An 80-year-old woman was out on a walk in Southern California when two dogs from a nearby home mauled her to death, according to officials. A news release from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Department in Adelanto, California, confirmed that the woman, Soon Han, "suffered major injuries" during the attack and was found in a roadway and pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 11 a.m. on Oct. 7.

ADELANTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO