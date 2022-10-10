ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

FOX Sports

Chelsea beats 10-man Milan 2-0 to take control of CL group

MILAN (AP) — What a difference a week makes. Chelsea was at the bottom of Group E but two straight victories over Serie A champion AC Milan has seen it move into pole position to progress to the Champions League round of 16. Chelsea moved to the top of...
SB Nation

AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea, Champions League: Post-match reaction, ratings

After an even start to the match, the balance of power was shifted strongly in Chelsea’s favor barely past the quarter hour mark, when the referee deemed Fikayo Tomori’s pullback (twice) on Mason Mount to be worthy of a foul — which it probably was. And because it was in the penalty area, and because Tomori was the last man, and because he made no attempt to actually play the ball, the referee had no choice but to give a straight red as well as award a penalty. Them’s the rules! (Ironically, if Mount doesn’t stay up and play through the pullbacks, there’s probably far less “controversy” about all this, but that’s perhaps a discussion for another day.)
Yardbarker

AC Milan vs Chelsea: Confirmed Line-ups in The UEFA Champions League

Chelsea get back on the road to face AC Milan on matchday four of the UEFA Champions League group stages, with hopes of replicating the comfortable 3-0 victory they dished out against the Italians last week. Graham Potter made some big changes from the team that disposed of Milan to...
Yardbarker

Video – Juventus make final preparations for Maccabi Haifa encounter

On Monday, Juventus held their last training session at Continassa before making the trip to Israel. The Bianconeri will take on Maccabi Haifa for the second time in six days. After emerging victorious in the home encounter, Max Allegri’s men will be hoping to earn their second Champions League win in a row on Tuesday.
90min

90min

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

