Roberts: 2022 joins wasteland of Mets’ bad seasons

By Ryan Gilbert
 2 days ago

The Mets mustered just one hit in a win-or-go-home Game 3 on Sunday night at Citi Field. Joe Musgrove shut the New York offense down as the Padres won 6-0 to advance to the NLDS and send the Mets packing.

It took just three games for the Mets’ 101-win season to be erased, which Max Scherzer described as a “kick in the balls.”

Jacob deGrom kept the Mets in the game in Game 2 and they evened up the series, but Game 3 had a different feel to it. Once the Padres took the lead, Mets fans knew it was over.

Evan Roberts of the Audacy Original Podcast “ Rico Brogna ” ranted about the three-hour funeral that was Mets - Padres Game 3 and where this season sits compared to past disappointments.

“This was a funeral. We all attended or watched – if you were lucky enough to watch that garbage broadcast on ESPN – we all witnessed a funeral. We witnessed three hours of burying the 2021 New York Mets – 2022 New York Mets, I’m sorry, I confused garbage seasons together. My apologies.,” Roberts said (3:20 in player above). This season sucked… 2007, 2008, 2022. It’s all the same s–t.”

In 2007 the Mets held a seven-game lead over the Phillies in the NL East. Then the Phillies swept them at Shea Stadium to start the Mets collapse. A year later it happened again, although that was just a lead of a few games in September.

This year, the Mets were in first place for 175 days. The NL East was declared over back in May. Now, a few months later, the Mets’ season is over while the Braves and Phillies play on.

“This was so putrid and so pathetic. I walked out of Citi Field tonight embarrassed,” Roberts continued. “I thought I would walk out angry – and I was, I was a little bit angry – but I was more embarrassed. You’re telling me in an elimination game against Joe Musgrove, who’s a solid pitcher… the reality is this offense for nine innings was pathetic.”

Roberts likened Sunday night’s Game 3 against the Padres to Game 162 of the 2007 season. Both games were over before they started.

“In Game 162 of ‘07, we were done in the top of the first inning. And in this game, Game 3 of the Wild Card Series, you want to say it was the second inning, or the fourth inning, or the fifth – you pick the freaking inning – we were done,” he said. “You knew for the last two hours this season was going to end and end miserably.”

The Mets have had several disappointing seasons in their history, especially in the last 15 years, and this 2022 season joins the list.

“This goes down into the wasteland of bad seasons.”

