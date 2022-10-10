ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: 'The Boys' introduces new supes in Season 4 photos

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Amazon is giving a glimpse of The Boys Season 4.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1auJFv_0iTNhhiV00
Valorie Curry will play Firecracker in "The Boys" Season 4. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI

Prime Video shared photos for the season Monday featuring new cast members Susan Heyward and Valorie Curry.

The photos show Heyward and Curry in costume as their characters, Sister Sage and Firecracker. The characters are both "supes," or humans with superhuman powers.

Heyward is known for playing Tamika Ward on Orange is the New Black and Demetria Barnes on Delilah . Curry portrayed Emma Hill on The Following , Dot Everest on The Tick and Katherine Solomon on The Lost Symbol .

Meet Sage. She's already a thousand steps ahead of you.

And let's just say Firecracker has a short fuse. pic.twitter.com/Ci3li8j1LJ — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) October 10, 2022

The Boys is based on the Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson comic book series of the same name. The series follows The Boys, a team of vigilantes, as they take on a group of corrupt superheroes.

Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford , Tomer Capone and Karen Fukuhara star.

Prime Video confirmed in August that Jeffrey Dean Morgan will have a recurring role in Season 4.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

