Kalamazoo man sentenced to prison after pleading in death of toddler
KALAMAZOO, MI – A man was sentenced to at least four years in prison after pleading in the death of a toddler. Savajay Malory, 21, of Kalamazoo, was sentenced to four to 15 years in prison Monday, Oct. 10, by Kalamazoo County Circuit Chief Judge Gary Giguere Jr. He was given credit for 817 days in jail.
23-year-old Jackson man charged in bank robbery
Gabriel Schirmacher is lodged at the Jackson County Jail in connection to Tuesday's bank robbery
95.3 MNC
Goshen woman arrested for alleged beating
A Goshen woman was arrested after an alleged beating. It happened on Tuesday, October 11, at 8:34 a.m., when officials say that the woman, 19-year-old Aeslin Bystry, entered the home on 7th Street, without permission, allegedly injuring the 19-year-old inside. The victim was taken to Goshen General Hospital for minor...
wfft.com
Man arrested, facing multiple charges related to September incident
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A man was arrested Wednesday morning around 7:40 and is facing charges related to an incident in September. Police say Adrian Collins was arrested near the intersection of Fourth Street and Spy Run Avenue and booked into the Allen County Jail. Collins faces charges stemming...
Hillsdale County man arrested for fatal boating crash that killed 11-year-old
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI -- A months-long investigation into the death of an 11-year-old girl has resulted in the arrest of a Hillsdale County man, officials said. A 25-year-old man was arrested last week by officers from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, police said. A charge of marine safety - negligent crippling or homicide, was approved by the Hillsdale County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on Sept. 30, according to court records.
inkfreenews.com
Elkhart Man Arrested After Child Tests Positive For Drugs
WARSAW — An Elkhart man was arrested on multiple charges after his infant child was found to have ingested amphetamines. In the first case, Kenyon Dwight Harris, 36, 2523 Eddy St., Elkhart, is charged with dealing methamphetamine with enhancing circumstances, a level 3 felony; and possession of methamphetamine with enhancing circumstances, a level 5 felony. He is also charged with dealing methamphetamine, a level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a level 4 felony; neglect of a dependent, a level 5 felony; maintaining a common nuisance, a level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana with a prior conviction, a class A misdemeanor, in a second case.
inkfreenews.com
Michigan Man Sentenced In Home Improvement Fraud Case
WARSAW — A Michigan man will serve four years in prison after a home improvement fraud that cost a local couple more than $110,000. Douglas S. Flagle, 51, Edwardsburg, Mich., was charged with theft of property with a value greater than $50,000 and home improvement fraud, both level 5 felonies; and a habitual offender enhancement.
WILX-TV
Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office seeks family of found pigs
HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - More farm animals have gotten loose in Hillsdale County. Roughly a week after a horse was found on the loose in Hillsdale, two pigs were found near the intersection of Milnes and North Adams roads. A photo of the pigs can be seen above. Anyone who...
Bank robbed at gunpoint in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Law enforcement agencies across Jackson County are collaborating in the investigation of a bank robbery near Brooklyn. At about 2:10 p.m. Oct. 11, officers from the Columbia Township Police Department responded to the report of a robbery that just occurred at the Comerica Bank located south of Brooklyn.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Fugitive caught following high speed chase
PAW PAW – A Benton Harbor fugitive faces several charges after he attempted to flee from flee from authorities during a high speed chase and was eventually apprehended early Thursday morning, Oct. 6, according to a press release from the Van Buren Sheriff’s Office. Van Buren County Sheriff...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Hicksville man arrested following assault with metal bat
HICKSVILLE, Ohio (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Hicksville Police Department says a man has been arrested after they say he attacked a man with a bat following an argument Monday evening. Police say they were called around 7 p.m. about an assault involving a man who was struck in...
Fort Wayne Mayor Thomas Henry arrested for OWI, pleads guilty
Fort Wayne Mayor Thomas Henry was arrested early Sunday morning in Fort Wayne for operating while intoxicated, according to the Allen County Jail.
wtvbam.com
GoFundMe fundraiser started for two young men murdered in Angola last weekend
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN – A GoFundMe fundraiser has been created for two Angola men who were shot to death this past weekend. Fernando Fernández Reyes and Francisco Vásquez were found fatally shot just after 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning in the 400 block of North Elizabeth in Angola.
Hidden cellphone found in dressing room at Portage high school
Police are investigating after a hidden cellphone was found in a dressing room at Portage Northern High School.
WANE-TV
Police: Hicksville man beat victim with bat during ‘neighborhood dispute’
HICKSVILLE, Ohio (WANE) — A Hicksville man was arrested after police said he hit another man in the head and back with a bat. Hicksville Police were called around 7 p.m. Monday to the area of Beech and South Bryan streets in the village on a report of an assault “involving a male being struck in the head and back with a bat,” according to a report.
wtvbam.com
Names of deceased individuals in Angola shootings released by ISP
ANGOLA, IN (WTVB) – The Indiana State Police reported on Monday night that the Steuben County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the identifications of the three deceased individuals involved in Sunday morning’s shooting incidents in Angola. The two deceased victims at the Elizabeth Street residence have been identified...
Battle Creek man arrested after assault, shooting, high-speed chase
Police chased the suspect into Bedford Township, approximately seven miles away, and then back into the city. The chase exceeded speeds of 100 mph.
Lansing men wanted for burglary, kidnapping
Can you help the Lansing Police Department find these three men?
Why Did This Person Wait Five Months To Report $10,000 Cash Missing?
I try not to make it a habit of carrying around a ton of cash. I got jumped once when I lived in Oklahoma and had all the cash on me (and my car) stolen in the process. But, at most, I might have $50 on me on a good day. But, if I happened to get jumped again, and my money stolen again, I'm pretty sure I'd be calling the cops right away... not this guy, apparently.
WANE-TV
ISP: Angola victims ID’d, police involved in shootout on administrative leave
ANGOLA, (Ind.) – Garry May has lived in the Angola neighborhood of West Felicity Street all his life. Now he says it’s not the same. Sunday morning around 5:15 a.m. he heard at least four shots and looked out his bedroom window to see police cars. At that time, he didn’t know a man had died after shooting at law enforcement officers.
