Cleveland Browns Are Releasing A Veteran Quarterback This Monday

© Mitchell Layton-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns are making a change to their quarterback situation this Monday morning.

The AFC North franchise is reportedly releasing veteran quarterback Josh Rosen today.

Rosen, a former first-round pick, was sitting fourth on the team's quarterback depth chart behind Jacoby Brissett, Joshua Dobbs and Kellen Mond.

However, Deshaun Watson has now been granted access to the team's facility following his suspension (which is still in play for the next few weeks). With him back in the fold, the Browns are moving on from Rosen.

We have waived TE Miller Forristall and released QB Josh Rosen from the practice squad.

Josh Rosen will likely find a new home before the end of the 2022 season. He almost always does.

The Browns, meanwhile, are coming off a crushing loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. They basically had the game won on two occasions, but a Jacoby Brissett interceptions and missed field goal was the difference.

The Browns are counting down the days until Deshaun Watson's suspension is up.