Read full article on original website
Related
An 80-year-old woman died after being attacked by 2 dogs while out on a walk
An 80-year-old woman was out on a walk in Southern California when two dogs from a nearby home mauled her to death, according to officials. A news release from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Department in Adelanto, California, confirmed that the woman, Soon Han, "suffered major injuries" during the attack and was found in a roadway and pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 11 a.m. on Oct. 7.
NBC News
514K+
Followers
57K+
Post
321M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0