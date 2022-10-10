Millie Bobby Brown only realized ‘Enola Holmes’ was a hit when a Hollywood heavyweight slid into her DMs

Read full article on original website
Chris Evans Reacts to Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde: "You're Going to Win an Oscar"
Though best known to many audiences for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Evans could very well add another title to his resume soon, fortune teller. Speaking in a new interview with Variety as part of profile of Blonde star Ana de Armas, Evans revealed his reaction to seeing her in the role of Marilyn Monroe for the upcoming film, predicting that she'll take home an Academy Award for her work. The movie is already earning some controversial reviews but considering the talent in front of and behind the camera, plus Netflix's tenacity for Oscar buzz, Evans may not be that far off.
'The film wasn't fun': Brendan Fraser takes swipe at flop Tom Cruise-helmed The Mummy reboot - and admits he WOULD be open to reprising his role as Rick O'Connell in the franchise
Brendan Fraser has taken a swipe at Tom Cruise's critically-panned The Mummy reboot in a candid new interview. The actor, 53, who starred as adventurer Rick O'Connell in three of the hit franchise's films, said the 2017 box office flop 'lacked the fun' seen in 1999's The Mummy, 2001's The Mummy Returns and 2008's The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor.
Sorry, Keanu Reeves Fans, The John Wick Actor Has Exited A Big Upcoming Project
It’s been revealed that John Wick star Keanu Reeves is no longer attached to a highly-anticipated project.
‘I don’t care what my value is today’: teen dream Ryan Phillippe on co-parenting with Reese Witherspoon and opening a B&B
Back in 2006, when Ryan Phillippe was 32, he flew to Costa Rica in the hope of escaping a media maelstrom. He and his wife of seven years, Reese Witherspoon, had announced they were separating, and the LA paparazzi, then at its peak madness, pursued him everywhere. So he left the country in search of anonymity. No such luck: when he landed, some people excitedly approached him.
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s Relationship Timeline: See Their Sweetest Moments
Young love in Hollywood! Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi (full name Jacob Hurley Bongiovi) have become staples on one another’s respective social media pages — and awards show red carpets — since confirming their relationship. “Bff
Julia Roberts’ Only Daughter Looks Just Like Her! See Photos of Hazel Growing Up Over the Years
Her little girl! Julia Roberts and Danny Moder became parents in 2004 when they welcomed their adorable twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus. Over the years, the Oscar winner’s only daughter has grown up to be her spitting image. Hazel’s rare photos and public outings are proof that she is her mom’s mini-me.
Top Gun: Maverick's Jon Hamm Had The Best Reaction To Being Offered His Part In The Sequel, Though He Almost Fired His Agents
Playing the opposing force against Tom Cruise is a massive undertaking, and Jon Hamm nailed it as Vice Admiral Cyclone, who had constant friction with Maverick. For Hamm, scoring the antagonistic role was the chance of a lifetime as a fan of the original film. After starring in the blockbuster sequel, the Top Gun: Maverick star recalled his reaction to being offered his part and almost fired his agents.
Reclusive star Shelley Duvall, 73, poses in rare snap with a fan - 20 years after quitting acting and suffering mental health problems from starring in The Shining
The Shining's Shelley Duvall posed in rare snap with a fan on Wednesday - 20 years after retiring from acting. The actress, 73, was left suffering mental health problems after starring in the film as Wendy Torrance which led her to quit showbusiness and become a 'recluse' from Hollywood. Director...
Jamie Lee Curtis Had a 'Tough Time' Making 'Knives Out' Because She Was 'Isolated' Much of the Time
As a seasoned scream queen, Jamie Lee Curtis has seen her fair share of twists in film — but Knives Out might take the cake. "It turned out to be this fantastic movie," Curtis, 63, raved to Entertainment Weekly of the 2019 hit comedy thriller, which featured an ensemble cast and was directed by Rian Johnson. "I would never have known that the movie we were making was the movie that we made."
Tom Hanks Says He's Only Made 4 Good Movies
Tom Hanks has only four movies that are “pretty good,” which is a pretty divisive statement that would no doubt create an internet frenzy of love for one of Hollywood’s favorite actors and a lot of hate for the person saying it. But what if the actor himself is the utterer of that statement?
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer
Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon. Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks...
Christopher Schwarzenegger's incredible slimdown, plus see more celebs' before-and-after weight loss photos
Slide 1 of 157: Celebrities have inspired a lot of people with their weight loss journeys. Check out these before-and-after photos of famous people who've lost significant amounts of weight over the years, starting with this political family scion... Christopher Schwarzenegger -- the youngest son of movie star and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and his ex-wife, journalist-author (and Kennedy family member) Maria Shriver -- is seen here in Los Angeles in August 2018. Keep reading to see his transformation three years later... and again four years later as he stepped out with his dad and brother in Germany looking slimmer than ever...Then keep reading to see dozens more celebrity before-and-after weight loss pics...
Game of Thrones’ Lena Headey marries Ozark star Marc Menchaca in Italy
Game of Thrones actor Lena Headey has married her partner, Ozark star Marc Menchaca, in a lavish ceremony in Italy.Photographs shared online showed the bride dressed in a sleeveless halter neck gown featuring a plunging neckline and backless design. Headey also wore a floral headpiece and veil in her hair, while Menchaca looked smart in a navy-blue suit accessorised with a wide-brimmed beige hat.The couple tied the knot surrounded by friends and family, including fellow GOT actors Peter Dinklage, Emilia Clarke, Michelle Fairley, and Sophie Turner and her husband Joe Jonas. The ceremony reportedly took place on Thursday (6...
Mel Gibson Blames Warner Bros. Discovery Shake-Up for ‘Lethal Weapon 5’ Production Delay
Martin Riggs may not make things complicated, but the Warner Bros. Discovery merger sure has for “Lethal Weapon 5.”. Lead star and director Mel Gibson, who famously plays Detective Martin Riggs in the film franchise, gave an update on the state of the fifth installment. Following original director Richard Donner’s death in 2021, Gibson took over as director, using a script from Richard Wenk (“The Magnificent Seven,” “The Equalizer”) developed alongside the late Donner. The film was expected to originally launch on streaming platform HBO Max.
House of the Dragon’s hilarious decapitation punctuated one of the show’s most intense scenes
Sunday’s House of the Dragon was a standout episode for HBO’s new Thrones show, turning the dial of court intrigue all the way to 11. There was the usual succession drama, old rivals facing off for the first time in years, and an unexpectedly funny decapitation. You know,...
Theo Rossi Joins Taron Egerton and Sofia Carson in Netflix Thriller 'Carry On'
Theo Rossi has boarded the ensemble cast Netflix’s Carry On opposite Jason Bateman, and Taron Egerton, Deadline has reported. The movie previously cast Purple Heart star Sofia Carson, and Harder They Fall breakout star Danielle Deadwyler. Carry On follows a young TSA agent, Ethan Kopek who gets blackmailed by a mysterious traveler to let a dangerous package slip through security and onto a Christmas Day flight. The feature is being helmed by Spanish-American filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra who is directing with a screenplay from TJ Fixman (Ratchet & Clank, Popeye), who penned the first draft while the finishing touches are given by Michael Green (Kings, Blade Runner 2049).
Julia Roberts and Danny Moder’s Son Phinnaeus Is All Grown Up! See Photos of Their Child Over the Years
Life as a family of five is full of fun for Julia Roberts and her husband, Danny Moder! The happy couple became parents for the first time to twins Hazel and Phinnaeus in 2004. Their eldest son has made a few rare public appearances with his famous mom and dad over the years.
Barnes and Noble releases its list of the best books of 2022
With all the books out there at any given moment, the only issue is one of abundance. Given the volume, sorting through new releases can sometimes seem like a full time job. So when you're done with the latest Read With Jenna pick (or whatever other good book you've been lost in lately), check out the selections on Barnes and Noble's list of the best books of 2022.
Jamie Lee Curtis Explains Why Filming Knives Out Was Actually A ‘Tough Time’ For Her
Knives Out's Jamie Lee Curtis didn't have as much fun filming the movie as we did watching it, I'm afraid.
Tom Cruise to reportedly lift off into space for new movie with ‘The Bourne Identity’ director
Tom Cruise may be headed for a new mission, and this time it’s in space. The "Mission Impossible" actor and "The Bourne Identity" director Doug Liman have reportedly reached out to Universal Filmed Entertainment Group Chairman Donna Langley for a movie that will be out of this world. The...
