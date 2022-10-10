Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles City Council Meeting Heated After Nury Martinez Racism ScandalSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
Ron Herrera Resigns As Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Following Racism Scandal At L.A City HallSlauson GirlLos Angeles County, CA
9 Facts You Need To Know About Tapatío, LA's Iconic Hot SauceLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
5 Great Chinese Food Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
Kayne West told Kim Kardashian he would rather go to ‘jail’ than wear her Prada outfit
Kim Kardashian has revealed her ex-husband Kanye West still criticises what she wears. In a new episode of The Kardashians, Kim travels to Milan to see her sister Kendall Jenner walk in Prada’s fashion show. During the trip, Kardashian also wore a series of outfits sent to her by...
Kim Kardashian Buys New Malibu Mansion, But Will Keep Her $60 Million Hidden Hills Home: Source
Kim Kardashian is now the owner of a new Malibu estate, but she is keeping her family home in Hidden Hills. The SKIMS founder, 41, made the purchase this month, and a source told PEOPLE about her plans for the Malibu villa. "The Malibu house is just a beach house....
Popculture
Bethenny Frankel Calls Kim Kardashian, Scott Disick 'F—ing Clowns' for Their Controversial Posts
Bethenny Frankel has no problem speaking her mind about the Kardashian Klan and their negative influence on today's culture. This time, she's giving her take on the Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick lawsuit in which they have been sued for $40 million for allegedly carrying out a fake lottery scam. The Real Housewives of New York alum commented under Page Six's Instagram post regarding the suit, announcing the "prettyyyy big lawsuit." She added: "It was also a crime to post about a luxury giveaway on the day war broke out in Ukraine," seemingly referring to when Russia invaded Ukraine in this winter. "I gotta be honest with you. You look like f–king clowns," she concluded.
Kim Kardashian Models Rhinestone Two-Piece She Wore to Sister Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding
Kim Kardashian is reliving a major fashion moment!. The Kardashians star, 41, shared a series of photos of herself wearing a two-piece that included a jeweled bustier and matching hot pants. She paired the look, posted to Instagram Tuesday evening, with black heels and an oversized black coat with billowy...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Khloé Kardashian Finally Shared A Video Of Her Son With Ex Tristan Thompson And He’s So Cute
Khloé Kardashian just gave fans a first look at her adorable newborn son, and they couldn’t be more ecstatic. The Good American founder, 38, introduced the world to her second child, who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, in the season 2 premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians last week. In the latest episode, the long-awaited footage of the infant arrives after Kardashian announced that she and Thompson had welcomed their second child together via surrogate last month.
Kim Kardashian Says Having All the Kardashian Kids in One School Is 'So Fun': 'They're So Close'
Going to school is a family affair for the Kardashian crew!. Speaking on Live! With Kelly and Ryan about her morning routine, Kim Kardashian, 41, said "it's madhouse chaos" getting her three oldest kids ready for school, where they attend alongside their cousins. "I do carpool every single day, that's...
Kanye West Gets Real About Kim Kardashian’s Paris Robbery And His Mental Health During Show
Kanye West has established himself as a person who has no trouble speaking his mind when he sees fit. The Grammy winner is known for talking up his accomplishments and finding “unconventional” ways to promote new content. However, West also doesn’t shy away from discussing the lower points that he’s experienced in his life. He recently did that very thing during a fashion show, where he reflected on the time that his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, was robbed in Paris. With that, he also explained how the event affected his mental health at the time.
Khloé Kardashian Talks Baby Boy's Name: 'That's Really the Only Names I've Been Looking At'
Khloé Kardashian is continuing a trend in her family. On the season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, the Good American founder hinted at the names she was looking at for her baby boy. "It's going to start with a T," Khloé says in the episode. "I mean, that's really...
RELATED PEOPLE
realitytitbit.com
North West channeling Kanye's energy as she goes sightseeing with mom Kim
North is the true mini-me daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and it shows with her attitude and style. Her attendance at Fashion Week led to fans of the reality star hailing her daughter is the next “fashion icon”. This year’s fashion season has been very important...
New couple alert? Kanye West rumored to be DATING Candice Swanepoel after Kim Kardashian's ex shares snap of model wearing his YZY glasses
Kanye West is rumored to be dating supermodel Candice Swanepoel. The romance rumors have swirled after the rapper shared a photo of Swanepoel wearing his futuristic YZY SHDZ YR 3022 for Gap sunglasses. The image, from his new ad campaign, was posted to Ye's social media accounts amid multiple reports...
Watch Kim Kardashian Get Brutally Booed At Rams Game
Kim Kardashian got a reality check at the Los Angeles Rams game on Sunday. The SoFi Stadium fans fiercely booed “The Kardashians” star when she was shown on the Jumbotron. What at first sounded like cheers morphed into nasty jeers in a clip shared by People sportswriter Natasha Dye.
NFL・
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Kids Chicago & Psalm Look Like Their Twins In Milan
Milan Fashion Week has been a family affair for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s children! All four of their kids, North West, 9, Saint West, 6, Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 2, joined Kim in Italy and were spotted leaving their 5-star Mandarin Oriental Hotel on Sept. 26 and the youngest two, in particular, looked like mini versions of the estranged couple. Chicago, who has received her mom’s flawless complexion as seen in the below photos, made a fashion statement in black leggings and a maroon long-sleeve that she accessorized with unreleased Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses and black cowgirl boots. She had a big grin on her face as she held a security guard’s hand and walked out of the posh hotel alongside racks of clothing from the Italian luxury fashion house. Now that’s goals!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kim and Khloé Kardashian Both Used Gestational Carriers to Expand Their Families
Less than six months after Season 1 highlighted Kourtney Kardashian's engagement and IVF journey, Kim Kardashian's burgeoning relationship with Pete Davidson, and Kylie Jenner's second (but still mysterious) pregnancy, The Kardashians is back for Season 2. The famous sisters and matriarch Kris Jenner are dealing with new issues, business ventures, and growing pains this time around.
Khloé Kardashian Begs Kanye West To 'Stop Tearing' Kim Kardashian Down 'And Using Our Family When You Want To Deflect'
Khloé Kardashian has entered the chat! After Kanye West called out his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, the reality star stepped in to defend her sister. "Ye, I love you. I don't want to do this on social media but YOU keep bringing it here. You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I'm trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect," she said via the comments section on the rapper's post, which was uploaded on Wednesday, October 5. "Again with the birthday narrative. Enough already. We all know the truth and in my opinion, everyone's tired of it."
Kanye West calls Khloe Kardashian a ‘liar’ over claims about daughter Chicago’s birthday
Kanye West has hit back at Khloe Kardashian after the Good American founder urged the rapper to “stop tearing” her sister Kim down. On Wednesday (5 October), the 45-year-old rapper posted a screenshot of Kardashian’s response to his Instagram post, addressing some of the widespread backlash he has received from celebrities for his Yeezy fashion show in Paris on Monday (3 October).
North West, 9, Is So Grown Up In D&G Platforms Going ‘Sight Seeing’ With Kim Kardashian In Milan
North West may be young, but she already has incredible style! The nine-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West showed off a fashionable outfit that included a black blazer, baggy black pants, and black Dolce & Gabbana platforms, as she posed for photos in Milan, Italy while sightseeing with her mom. She also had long braids in her hair as she posed for awesome photos that were posted to Kim’s Instagram page on Oct. 1.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Khloé Kardashian reveals baby boy, documents his birth on ‘Kardashians’ premiere
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s baby boy made an adorable appearance on the Season 2 premiere of “The Kardashians.”. Kim Kardashian joined her sister, 38, in the hospital on Thursday’s episode, alongside her and Thompson’s surrogate. “Oh, my gosh, he looks just like True!” the...
Khloe Kardashian Isn’t ‘Ready to Date’ After Tristan Drama, But She’s Healthier After Skinny Concerns
Putting herself first. Khloé Kardashian is focusing on her own health and happiness following ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson‘s paternity scandal. “All of the drama playing out on [Hulu’s The Kardashians] was 6 months ago, and she has radically changed since then,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, adding that the Good American cofounder, 38, “listened to her family when they told her she was too thin,” and decided to make a change. “Khloé has started to drink less, eat healthier and change her outlook. The fact that she flew to Italy for D&G shows that she is taking back control over her life.”
Khloe Kardashian Blasted Kanye West On Insta & Told Him To 'Stop Tearing Kimberly Down'
Kanye West had another Kim Kardashian-related meltdown on Instagram this week, and this time her sister Khloe couldn't sit by and watch. The whole thing erupted after Kanye wore a "White Lives Matter" T-shirt during a Yeezy show at Paris Fashion Week, where he appeared with conservative commentator Candace Owens.
Nicki Swift
48K+
Followers
35K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0