Oklahoman assistant sports editor Scott Munn here with the latest edition of the OU Sooners Sports Minute.

Ouch. 49-0. Texas.

Once ranked sixth in the country, the OU football team has wasted away to a 3-3 record, all three losses coming in succession, including the Longhorns' historic massacre of the Sooners on Saturday in the Cotton Bowl.

Playing without starting quarterback Dillion Gabriel (concussion protocol), the Sooners were held without an offensive touchdown for the first time in 167 games. Even if Gabriel had played, OU would've had trouble keeping up with the Texas offense, which sliced through a porous defense for 585 yards.

The Sooner offense tried a little bit of everything. Davis Beville at quarterback. The wildcat formation ... OU managed just 195 total yards and suffered the program's first loss by shutout at the Red River showdown since 1965.

OU will try to get back on track this Saturday against a No. 20-ranked Kansas team that's 5-1 and darn near beat TCU over the weekend. And keep in mind that TCU whipped the Sooners almost two weeks ago by 31 points.

Elsewhere

∎ OU wrestling made a big addition to its coaching staff. Two-time national champion Teyon Ware is returning to his alma mater as an assistant to head coach Lou Rosselli. Ware spent the last seven years coaching at Wyoming.

He won the 141-pound national championship for the Sooners in 2003 and 2005. Ware was an All-American all four years.

He was a beast in high school, too. The Edmond North product finished his career with a 132-0 record and four state championships.

"We're incredibly excited to bring Teyon back to Norman," Rosselli said. "He is an outstanding addition to our program. He understands wrestling and is a great recruiter. I look forward to working with him."

∎ The Sooner volleyball team lost a five-set thriller to No. 17-ranked Baylor in Waco, Texas. The teams traded set wins until the Bears won the fifth 15-10.

OU's freshman duo of Alexis Shelton and Taylor Preston led the team with 15 and 11 kills, respectively. Another freshman, Morgan Perkins, added nine kills and led the Sooners with four blocks.

“We loved the fight out of the team tonight,” OU coach Lindsey Gray-Walton said. “It was a battle and our ability to make plays at critical moments allowed us to push it to five sets.

"This team wants to win, so moments like tonight are tough because you know how close we are."

∎ Michelle Pak scored OU's only goal in a 1-1 Bedlam soccer draw with visiting Oklahoma State. The Sooners are 7-3-3 overall and 2-0-2 in the Big 12.

∎ Guard Taylor Robertson and forward Madi Williams were on the All-Big 12 Preseason Women's Basketball First Team as voted on by the league's coaches. The Sooners were picked to finish third in the league standings, behind Iowa State and Texas.