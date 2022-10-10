William H Macy has reflected on his late co-star Philip Seymour Hoffman eight years after his death.Hoffman died of a drug overdose in 2014.Speaking to Vulture in a recent interview about Paul Thomas Anderson’s modern classic Boogie Nights, Macy said that, looking back, he now realises that Hoffman was “in pain”.“He was the best of us; he was never bad,” Macy said of Hoffman. “And I don’t know if it’s just looking back, but I now see that he was in pain. I think the weight of living was heavier on Phil than it is on other people.”Macy recalled...

