Graves County Sheriff Hayden on fentanyl trafficking investigation
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Last Monday morning, Graves County Sheriff’s detectives arrested 31-year-old Taylor D. Jones of Mayfield on drug trafficking charges. This arrest led to three additional arrests in connection to an overdose that resulted in the death of one man and the hospitalization of a woman in Graves County.
Wanted Benton man arrested after two years following Tuesday traffic stop
BENTON, KY — A Benton man was arrested Tuesday after drug detectives recognized him as he was driving in McCracken County. According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, 35-year-old Chad Taylor has been wanted for two years on an outstanding felony probation violation warrant, and detectives knew he did not have a valid driver's license.
Carbondale man facing home invasion, weapons, drug charges
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A Carbondale man faces charges of home invasion with a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and possession of a controlled substance charges. Andrew Lee Walker Jr., 24, of Carbondale, faces charges of home invasion with a firearm, unlawful use of a...
Livingston County man indicted on federal illegal fishing charge
A Livingston County man was indicted Wednesday on a charge of conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act. A federal grand jury indicted 51-year-old Charles Hopkins with conspiracy to sell shovelnose sturgeon and their roe. The indictment alleges that in the spring of 2016, 2017, and 2018, Hopkins worked with others...
KFVS12
Two charged in drug bust in McCracken County
Fentanyl is a growing problem across the US, and here in the Heartland. A recent arrest in Paducah is an example of a new way the drug is being distributed. McCracken County Sheriff's Department arrested a West Paducah couple and charged them with trafficking fentanyl yesterday evening. Heartland Sports @...
Carbondale man arrested after armed home invasion
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – A man was arrested Tuesday after Carbondale Police say he broke into a home on West Sunset Street and beat up the person inside. Officers were called to the scene around 2:30 a.m. 24-year-old Andrew Walker forced open the door of the home and physically attacked the person inside. Police say the two were acquaintances. Walker was armed with a handgun, but no shots were fired. The victim received minor injuries that were treated at the scene.
Carbondale police investigating shots fired
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Carbondale police are investigating shots fired in the 500 block of East Willow Street. Police received a call of shots fired about 1:31 p.m. on Oct. 11. Police say the suspect may have left in a silver sport utility vehicle. No injuries were reported but...
Benton, Ky. man arrested after detectives find more than 1 lb. of meth during traffic stop
McCracken County Sheriff's Department arrested a West Paducah couple and charged them with trafficking fentanyl yesterday evening. Low water in the Mississippi brought herds of people out to Tower Rock Natural area near Wittenburg, Missouri. SIU "Send Silence Packing" event. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. On the campus of SIU,...
Metropolis man faces charges after police claim to witness drug buy
A Metropolis man will face several drug-related charges after authorities said an off-duty officer witnessed a drug deal. The officer was at the sports park when he claims to have witnessed someone purchasing drugs. An officer on duty arrived and searched the suspect, identified as 19-year-old Peyton R. Norwood. The...
1 man arrested, 1 man wanted in connection with stealing guns in McCracken County
A vehicle and a structure were lost to a large fire in Scott County, Mo. on Tuesday afternoon, October 11. We interviewed Jessie Kuntze at Tower Rock when the river was low enough to walk to it. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A look at the low river level at...
Cape Girardeau couple witness stranger entering home
A nonprofit called Alley Cat Allies have been working in impacted counties spaying and neutering cats after a massive tornado in Mayfield last year. As Perry County, Mo. students returned to the classrooms this year, they will have to pay for school meals. That's a departure from years' past. Abortion...
A suspect is sought for firing shots in Carbondale on Tuesday afternoon
The Carbondale Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted for firing gunshots on Tuesday afternoon. At around 1:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of East Willow and North Wall Streets in reference to a report of shots fired. During the course of the investigation, officers learned the suspect...
KY 1241 and East Vaughn Road cleared after SEMI crash in Graves County, Ky.
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - At approximately 3:30 p.m. on October 12, the Graves County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a partially overturned semi-truck and trailer on KY 1241 at the intersection of Easy Vaughn Road, just south of the Hickory community. Deputies arrived and located a semi-truck and trailer that was partially overturned at this intersection.
Couple reacts to trespassing in home
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On Belleview, Andrew Bard and Michelle Antellan allegedly experienced someone entering into their home without permission. Antellan said, “Yeah I was like, early in the morning working here and had my ear phones on and there she is, behind me.”. Michelle Antellan and her...
Weakley county man causes hours-long negotiation
WEAKLEY CO. Tenn—The Weakley County Sheriff’s office received a call on Sunday, to do a wellness check at a residence in the 200 block of Dunlap road in Martin. Authorities say they found William Anthony King in a shed located on the property. Officers attempted to get King...
Man arrested after more than 1 pound crystal meth found during traffic stop
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Benton man faces drug charges after sheriff’s deputies say they found crystal methamphetamine during a traffic stop. Jeremy Johnson, 49, of Benton faces charges of operating on an expired driver’s license, trafficking in methamphetamine 2nd or subsequent offense, trafficking in marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kid's Swat Challenge coming to Sikeston
Golden Alert issued for Cadiz woman
The Murray Police Department issued a Golden Alert on Tuesday for a Cadiz woman last seen in Murray. Police said 70-year-old Deborah Clark was seen on surveillance video asking for directions to Cadiz at a business on Murray's south side on Tuesday. According to police, another female wearing black clothing gave her a ride.
Man on the run caught, arrested in Webster County
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A Webster County man is facing over a dozen charges after authorities say he led them on a lengthy pursuit. On Saturday night around 10:30 p.m., the Webster County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted man sped through their road check on SR 109. Deputies identified this man as 25-year-old Joseph […]
Marion man found guilty in 2019 Red Zone Bar shooting
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - A Marion man has been found guilty by a Williamson County jury following a fatal shooting in 2019. Demetrius Crittendon was charged with fatally shooting Cedrick Marshall in the parking lot of Red Zone Bar in Whiteash on February 3, 2019. Crittendon was found guilty on three...
