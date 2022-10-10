Important resources for you on 'World Mental Health Day'

Audacy’s I’m Listening initiative is proud to bring awareness to World Mental Health Day.

To keep up with the artists that create music that feeds our minds and keeps the I’m Listening initiative powered, check out Audacy’s I’m Listening Mental Health Mix

According to the Mental Health Action Network, the day was founded in an effort to “shift our mental health culture from awareness to action.” Backed by several organizations, including Audacy’s I’m Listening initiative, the day holds great meaning as we shine a light on the importance of mental health and the help that is available.

Audacy’s I’m Listening initiative aims to encourage those who are dealing with mental health issues to understand they are not alone. By using our platform to highlight conversations surrounding mental health and hosting events, like the I’m Listening broadcast, in support of organizations offering resources, we are firm believers that talk saves lives.

LISTEN NOW: Check out the 2022 I’m Listening broadcast

For more mental health content, special edition artist interviews, resources, and more head to Imlistening.org . 365 days a year, I’m Listening is here to provide us all with moments of kindness, community, and support. If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression or anxiety, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. You can also find more resources here .

I'm Listening

Resources | Twitter | Instagram