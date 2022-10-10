ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Airbus, Air France manslaughter trial begins 13 years after flight 447 crash

By Simon Druker
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Air France and plane manufacturer Airbus were both in a Paris courtroom Monday, facing manslaughter charges over the crash of a flight that killed all 228 people on board more than a decade ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CWrmi_0iTNgli800
Air France and Airbus were both in a Paris courtroom Monday, facing manslaughter charges over the crash of flight 447 (pictured), which crashed into the Atlantic Ocean in 2009, killing all 228 people on board, leading to changes in training and manufacturing. File Photo courtesy of the Brazilian Air Force

The families of the passengers and crew of Air France flight 447 are arguing the airline and plane maker are responsible for the loss of the flight that plunged into the Atlantic Ocean on June 1, 2009, killing all on board.

The worst plane crash in Air France history killed people of 33 nationalities.

The Airbus A330-200 was en route to Paris from Rio de Janeiro when it vanished from radar without issuing a mayday call. Pilots were navigating an Atlantic storm between Brazil and Senegal with 216 passengers and 12 crew members.

Little debris was found initially. The wreckage was scattered across such a large, remote part of the ocean that the plane's flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder -- often referred to as the black boxes -- weren't recovered for two years.

A lengthy investigation by the French Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety concluded the plane's pitot tubes iced over because of the weather and were sending pilots incorrect information and causing confusion. Pitot tubes are affixed to the exterior of the airframe and act as a speedometer , supplying pilots with vital airspeed readings. That led to an aerodynamic stall, in which a plane no longer has adequate lift to continue flying and begins to fall from the sky.

At the time the two pilots first ran into trouble, the flight's senior captain, 58-year-old Marc Dubois, was resting and not in the cockpit. Dubois eventually returned to the bridge but by the time the crew was able to take proper corrective action, it was too late.

The report also highlighted problems with training and the A330's flight display.

Air France has already compensated the victims' families financially, who have attempted for more than 10 years to bring the case to court.

Families are arguing that Airbus failed to correct a known problem with the pitot tubes and accusing the French flag carrier of not adequately training its pilots on how to respond to the kind of situation the crew faced.

The lengthy investigation following the crash led to changes in both pilot training as well as how Airbus manufactured the pitot tubes.

The trial is expected to last for several weeks.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air France Flight 447#Airbus A330#Plane Crash#Aircraft#The Brazilian Air Force
CBS Denver

Two planes touched wings before crashing and killing all onboard

The NTSB has released it's preliminary report on a mid-air collision that happened in Boulder County last month. Two planes crashed along Niwot Road, killing three men. One plan was a Cessna 172S from a flight school, and the other was a Sonex Aircraft Xenos. The report says both planes were flying at about 7,000-7,500 feet, and were operating under visual flight rules. The Cessna turned eastbound, and the flight track data of the two planes merged, and then both planes rapidly descended. The report says that investigators found fragmented sections of the outboard left wings of both airplanes in a field below the point where the two flight tracks merged.The report indicates that both airplanes were operating within the Mode-C veil of the Denver International Airport Class B airspace that requires automatic dependent surveillance broadcast (ADS-B) "out" transmissions. The Cessna was equipped with ADS-B "in/out" equipment, and did transmit ADS-B data. The Sonex did not transmit ADS-B data during the accident flight. ADS-B is used to detect and alert pilots to potential traffic conflicts.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Brazil
Daily Mail

Teenage fisherman solves 78-year-old mystery over fate of missing US fighter pilots by dredging up wreckage from WWII planes that collided over North Sea on way back from bombing mission over Nazi Germany

A teenage fisherman has helped solve a 78-year-old mystery about the fate of three American pilots whose fighter planes disappeared over the North Sea in the Second World War. Alex Wightman, 16, was fishing for Dover sole when his nets trawled up part of the cockpit of an aircraft and a section of its instrument panel.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'Caution, wake turbulence': Haunting air traffic control audio reveals final words of Swedish flight instructor, 23, killed in Virginia crash after student, 18, stalled plane during take-off

A Swedish flight instructor was heard talking over air traffic control towers just seconds before she was killed in a Virginia plane crash. Viktoria Theresie Izabelle Ljungman, 22, died on Thursday around 3pm when her student pilot Oluwagbohunmi Ayomide Oyebode pulled the nose of the plane too high and stalled it near Williamsburg International Airport in Newport News, Virginia.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
The Associated Press

Report: Plane landed hard, then climbed again before crash

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Witnesses reported seeing a small plane make a hard landing at a Southern California airport, immediately take off again and then climb erratically before slamming into the runway nose-first, killing both people on board, according to a preliminary report. A flight instructor and a student pilot were in the single-engine Piper Sport when it crashed and caught fire around 5 p.m. on Sept. 8 at Santa Monica Airport, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a report released Thursday. There was 45 minutes of instruction on the ground before the pair took off for a flight to Malibu and back that lasted just over an hour, the report said. The plane came in for a landing that witnesses described as “hard” and then “began to aggressively pitch up and climb, while the engine made a sound consistent with it going to full power,” according to the report.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Jalopnik

World's First All-Electric Passenger Plane Takes its Maiden Flight

The world’s first all-electric passenger airplane has finally taken flight. The Eviation Aircraft Alice went on its maiden voyage on Tuesday, after a series of setbacks and delays kept putting off the historic flight — officially bringing passenger planes into the EV age. The inaugural Alice flight was...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
462K+
Followers
66K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy