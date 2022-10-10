Read full article on original website
From risking death to rape and kidnap: How Aussie women put it all on the frontline to be war correspondents, including Daily Mail Australia's CANDACE SUTTON - who recalls the horror of covering the Rwandan genocide
They've risked kidnap, rape, disease, injury and death all with the burning ambition of becoming international war correspondents, which until relatively recently was rare for women. It might have been a woman, the London Telegraph's Claire Hollingworth, who broke the start of World War II back in 1939 with the...
Opposition warns that bringing back Islamic State brides and their children to Australia 'poses an unnecessary risk and enormous cost'
The Opposition is asking questions over federal government plans to bring home dozens of Australian women and children from detention camps in Syria. The Labor government is set to implement a rescue plan to bring 16 women and 42 children who are the families of Islamic State members and have been held in al-Roj detention camp in northeast Syria near the Iraqi border.
Scientists Discover a Lost Amazonian Settlement, Possibly The One Percy Fawcett Named ¨Z¨
In 1925, Percy Fawcett went into the Amazon for the last time. Fawcett began the Amazon expeditions after he graduated from the Royal Geographical Society's training program as an explorer, skilled in surveying, navigation, first aid, and survival skills. After graduation, he was asked to go on an expedition to Peru, Bolivia, and Brazil to map the unchartered territory of the Amazon.
Jacinda Ardern’s ‘fart tax’ plans rip the guts out of small-town New Zealand, argue enraged farmers
Farmers will be charged for agricultural emissions by 2025.
MedicalXpress
Black saliva, sore throat, shortness of breath: How dangerous is wildfire season for US farmworkers?
When Anabel Garcia got home from her job tending to grape orchards in Sonoma County, California, she noticed her saliva was black. During wildfire season, Garcia and her fellow migrant farmworkers were sent out to salvage wine grapes before they became tainted from the smoke. Garcia and her coworkers experienced shortness of breath and weren't given protective attire, instead wearing just bandanas to cover their nose and mouth.
The boab trees of the remote Tanami desert are carved with centuries of Indigenous history – and they’re under threat
Australia’s Tanami desert is one of the most isolated and arid places on Earth. It’s a hard place to access and an even harder place to survive. But sprinkled across this vast expanse of desert, sweeping for thousands of kilometres across the Northern Territory and Western Australia, are some of the oldest and most incredible stories of human life and settlement of our ancient continent. It takes the shape of art in the bark of iconic and bountiful boab trees. Our newly published research looks at 12 examples of these carved trees across the Tanami desert. This artwork tells the incredible story of...
ARTS・
MedicalXpress
Birthweights below the 25th percentile linked to later developmental concerns
Being born below the 25th percentile for birthweight may put a child at risk for developmental difficulties, according to a new study by Abiodun Adanikin of Coventry University, U.K., and colleagues, publishing October 11 in the open access journal PLOS Medicine. Babies that are too big or too small are...
America's Most Dangerous Roads
America's major roads are generally safe. But some of them are much more dangerous than others. Multi-lane highway in Los Angeles, CA.Image by Egor Shitikov from Pixabay. This article discusses which major roads in the United States are the most dangerous and why.
The Liberal Party is in a dire state across Australia right now. That should worry us all
“The duty of an Opposition is to oppose” – attributed to Lord Randolph Churchill – is one of those quotations I remember seeing on exam papers in high school politics classes. It is true, but only half-true. Tony Abbott opposed. He opposed relentlessly. Assisted by a conservative media that also opposed relentlessly, he did much to help destroy the Labor governments of Kevin Rudd and Julia Gillard, although they did a better job of destroying themselves. When Abbott won a massive victory at the 2013 election, it was easy to proclaim him an all-time champion. In their book Battleground: Why the...
Under-pressure Kwarteng meets IMF leaders; Ofgem to urge consumers to cut energy use – business live
Stocks, yen and sterling slip ahead of US inflation and the end of the Bank of England’s bond-buying programme
MedicalXpress
Drought, extreme heat are driving Valley fever's rise in California
Coccidioidomycosis—also known as Valley fever—is an infectious disease that is taking an increasing toll on the health of Californians and people living throughout the Southwest. In a study published today in The Lancet Planetary Health, researchers at UC Berkeley have discovered a pronounced role of California's recent droughts in driving the transmission of the pathogen in the state.
Calls to Defund Police After the World’s Deadliest Football Stampede
JAKARTA, Indonesia - On October 1, when videos of hundreds of fans on a football pitch in Indonesia went viral, it initially looked like fans flooding the pitch in the aftermath of the game. But Saturday wasn’t the usual scene of impassioned fans trying to meet their football idols. Instead,...
FIFA・
MedicalXpress
People in the UK have higher probabilities of dying than predicted, new report finds
Men and women in the UK have a higher probability of dying than predicted, a new report has found. The results, published in European Actuarial Journal, could have a big impact on the future viability of pensions schemes. The research from Bayes Business School, which looks at death rates for people aged 50 to 95, paints a bleak picture for men and women in the UK.
U.K.・
travelnoire.com
World's Largest Blackout Ever Leaves 140 Million People Without Power
The South Asian country of Bangladesh experienced a massive power outage Tuesday, the largest ever in the world. According to The Sun, over 80 percent of the nation–around 140 million people–were left powerless. What happened:. The Power Development Board said the blackout took place shortly after 2:00 p.m....
MedicalXpress
How should we manage COVID without rules? Keep testing and stay home when positive
Changes to Australia's isolation rules, which come into effect on Friday October 14, remove the mandate for people to isolate if they test positive for COVID. Isolation requirements will remain for high-risk settings such as aged care, disability care, Aboriginal health care and hospitals. Workers in these sectors who can't access paid leave while isolating will still be able to access financial support, but pandemic payments won't be available to the rest of the population.
MedicalXpress
Positive childhood experiences of coastal and inland waters such as rivers and lakes linked to better adult well-being
New research based on data from 18 countries concludes that adults with better mental health are more likely to report having spent time playing in and around coastal and inland waters, such as rivers and lakes (also known collectively as blue spaces) as children. The finding was replicated in each...
KIDS・
Germans told to stop whining, wear 2 sweaters and have candles and flashlights ready in case of blackouts this winter
German politician Wolfgang Schäuble told Bild-TV people must recognize that many things can't be taken for granted amid the energy crisis.
In 'bizarre behavior,' New Zealand penguins lay one egg, reject it, and then lay another. Now, scientists know why.
Erect-crested penguins commonly perform a practice that's rare in birds: They lay an egg only to reject it, to ensure the survival of a second, bigger egg. Researchers finally cracked the case of this odd behavior.
marinelink.com
VIDEO: 'Historic Moment' as Seabed Nodules Collected and Lifted to Production Vessel Using 4 km Riser
The Metals Company (TMC) said Wednesday it had collected an initial batch of seafloor polymetallic nodules, and transported them up a 4km-long riser system to the surface in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean. TMC, the explorer of what it says is the world’s largest estimated undeveloped source...
Narcity
Canada Is One Of The Most 'Medically Free' Countries Worldwide & It Beat The US By A Lot
One thing Canadians love to talk about is the fact that, here in the Great White North, we have universal health care. While many people are super proud of Canada's health care system, not all countries have the same access to services like abortions, paid maternity leave and universal health care.
