BBC
AC Milan v Chelsea: N'Golo Kante suffers reaction to existing hamstring injury and misses Italy trip
Chelsea will be without midfielder N'Golo Kante for Tuesday's Champions League group game at AC Milan. Kante, 31, has not travelled to Italy after suffering a reaction to an existing hamstring injury in training. The French World Cup winner has not played since the 2-2 Premier League draw with Tottenham...
FOX Sports
Chelsea beats 10-man Milan 2-0 to take control of CL group
MILAN (AP) — What a difference a week makes. Chelsea was at the bottom of Group E but two straight victories over Serie A champion AC Milan has seen it move into pole position to progress to the Champions League round of 16. Chelsea moved to the top of...
Rangers v Liverpool: Where To Watch, Live Stream, UEFA Champions League
Liverpool travel to Scotland to face Rangers on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
Tottenham report: Antonio Conte spotted in Turin ahead of potential shock Juventus return
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has been linked with a return to Juventus, with tongues wagging over a sighting of the Italian in Turin
SB Nation
AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea, Champions League: Post-match reaction, ratings
After an even start to the match, the balance of power was shifted strongly in Chelsea’s favor barely past the quarter hour mark, when the referee deemed Fikayo Tomori’s pullback (twice) on Mason Mount to be worthy of a foul — which it probably was. And because it was in the penalty area, and because Tomori was the last man, and because he made no attempt to actually play the ball, the referee had no choice but to give a straight red as well as award a penalty. Them’s the rules! (Ironically, if Mount doesn’t stay up and play through the pullbacks, there’s probably far less “controversy” about all this, but that’s perhaps a discussion for another day.)
Yardbarker
AC Milan vs Chelsea: Confirmed Line-ups in The UEFA Champions League
Chelsea get back on the road to face AC Milan on matchday four of the UEFA Champions League group stages, with hopes of replicating the comfortable 3-0 victory they dished out against the Italians last week. Graham Potter made some big changes from the team that disposed of Milan to...
Sporting News
Rangers vs. Liverpool result, highlights and analysis as Mohamed Salah nets fastest Champions League hat-trick
Mohamed Salah scored the fastest hat-trick in Champions League history as Liverpool earned a confidence-boosting 7-1 win over Rangers. The Egyptian netted three goals in just six minutes and 12 seconds after emerging from the bench to help the Reds keep their European campaign on track. In truth, the game...
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Shakhtar Donetsk - Champions League
Predicting the Real Madrid lineup to face Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.
