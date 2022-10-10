ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Browns Are Releasing A Veteran Quarterback This Monday

By Alek Arend
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lRnxC_0iTNgzp400

© Mitchell Layton-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns are making a change to their quarterback situation this Monday morning.

The AFC North franchise is reportedly releasing veteran quarterback Josh Rosen today.

Rosen, a former first-round pick, was sitting fourth on the team's quarterback depth chart behind Jacoby Brissett, Joshua Dobbs and Kellen Mond.

However, Deshaun Watson has now been granted access to the team's facility following his suspension (which is still in play for the next few weeks). With him back in the fold, the Browns are moving on from Rosen.

We have waived TE Miller Forristall and released QB Josh Rosen from the practice squad.

Josh Rosen will likely find a new home before the end of the 2022 season. He almost always does.

The Browns, meanwhile, are coming off a crushing loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. They basically had the game won on two occasions, but a Jacoby Brissett interceptions and missed field goal was the difference.

The Browns are counting down the days until Deshaun Watson's suspension is up.

Comments / 39

sherrirounds
2d ago

yeah, cuz he screwed up Sunday. oh wait...no he didn't. Whats with Cade York? This is the second game he could have won for us.

Reply
12
Eric Smith
2d ago

I wish the Colts would have kept Jocoby Brissett! 🙄 But go figure they go get another QB that is way passed his prime!!! I mean come on.... The Indianapolis Colts are due for another great QB & we need to get 1 ASAP, especially while Jonathan Taylor is playing like 1 of the best Running Backs in the League 💯💯💯

Reply(5)
11
Black Knight
2d ago

Josh Rosen was an arrogant overrated bum when he was drafted.. Nothing to see here..

Reply(1)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Starting Quarterback

Jerry Jones said earlier this season that he would love a controversy at the starting quarterback position. Well, the Cowboys have won four straight games with backup Cooper Rush. Is there actually a quarterback controversy brewing in Dallas?. No. Jones announced following Sunday's win over the Rams that the Cowboys...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Tony Dungy Believes He Knows Why Tom Brady Penalty Was Called

As a defensive-minded head coach who masterminded the Tampa 2 defense and coached some of the game's greatest players, you can imagine Tony Dungy didn't care for Sunday's questionable roughing the passer call in the Falcons-Bucs game. And you'd be right. Prior to last night's SNF broadcast, Dungy shot off...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
The Spun

Report: Who Gisele Saw After Leaving Tom Brady

While Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have yet to officially separate, the writing appears to be on the wall. Brady and Bundchen, who have been married since 2009, have reportedly hired divorce lawyers. They've reportedly been living apart for months. Now, according to TMZ Sports, Bundchen made an interesting move...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Mike Tomlin Decision News

Ask 100 Pittsburgh Steelers fans from around the country and all 100 would say it's time to move on from offensive coordinator Matt Canada. His second season in charge of the offense has been arguably worse than the first. He struggled to put Mitchell Trubisky in position to succeed and did the same against the Buffalo Bills this weekend with Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NFL Analysis Network

This 49ers-Browns Trade Sends Kareem Hunt To San Francisco

The San Francisco 49ers are 3-2 on the season after they thrashed the Carolina Panthers in Week 5, giving them two wins in a row. The team’s offense is being afforded a real chance to jell and develop as the 49ers have arguably the best defense in the NFL. Could a trade with the Cleveland Browns be on the horizon to improve the offense?
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kellen Mond
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton, Panthers News

The Carolina Panthers have a head coaching vacancy and former Saints coach Sean Payton will reportedly be at the top of owner David Tepper's wish list. However, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, it's difficult to see the Saints letting their former head coach go to a divisional rival.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Athlon Sports

Here's Video Of Davante Adams Shoving A Cameraman To The Ground

Another week, another heartbreaking loss for the Las Vegas Raiders.  Despite leading for the entire first half and having an opportunity to tie the game late following a 48 yard touchdown strike, the Raiders elected to go for two and take the lead. They failed, and it left some, including star ...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Browns#Veteran#American Football#Afc North#The Los Angeles Chargers
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL Defensive Coordinator Reportedly Fired Monday

Matt Rhule isn't the only notable coach out on Monday afternoon. The Carolina Panthers fired their head coach on Monday morning, less than 24 hours after the team's loss to the San Francisco 49ers, which dropped them to 1-4 on the year. Rhule is not the only big name out...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Top RB Recruit Roderick Robinson II Flips His Commitment

Class of 2023 recruit Brian Robinson II changed his commitment on Monday. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, the four-star running back committed to Georgia. Robinson originally announced his intent to play for UCLA in May. "The tradition and family feel I got at Georgia is what made me...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday's Tua Tagovailoa News

The Miami Dolphins were without star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for Sunday's loss to the rival New York Jets. Unfortunately, it remains unclear when he'll return. Per NFL insider Cameron Wolfe, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said he could not give an update on Tua's ongoing recovery from a severe concussion. McDaniel said that he is not yet ready to return to football activities and is being evaluated every 12-24 hours.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Micah Parsons Unhappy News

Dallas Cowboys fans weren't happy with a lack of holding penalties called on Rams lineman blocking Micah Parsons during Sunday's game. It turns out that Parsons feels the same. Taking to Twitter, Parsons called out the NFL on social media on Monday afternoon. "We won’t call this but we’ll call...
NFL
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
6K+
Followers
322
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy