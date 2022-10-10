ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Important resources for you on 'World Mental Health Day'

By Monica Rivera
 2 days ago

Audacy’s I’m Listening initiative is proud to bring awareness to World Mental Health Day.

To keep up with the artists that create music that feeds our minds and keeps the I’m Listening initiative powered, check out Audacy’s I’m Listening Mental Health Mix

According to the Mental Health Action Network, the day was founded in an effort to “shift our mental health culture from awareness to action.” Backed by several organizations, including Audacy’s I’m Listening initiative, the day holds great meaning as we shine a light on the importance of mental health and the help that is available.

Audacy’s I’m Listening initiative aims to encourage those who are dealing with mental health issues to understand they are not alone. By using our platform to highlight conversations surrounding mental health and hosting events, like the I’m Listening broadcast, in support of organizations offering resources, we are firm believers that talk saves lives.

LISTEN NOW: Check out the 2022 I’m Listening broadcast

For more mental health content, special edition artist interviews, resources, and more head to Imlistening.org . 365 days a year, I’m Listening is here to provide us all with moments of kindness, community, and support. If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression or anxiety, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. You can also find more resources here .

I'm Listening
Resources | Twitter | Instagram

World Health Organization

World Mental Health Day: Make mental health & well-being for all a priority

On World Mental Health Day, WHO is calling on Member States in the South-East Asia Region to intensify action to achieve access for all to quality mental health care, in line with the recently adopted Paro Declaration on universal access to people-centred mental health care and services. Globally, before the COVID-19 pandemic, around 1 in 8 people lived with a mental health condition. Gaps in treatment were unacceptably large, especially in low- and middle-income countries. In the South-East Asia Region, an estimated 1 in 7 people lived with a mental health condition, and in countries where data are available, the treatment gap ranged from 70–95%.
MENTAL HEALTH
World Health Organization

World Mental Health Day is an opportunity for us to embrace our sense of community and normalize mental health

In 2022, WHO published its seminal mental health work, the World Mental Health Report. The Report provides a blueprint for governments, academics, health professionals, civil society and others with an ambition to support the world in transforming mental health. One of the pervasive issues the report covers is stigma. Stigma,...
MENTAL HEALTH
thecheyennepost.com

'I'm Not the Doctor for You': Disabled Americans Face Discrimination Seeking Care

TUESDAY, Oct. 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Over 30 years since the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), some doctors harbor biases toward people with disabilities, and even actively avoid accepting them as patients, a new study finds. In focus group discussions with about two dozen U.S. doctors,...
HEALTH
The Independent

Voices: The cost of living crisis is wreaking havoc on our children’s mental health

This World Mental Health Day, the attention of political, business and civil society leaders will turn to our psychological wellbeing. In the UK, we face a worrying escalation in mental illness, particularly for young people. The coming months, which will be dominated by the cost of living crisis, are set to make things even worse. There is a long-standing link between poverty and poor mental health, and never has this felt more relevant than now, with as many as 3.9 million children in the UK currently living in poverty. Research published in the BMJ (formerly the British Medical Journal)...
MENTAL HEALTH
insightscare.com

WHO Proposes New Guidelines to Normalize Mental Health

On the occasion of World Mental Health Day, the World Health Organization (WHO) has proposed new guidelines to address mental health at work. It is estimated that workers lose 12 billion workdays annually due to anxiety and depression. For this reason, heavy workloads, negative behaviors, and related concerns – that...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Foster care, parental incarceration linked with youth mental health problems

Published in the international journal Child Abuse & Neglect, University of Minnesota researchers found parental incarceration and foster care were separately linked with mental health problems. However, youth who had experienced both had the highest odds of anxiety, depression, self-injury, suicidal ideation and mental health diagnoses and treatment. Those who were recently in foster care and had a parent currently incarcerated reported the most adverse mental health symptoms.
MENTAL HEALTH
Verywell Mind

The Intersection of Religion and Latinx Mental Health

While religion may be of particular significance to Hispanic and/or Latinx communities, the effects of it are varied and multi-faceted, much like the people themselves. The potential positive and negative impacts of religion on one's mental health should always be considered when working towards equitable outcomes for all groups. You...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Call for radical global action to end stigma and discrimination against people with mental health conditions

Experts call for radical global action to end stigma and discrimination against people with mental health conditions, as this is often "worse than the condition itself." The new "Lancet Commission on Ending Stigma and Discrimination in Mental Health," co-chaired by Professor Sir Graham Thornicroft, is the result of work by more than 50 experts, including experts by experience from across the world. The report finds that people with lived experience of mental health conditions must be empowered and supported to play active an central roles in stigma reduction efforts.
MENTAL HEALTH
