS will update this story as additional information is released.

People

Five Dead in Shooting at a South Carolina Home, Suspect in Custody

James Douglas Drayton, a suspect in the killings, was arrested in Georgia on Tuesday Five people are dead after a shooting occurred at a South Carolina home on Sunday night. Four people were found dead in the home in Inman, and one person was transferred to a hospital where they later died from their injuries during surgery, Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger confirmed in a statement. The victims were all in different locations in the house, Clevenger said, and he also confirmed that they were not related....
WYFF4.com

Sheriff confirms arrest in South Carolina quintuple homicide

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Sheriff Chuck Wright announced Tuesday the arrest of a suspect in a quintuple homicide that his deputies had been working on since Sunday. Wright said James Douglas Drayton was arrested in Burke County, Georgia, Monday, after a brief chase. The news of an arrest came...
