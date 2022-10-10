Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
communityadvocate.com
Ellen J. Dew, 71, of Marlborough
– Ellen J. (Pendleton) Dew, 71 of Marlborough died on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, MA after a lengthy illness. She was born in Boston, MA the daughter of the late James W. and Mary J. (Tibbets) Pendleton. She worked for Digital as a Secretary for many years.
communityadvocate.com
Margaret A. O’Toole, 80, of Hudson
– Margaret Ann (Shaughnessy) O’Toole, 80, lifelong resident of Hudson, MA, died on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at Southbridge Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Southbridge, MA after many years of battling Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP). She was predeceased by her husband of 33 years, Thomas E. O’Toole in 1995.
communityadvocate.com
David W. Adams, 74, former Marlborough Fire Chief
– Former Fire Chief, David W. Adams, 74, of Marlborough, died Monday, October 3, 2022 at UMass Medical Center in Worcester. Born in Framingham, he was the son of the late William and Alice (Ripley) Adams and the husband of Nancy A. (Ercolani) Adams to whom he had been married to for the last 56 years. A graduate of Marlborough High School Class of 1966. David entered into Fire Service with the City of Marlborough on August 20, 1979 and working through the ranks and retiring as Fire Chief February 19, 2010. He was affectionately known as “Chief” to all of his friends.
communityadvocate.com
Natalie L. Bilancieri, 89, of Marlborough
– Natalie L. (DesRochers) Bilancieri, 89, of Marlborough, MA, died Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at her home in Marlborough, surrounded by her loved ones. Born in Marlborough, she was the daughter of the late Conrad DesRochers and Julia (Robert) (DesRochers) Burns and wife to the late Robert R. Bilancieri, to whom she had been married for 53 years until his death in 2006. She was predeceased by her daughter Jayne Dudley and her sister, Jacquelyn “Fleurette” Bilancieri.
communityadvocate.com
Rose M. Santora, 94, of North Grafton
– Rose M. (Latino) Santora, 94, passed away peacefully October 6, 2022 at Mary Ann Morse Nursing and Rehabilitation in Natick. She was predeceased by her husband Augustine Santora in 2005. She is survived by her children Michael Santora and his wife Carol, Stephen Santora and his wife Beth, Mary...
communityadvocate.com
Esther P. Peck, 83, of Marlborough
– Esther P. Peck, 83 of Marlborough died on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Esther was born in Troy, VT, the daughter of the late Alfred and Dorothy (Sanville) Bullis. She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Terrance C. Peck in...
communityadvocate.com
Brian S. Williams, 65, of Shrewsbury
– Brian S. Williams, 65, of Shrewsbury, MA passed away at UMASS – Memorial Medical Center – University Campus on Saturday, October 8, 2022, after a 20 year battle with non Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Brian grew up in North Grafton, MA and graduated from Grafton High School in...
communityadvocate.com
Rhea Y. Zanca, 79, formerly of Marlborough
– Rhea Yvonne (Messier) Zanca, 79, of York Beach, ME, formerly of Marlborough, and Delray Beach, Florida died peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, October 7, 2022 at York Hospital. Born in Marlborough, she was the daughter of the late Leonard and Yvonne (Audy) Messier and the wife of...
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough police log, Oct. 14 edition
8:09 a.m. Mechanic St. Auto theft. 10:47 a.m. Arrested, Keyon Michael Arthur, 40, of 45 Lakeside Ave., Apt. 29, Marlborough, on warrant. 12:45 p.m. Mechanic St. Disturbance. 1:04 p.m. Lakeside Ave./Felton St. MVA property damage only. 1:56 p.m. BPRE/Phelps St. Erratic operator. 2:21 p.m. Essex St. Harassment. 4:07 p.m. Maplewood...
communityadvocate.com
BJ’s moves headquarters to Marlborough
MARLBOROUGH – BJ’s Wholesale Club recently announced that it has completed the move of its headquarters to its new Club Support Center at 350 Campus Drive in Marlborough. “Our new Club Support Center will serve as our home base while we continue to expand our enterprise, serve a growing membership of over 6.5 million members and extend our footprint,” said BJ’s President and CEO Bob Eddy during the Sept. 27 ribbon cutting. “We are committed to bringing best-in-class talent to our teams to ultimately deliver the value and experience our members expect from BJ’s Wholesale Club. We are proud to call Massachusetts home and are excited for our new facility to support our entire organization and future growth for years to come.”
communityadvocate.com
Northborough police log, Oct. 14 edition
4:17 a.m. Arrested, Mario Alves De Oliveira, 18, of 6 Gates St., Apt. 2R, Worcester, for unlicensed operation of MV, negligent operation of motor vehicle, fail to stop for police, assault w/dangerous weapon. 6:51 a.m. Sunset Dr. Well-being check. 9:08 a.m. Cedar Hill St. Ambulance. 1:28 p.m. Belmont/Belmont Sts. Animal...
communityadvocate.com
Grafton police log, Oct. 14 edition
6:04 a.m. North St. Motor vehicle stop. 10:02 a.m. Waterville St. Suspicious activity. 12:15 p.m. Providence Rd. Harassment. 1:25 p.m. Browns Rd. Fire – brush. 8:11 p.m. Old Westboro Rd. Motor vehicle stop. 10:37 p.m. Providence Rd. Disturbance – neighbor. Monday, Sept. 26. 2:48 a.m. Providence Rd./Cross St....
communityadvocate.com
Planet Fitness to open in Westborough in November
WESTBOROUGH – Planet Fitness will open its newest location in Westmeadow Plaza at 166 Milk Street in November. “After more than two years that reinforced how important both physical and mental wellness is for all of us, there is no better time for the opening of a new fitness center in Westborough with a workout environment where everyone feels accepted and respected,” said Brian Kablik, Planet Fitness franchisee. “Our brand-new, state-of-the art and exceptionally clean fitness center is a fantastic addition for the community.”
communityadvocate.com
Hudson Select Board member defends liquor license proposal
HUDSON – Select Board member Shawn Sadowksi defended his proposed changes to one-day liquor license regulations in a recent letter presented as correspondence during the Sept. 26 Select Board meeting. Sadowski presented the proposed changes during the Sept. 12 Select Board meeting. Medusa Brewing Company CoOwner Keith Sullivan said...
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough to replace police cruisers, fire truck
MARLBOROUGH – New police cruisers will soon hit the streets, and the city is closer to getting a new fire truck. During the Oct. 3 meeting, the City Council approved $250,000 to replace five unmarked police vehicles, along with additional funds to purchase a new tower truck for the Marlborough Fire Department.
communityadvocate.com
A time for the scarecrows at Assabet Park
NORTHBOROUGH – There are some new friends hanging out at Assabet Park – some spooky, some heroic. And then there’s Bob Ross. On Oct. 8, the Recreation Department hosted the 14th annual Build-a-Scarecrow Day. The department provided the straw, twine and the scarecrow mounting; participants provided the imagination.
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury police log, Oct. 14 edition
8:36 a.m. North Quinsigamond. Medical call. 10:50 a.m. Reed Rd. Medical call. 12:58 p.m. Lake St. Traffic complaint. 2:03 p.m. Grafton St. Larceny. 2:30 p.m. Park Grove Ln. Animal complaint. 4:50 p.m. Sewell St./Candlewood Way. Road rage. 5:00 p.m. Shrewsbury Green Dr. Threats,. 5:59 p.m. Boston Tpke./Maple Ave. Road hazard...
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury Town Meeting may increase handicapped parking fines
SHREWSBURY – Among the Town Meeting articles on the warrant, members will decide whether to approve a $200 increase in handicapped parking fines. Director of Public Works Jeffrey Howland and Mountain View Cemetery Program Manager Justin Dobson came before the Select Board on Sept. 27 to present their research on the potential fine increase.
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury seeks members for diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging committee
SHREWSBURY – The newly established Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) Committee is looking for new members. The committee, which was approved by the Select Board during a meeting on Aug. 23, aims to foster an environment that embraces diversity. According to Select Board member Beth Casavant, who also...
communityadvocate.com
Northborough native finds his own music style through competing on “The Voice”
NORTHBOROUGH – Zach Newbould, who is a 19-year old Northborough native, began humming before he could talk. Now, he is competing on season 22 of “The Voice” under the coaching of Camila Cabello. “I love to write music and to be able to tell people my stories....
