Airbus, Air France manslaughter trial begins 13 years after flight 447 crash

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Air France and plane manufacturer Airbus were both in a Paris courtroom Monday, facing manslaughter charges over the crash of a flight that killed all 228 people on board more than a decade ago.

Air France and Airbus were both in a Paris courtroom Monday, facing manslaughter charges over the crash of flight 447 (pictured), which crashed into the Atlantic Ocean in 2009, killing all 228 people on board, leading to changes in training and manufacturing. File Photo courtesy of the Brazilian Air Force

The families of the passengers and crew of Air France flight 447 are arguing the airline and plane maker are responsible for the loss of the flight that plunged into the Atlantic Ocean on June 1, 2009, killing all on board.

The worst plane crash in Air France history killed people of 33 nationalities.

The Airbus A330-200 was en route to Paris from Rio de Janeiro when it vanished from radar without issuing a mayday call. Pilots were navigating an Atlantic storm between Brazil and Senegal with 216 passengers and 12 crew members.

Little debris was found initially. The wreckage was scattered across such a large, remote part of the ocean that the plane's flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder -- often referred to as the black boxes -- weren't recovered for two years.

A lengthy investigation by the French Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety concluded the plane's pitot tubes iced over because of the weather and were sending pilots incorrect information and causing confusion. Pitot tubes are affixed to the exterior of the airframe and act as a speedometer , supplying pilots with vital airspeed readings. That led to an aerodynamic stall, in which a plane no longer has adequate lift to continue flying and begins to fall from the sky.

At the time the two pilots first ran into trouble, the flight's senior captain, 58-year-old Marc Dubois, was resting and not in the cockpit. Dubois eventually returned to the bridge but by the time the crew was able to take proper corrective action, it was too late.

The report also highlighted problems with training and the A330's flight display.

Air France has already compensated the victims' families financially, who have attempted for more than 10 years to bring the case to court.

Families are arguing that Airbus failed to correct a known problem with the pitot tubes and accusing the French flag carrier of not adequately training its pilots on how to respond to the kind of situation the crew faced.

The lengthy investigation following the crash led to changes in both pilot training as well as how Airbus manufactured the pitot tubes.

The trial is expected to last for several weeks.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com