Tom Brady got sacked by the Falcons, but then officials called a ridiculous penalty on the play

By Tyler Lauletta
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago
Tom Brady is tackled by Grady Jarrett during a game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

  • Tom Brady was taken to the ground by Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett on Sunday.
  • Jarrett was penalized on the play, allowing the Buccaneers to pick up a key first down.
  • Looking at the replay, it's hard to figure out what exactly the problem was.

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were bailed out by what looked like a soft penalty call against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter.

Leading 21-15 with just over three minutes left, the Buccaneers needed just a few more first downs to run out the clock and secure a win. Facing third down close to midfield, Brady dropped back, and was brought to the ground by Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett.

While the play looked like a routine sack, referee Jerome Boger threw a flag on the play, penalizing Jarrett for roughing the passer.

Again, looking at the play, it's tough to tell what Jarrett did wrong here. Jarrett is making north of $17 million this year for his ability to break into backfields and take down quarterbacks.

After the game, Boger said that Jarrett had been too violent.

"What I had was the defender grabbed the quarterback while he was still in the pocket and unnecessarily throwing him to the ground," Boger said. "That is what I was making my decision based on."

Saying that Jarrett's actions were "unnecessary" is a bit striking. The Falcons were trailing and in need of a stop — most watching would agree that sacking Brady in that situation was extremely necessary.

Buccaneers offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs said that Brady's veteran status in the league might have helped him earn the call.

"I think with Tom being who he is, he's gonna get those calls more than not," Wirfs said, noting his quarterback was now 45 years old.

Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles suggested that the flag might have been thrown as a result of the NFL being extra cautious after Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa's concussions brought newfound attention to how the league is protecting its players.

"I saw that one being called. I saw it against Tua since he got it. I saw it in the London game this morning," Bowles said. "So I think they're starting to crack down on some of the things, slinging back, I don't know. Right now, the way that they're calling it, I think a lot of people would have gotten that call."

Brady didn't have much to say on the penalty, which ultimately helped his team win.

"I don't throw the flags," Brady told reporters after the game.

That said, Brady has been critical of the NFL's rule changes in recent years that have been made to better protect quarterbacks across the league.

"Every hard hit is a penalty on the defense," Brady said heading into the 2021 NFL season . "So I feel like they penalize defensive players for offensive mistakes.

"If you're a quarterback you gotta protect yourself and your players. It shouldn't be the responsibility of your opponent to protect you."

While Brady might not agree with the way the rules of the NFL have changed over his two decades in the league, chances are he didn't mind picking up that penalty on Sunday to help the Buccaneers win.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 62

Dennis Hardy
2d ago

Tom is the G.O.A.T. But these refs out here taking up for him. If they think he's to old to get hit then they need to tell him to retire . Don't jeopardize the integrity of the game for him.

Reply(2)
22
Caroline Poli
2d ago

If that wasn’t called the game would of been completely different so cry baby Brady got away with another bad call.

Reply(10)
17
Intuitive Autocrat
2d ago

the NASTY FOOTBALL LEAGUE is losing more and more people. the league will always coddle Brady. the truth is it was not a penalty. nope

Reply
6
 

Insider

625K+
Followers
34K+
Post
327M+
Views
