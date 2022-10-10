Read full article on original website
FanDuel promo code for new users plus our Senators vs. Sabres best bet
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. With the NHL dropping the puck on its first full week, now is a great time to sign up for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account. FanDuel is offering all new customers up to $1,000 in free bets to help you get involved in all of the action on the ice.
DraftKings bonus code features up to $1,000 plus a Rangers vs. Wild pick
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The 2022-23 NHL season is finally underway, and the New York Rangers have their first road game of the season against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, October 13. DraftKings Sportsbook has the perfect sign-up bonus to make the most of the matchup with a deposit match of up to $1,000.
Panthers vs. Islanders predictions, spread pick and odds for Thursday
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The New York Islanders will be hosting the Florida Panthers to begin their 2022-23 NHL season, which is already quite a different start than just a year ago. The Islanders were still completing their new arena at the beginning of last season and were forced to start much of the first half of the season on the road. Their other big off-season news revolved around the re-signing of Mathew Barzal to a new eight-year contract.
Special Ohio State FanDuel Sign-Up Bonus: Get $100 Free This Week
The undefeated Ohio State Buckeyes are marching towards a potential college football playoff berth, and Ohio residents are inching closer to the legalization of sports betting on January 1, 2023. To help you prepare for legal sports betting, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing new promo: a free $100 just for signing up!
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 6 lineup decisions: Starts, Sits, Sleepers and Busts to know for every game
Fantasy Football is all about the matchups. Even though you drafted your team with certain hopes and intentions, your weekly lineup decisions shouldn't be determined by the order you picked your players in. You need to check who your players play and make sure you've got the right guys in -- and the wrong guys out.
NY Giants player stuck in London after win over Packers
The New York Giants will be a man short Wednesday at practice. That’s because punter Jamie Gillan was forced to stay behind following Sunday’s 27-22 win over the Green Bay Packers in London. Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo:. #Giants P Jamie Gillan remains in London following the...
CBS Sports
Week 6 NFL picks, odds, 2022 best bets from advanced model: This five-way football parlay returns 25-1
The Seattle Seahawks got off to a strong start this season when they beat Denver at home in Week 1, but they have lost three of their four games since then, including a 39-32 setback at New Orleans in Week 5. Seattle will return home during the Week 6 NFL schedule when it hosts Arizona in an NFC West matchup on Sunday. The Seahawks are 3-point home underdogs in the latest Week 6 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Arizona is coming off a loss of its own, but it covered the 5.5-point spread in a 20-17 loss to unbeaten Philadelphia. Which Week 6 NFL lines should you target with your Week 6 NFL bets? Before you make any Week 6 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.
Senators vs. Sabres predictions, odds and best bet for Thursday
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The 2022-23 NHL season is in full swing, and the Buffalo Sabres begin their quest for the Stanley Cup on Thursday, October 13. They’ll kick off their season at home against the Ottawa Senators. The Sabres and Senators were separated by just two points in the Atlantic Division last year, but neither team made the postseason. However, Thursday marks a fresh start for both franchises and an opportunity to start the season on a strong note.
CBS Sports
NFL DFS, Commanders vs. Bears: DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks on Thursday Night Football
Two of the NFL's most historic franchises will meet on Thursday Night Football as the Chicago Bears host the Washington Commanders. Both teams rank among the top five all-time in wins and have plenty of players to target for NFL DFS lineups. Washington's Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel have been bright spots for NFL DFS picks, as the two are on pace for over 1,000 scrimmage yards each. Chicago counters with a backfield tandem of Khalil Herbert and David Montgomery, who rank first and second, respectively, on the Bears in yards from scrimmage.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 6 Cut List: Players you can drop for waiver-wire adds now
What is the Cut List? The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters to make room for waiver wire adds this week. Speaking of those waiver wire adds, Jamey has you covered -- check back here shortly. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by the depth of the league. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats.
CBS Sports
NFL DFS Monday Night Football picks: Optimal Raiders vs. Chiefs fantasy lineup advice for DraftKings, FanDuel
The Week 5 NFL schedule comes to a close with an AFC West rivalry game between Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, and Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Chiefs are coming off an impressive win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football, while the Raiders notched their first win of the season over Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos in Week 4. Vegas is projecting this game to be a shootout with an over/under of 51.5. Does that make Mahomes and Carr must-start options in your NFL DFS lineups and NFL DFS stacks? Or does it make sense to build your MNF Showdown NFL DFS strategy around another star wide receiver, quarterback, running back, tight end or defense? Travis Kelce, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Davante Adams, Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow, and Josh Jacobs all project to be impact classic and showdown NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 6 Wide Receiver Preview: Waiver adds, projections, DFS plays and more
In 2021 Deebo Samuel finished as WR3 overall due to an extremely valuable role (121 targets and 59 carries) and crazy efficiency (eight rushing touchdowns, league-best 18.2 yards per catch). At the start of 2022, the regression we expected has hit hard, and it looks as though the role is changing as well.
Tournament expansion and NBA draft age requirement: Key takeaways from ACC commissioner at basketball media day
Charlotte, N.C. ― Expansion of the NCAA Tournament. A lower age requirement to enter the NBA draft. Conference realignment. Those are some of the biggest issues in the college sports environment these days, and those topics dominated ACC commissioner Jim Phillips’ press conference here at the ACC’s annual basketball media day on Wednesday.
NBA・
nbcsportsedge.com
Aaron Rodgers is 12-0 ATS and on the ML following a loss, Go Pack Go!
Editor's Note: Looking to place a player prop bet on this week's NFL game? New users receive a risk-free bet up to $1,000: Sign up here and bet now with code PEACOCK. As if things couldn't get worse for the Packers, Green Bay drop a competitive game in London to the New York Giants. Now, they return back home and host the other New York squad (kind of) in chilly Green Bay.
Bills open Tre’Davious White’s 21-day practice window Wednesday: Will he play vs. Chiefs?
Orchard Park, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills opened All Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White’s 21-day practice window, allowing him to return to the practice field with his teammates for the first time in live action since November of 2021. White, who suffered a torn ACL against the New...
