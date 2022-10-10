Read full article on original website
Related
Jamie Lee Curtis Had a 'Tough Time' Making 'Knives Out' Because She Was 'Isolated' Much of the Time
As a seasoned scream queen, Jamie Lee Curtis has seen her fair share of twists in film — but Knives Out might take the cake. "It turned out to be this fantastic movie," Curtis, 63, raved to Entertainment Weekly of the 2019 hit comedy thriller, which featured an ensemble cast and was directed by Rian Johnson. "I would never have known that the movie we were making was the movie that we made."
Jamie Lee Curtis reveals how she tests Lindsay Lohan and Daniel Craig to ensure she’s not being scammed
Jamie Lee Curtis has divulged the secret tests she sends Lindsay Lohan and Daniel Craig whenever they contact her to ensure it’s not a “phishing expedition”.The 63-year-old actor admitted that she’s “very protective”, especially when it comes to her “relationships with famous people”.“I understand there’s a lot of bulls*** out in the world, and a lot of fakery, and people pretending to be people,” Curtis told Rolling Stone in a recent interview.“So, I have secret questions,” she explained. “That, if they answer it, I know it’s them. And if they don’t, I know it’s a phishing expedition.”In order to...
wegotthiscovered.com
Jamie Lee Curtis may have just spoiled ‘Halloween Ends’ at NYCC
Jamie Lee Curtis has said her farewells to the Halloween franchise after 44 years in the role as she previewed the upcoming Halloween Ends — as well as potentially spoiling it. Curtis got her breakout role from the original Halloween in 1978 and has gone on to become a...
Jamie Lee Curtis Jokingly Signs Contract Promising Not to Appear in More ‘Halloween’ Films: “I Should Call My Lawyer First”
Jamie Lee Curtis promises that Halloween Ends really is her last go as Laurie Strode. The franchise star and award-winning actress was so sure that her run with the 40-plus-year horror franchise has concluded that she even signed a contract confirming it during her recent late-night appearance promoting the film.More from The Hollywood ReporterJamie Lee Curtis, 'Halloween Ends' Team on the Final Chapter and What They Took From SetJamie Lee Curtis Calls Antisemitism in Kanye "Ye" West's Removed Tweet "Abhorrent"Jamie Lee Curtis on Her Run With 'Halloween' Coming to an End, Working With David Gordon Green Curtis, who appeared on Jimmy Kimmel...
RELATED PEOPLE
Jamie Lee Curtis Holds Hands with Her Daughters at Halloween Ends Premiere: 'Proudest Mother'
"My family. Proudest mother. Loving support," Curtis captioned a photo of herself with daughters Annie and Ruby at the Halloween Ends premiere Tuesday Jamie Lee Curtis is celebrating a final-girl milestone with her own best girls by her side. The actress, 63, was accompanied by daughters Annie Guest and Ruby Guest on the red carpet Tuesday night for the world premiere of her upcoming slasher Halloween Ends, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. All three women looked glamorous as they posed together with Curtis in the middle, wearing a shimmery red...
A.V. Club
Cut that check: Tom Cruise, Sandra Bullock, and other actors believe that Paramount is losing them millions in profit
The relationship between studios and actors is a symbiotic one, with the two partners relying on each other to get a movie off the ground and into theaters for the rest of us to enjoy the end product. Yet, that alliance can sour pretty quickly if one side begins to feel slighted...especially if Savior-of-the-Theater-Experience Tom Cruise is involved.
ComicBook
Hocus Pocus Star Reveals Why She Didn't Return for the Sequel
After 29 years, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are all back as the Sanderson Sisters from the beloved Halloween classic, Hocus Pocus. Aside from the original trio and Doug Jones as Billy Butcherson, Hocus Pocus 2 doesn't feature any of the non-supernatural beings from the original film. Thora Birch was 11 when she played Dani Dennison in the first film, and she went on to star in American Beauty, Ghost World, and more. During Variety's Power of Women event, Birch spoke with Entertainment Tonight and revealed she wanted to be a part of the sequel, but the scheduling did not work out.
William H Macy says he now realises co-star Philip Seymour Hoffman was ‘in pain’
William H Macy has reflected on his late co-star Philip Seymour Hoffman eight years after his death.Hoffman died of a drug overdose in 2014.Speaking to Vulture in a recent interview about Paul Thomas Anderson’s modern classic Boogie Nights, Macy said that, looking back, he now realises that Hoffman was “in pain”.“He was the best of us; he was never bad,” Macy said of Hoffman. “And I don’t know if it’s just looking back, but I now see that he was in pain. I think the weight of living was heavier on Phil than it is on other people.”Macy recalled...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Whoopi Goldberg tells Kathy Najimy that Hocus Pocus 2 led to Sister Act 3 being greenlit: 'We’re getting a script at the end of the month'
Whoopi Goldberg reunited with her longtime friend and Sister Act costar, Kathy Najimy, during Friday's episode of The View. Goldberg credited the success of Najimy’s Hocus Pocus 2 in reviving interest to possibly create a Sister Act 3. ‘I haven’t heard anything formal about 3 yet, I’ve heard rumblings...
'Halloween Ends' star Jamie Lee Curtis signs document swearing she won't play Laurie Strode again
Jamie Lee Curtis appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" to talk about "Halloween Ends." The star signed a document to say this is her last outing as final girl Laurie Strode. Curtis said she's been "weeping" over saying goodbye to the horror franchise.
In Just A Week, Ana De Armas’ Blonde Has Already Been Kicked Off Netflix’s Top 10 By A Mila Kunis Movie And More
Ana de Armas' Blonde is already off Netflix's Top 10 list, thanks to a Mila Kunis flick and more.
Mila Kunis confirms longstanding That ’70s Show rumour: ‘I’d like to make it very clear that I did lie’
Mila Kunis has addressed a rumour that’s been swirling for some time about how she landed her role on That ’70s Show.The now-39-year-old actor first landed the part of spoiled teenager Jackie Burkhart on the eight-season sitcom when she was 14.However, as the directors were only seeking older teen actors for the character, word had it Kunis falsely told them she was 18 in order to land the job.Now, in a confession filmed with Vanity Fair, the star has spoken her truth.“There’s a rumour going around that I may or may not have lied about my age,” Kunis said.“I’d...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sally Phillips says Hugh Grant won’t speak to her anymore after she got ‘very drunk’ on Bridget Jones set
Sally Phillips has claimed that Hugh Grant doesn’t speak to her anymore after she got “very drunk” during the filming of Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason.The 52-year-old appeared in all three of the romantic comedy films alongside Grant and Renée Zellweger. She plays Bridget’s friend Shazza.During the filming of the second movie, Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason, the cast visited Thailand to shoot scenes for Bridget’s work trip.In the plot, Phillips’ character falls in love with a man on the plane, who turns out to be a drug smuggler who causes Bridget to end up in a...
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson effectively confirms the ‘Black Adam’ news we’ve all been waiting for
As we get closer to the release of Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson has been gradually getting more and more open in teasing the potential Superman appearance we’ve been hearing about for years. The A-list superstar has clearly had his ear to the ground when it comes to giving the...
Mila Kunis Felt Standing Ovation For Will Smith Following Oscars Slap Was 'Insane'
Mila Kunis was is disbelief when Will Smith received a standing ovation after he slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. The That 70's Show actress revealed that while watching the telecast, she and husband Ashton Kutcher did not leap to their feet when the King Richard star won his gold statue for Best Actor in a Leading Role, something that occurred moments after the ordeal.
wegotthiscovered.com
Jamie Lee Curtis has the perfect expletive-filled response to all those ‘Halloween’ memes
With Halloween Ends set to arrive simultaneously in theaters and on Peacock this Friday, all eyes are on franchise veteran Jamie Lee Curtis, who has already hinted that the final entry in David Gordon Green’s horror trilogy will likely mark her final appearance as memorable final girl Laurie Strode. And with less than a few days left to go, Curtis has some gut-busting “final” words for Halloween meme-lovers around the world.
Polygon
House of the Dragon’s hilarious decapitation punctuated one of the show’s most intense scenes
Sunday’s House of the Dragon was a standout episode for HBO’s new Thrones show, turning the dial of court intrigue all the way to 11. There was the usual succession drama, old rivals facing off for the first time in years, and an unexpectedly funny decapitation. You know,...
TODAY.com
Jamie Lee Curtis on turning 64: ‘It’s like the best thing you’ve ever worn’
Jamie Lee Curtis is nearly 64 and proud of it. The star, who will turn 64 in November, told Hoda Kotb Oct. 12 on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna that hitting that milestone is wonderful. “Oh my God, it’s like the best thing you’ve ever worn,” she said. “And I...
Jamie Lee Curtis Explains Why Filming Knives Out Was Actually A ‘Tough Time’ For Her
Knives Out's Jamie Lee Curtis didn't have as much fun filming the movie as we did watching it, I'm afraid.
Jamie Lee Curtis' 2 Kids: Everything to Know
The Halloween Ends actress is the mother of two daughters, whom she shares with husband Christopher Guest Get to know Jamie Lee Curtis' kids. The Halloween Ends actress shares two daughters with screenwriter husband Christopher Guest: Ruby, 25, and Annie, 34. Curtis and Guest became parents through adoption after experiencing infertility, Curtis said in Pact's Point of VIew Newsletter, adding of her family, "Motherhood is every wonderful cliché in the book. There is an unexplainable sort of thing you just feel. It's a permanent commitment, one I've changed my...
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
53K+
Followers
31K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0