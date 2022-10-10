Read full article on original website
Mother suspected in missing Georgia boy’s disappearance, death, cops say
A week after a 20-month-old was reported missing out of Chatham County, authorities said they now believe the boy is dead.
Indiana Boy’s Piggy Bank Donation Turns Into Four Trucks, and Thousands of Dollars of Hurricane Ian Aid
It took me until college to make any major contribution to an aid effort, or charitable cause. Does that make me a bad person? I don't think so. I was just late to the show. But now, I wonder if I couldn't have done more, sooner in my life, after seeing what this 7-year-old in Indiana did to help send aid to Florida after Hurricane Ian.
Australian punters dominate landscape among Florida schools, and it’s by design
Like most kids growing up, Alex Mastromanno would spend hours kicking the football around the nearby park. And like most kids, Mastromanno dreamed of playing as a professional, but football was slightly different for a child in Australia. For a 5-year-old, it was Australian Rules Football that first caught his attention. Mastromanno was naturally drawn to the kicking and excelled at it. But ...
The Sentinel recommends ‘no’ on Judge Nardella in appellate court retention | Editorial
The state of Florida endows its judges with tremendous power — the ability to compel people to tell the truth, shape the futures of troubled families and rescue children who are abused or neglected, take away liberty for those who commit crimes, punish businesses and public officials who recklessly endanger the public and even hand down death sentences. Few other public officials wield more ...
WLBT
CPR training kits to be provided to all Mississippi high schools
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The American Heart Association and the Mississippi Healthcare Alliance came together to train high school teachers how to teach and perform CPR at the Jackson Fire Academy on Wednesday. “We have worked with the Mississippi Healthcare Alliance to provide CPR kits to every high school across...
