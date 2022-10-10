Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Amazon is selling the Pixel 6a for $329, and it’s just unbelievably good
Google’s latest flagships, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, are now on the shelf. Packing upgraded innards and fresh looks without a price hike, these phones are arguably the most compelling Android flagships out there. But if there’s a phone that should be on your shopping wishlist as we head into the holiday season, it should be the Pixel 6a.
Google Pixel 7 Pro vs. Pixel 6 Pro: Should you upgrade?
The Pixel 7 Pro is Google's flagship smartphone for the year. It takes on some of the best Android phones of 2022, including the Galaxy S22 Ultra and, for the title of the best smartphone, the iPhone 14 Pro series. At first glance, the Pixel 7 Pro might not look like a significant upgrade over 2021's Pixel 6 Pro. But there are plenty of refinements and fixes for problems that plagued its predecessor. So, is the Pixel 7 Pro worth upgrading from the Pixel 6 Pro? Or should you continue using last year's flagship Pixel phone for another year and save money? Read our comparison to find out.
The Verge
The best tablet and phone deals from Amazon’s October Prime Day
The Verge Guide to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. You don’t want to sleep on Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale if you’re looking for deals on tech products, particularly phones or tablets. Now through the remainder of today, October 12th, you’ll be able to save a good amount of cash on some unlocked Pixel phones, a few of Apple’s latest iPads, and a bevy of Amazon-branded Fire tablets. It’s not a total who’s who of a deal event like Black Friday and Cyber Monday — there aren’t really any iPhone deals — but there are more than enough deals to make it worth putting together this post.
Engadget
Google is trying to make Chromebooks built for cloud gaming
One part of Google may have given up on cloud gaming, with Stadia set to be discontinued in a few months. But on the ChromeOS team, there’s a whole new initiative to try and push back on the whole “you can’t game on a Chromebook” thing. Today, Google — along with a handful of hardware and software partners — are announcing what it calls “the world’s first laptops built for cloud gaming.”
Microsoft unveils $4,299 Surface desktop computer
Microsoft's most expensive Surface device is about to get even pricier.
hypebeast.com
Here Are the New PCs Microsoft Announced at Its Surface Event Today
Following up from their Silicon Valley rivals Apple, Google and Meta’s own recent announcements, Microsoft held their Fall Event 2022 today and continued to show that the first half of the season isn’t just for fashion weeks, but also a time for big tech to let us know what they’ve been cooking. Billed as a Surface event — Microsoft’s flagship range of touchscreen devices — the Washington-based brand announced three new PCs, a range of new accessories, and some software.
Digital Trends
The Best Prime Early Access MacBook Deals for 2022
Tomorrow, Amazon is launching its Prime Early Access Sale, bringing another round of Prime Day deals aimed at early holiday shoppers (or anybody else looking for a bargain). Although this is a new and unique event that stands apart from Amazon’s summer event, the Prime Early Access Sale is essentially a second Prime Day, and works in much the same way: It runs for two days — starting tomorrow, October 11, and ending on October 12 — and is exclusive to Amazon Prime members. If you’re a MacOS user in need of a new laptop, then there are sure to be some Prime Early Access MacBook deals on tap tomorrow, and we’ve got everything you need to know below. We’ve even included some early deals you can shop now if you don’t want to wait a minute longer.
PC Magazine
Feeling Nostalgic? Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 Is Almost $200 Off
Everything old is new again, including flip phones. But the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is not your parents' Nokia. With a standout design, long battery life, and an actually useful front screen, the premium handset is on sale from Amazon now for 18% off the retail price(Opens in a new window), putting it at $871.
Digital Trends
Today’s Best Deals: Get a 70-inch TV for $450, a Chromebook for $98
October Prime Day, officially called the Amazon Early Access Sale, has stirred up online shopping activity with a second round of Prime Day deals this year, pushing rival retailers like Walmart and Dell to counter with their Walmart Rollback Sale and Dell Prime Day sale, respectively. Amazon’s event won’t start until tomorrow, October 11, but you can already start your shopping by taking a look at the wide range of offers across all the popular retailers. To show you what kind of bargain prices you’ll encounter, we’ve rounded up some of the best deals that are available right now.
Digital Trends
The Apple Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro may change our smartwatch future
Rugged smartwatches are going to become a mainstream thing, and you can thank Samsung and Apple for it. I put Samsung’s name ahead of Apple’s because, technically, Samsung released a somewhat rugged smartwatch before Apple during this latest period of interest in the niche — but the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is a very different beast from the Apple Watch Ultra. However, together they will encourage other companies to add a tougher model to their own range of smartwatches. Get ready, because many more tough smartwatches are coming.
ETOnline.com
The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Tablet Deals: Save Up to 50% on iPads, Galaxy Tabs, and More
Thanks to technology, the world has never been more at our fingertips. That's even more true with the help of convenient, lightweight tablets that can be taken anywhere. But since technology is ever-changing, devices become outdated over the years, lagging and stalling when you need them the most. If this scenario sounds all too familiar, it's likely time to upgrade your equipment and there's never been a better time to save than with early Black Friday deals from Amazon's Prime's Early Access Sale.
Android Headlines
Get The ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 For $190 Off For Amazon Early Access
Chromebooks aren’t typically very expensive devices, but you can’t pass up this latest deal for an ASUS Chromebook Flip C434. This device is now $190 off during Amazon’s Prime Early Access event, and that brings the price down to just $329.99. This is a decently capable device,...
Android Headlines
Google Pixel 7 Pro Review: Refinement is Key
Although this year is all about refinement, the Pixel 7 Pro might be the best Pixel smartphone to date. Google provided us with a Pixel 7 Pro review unit, 128GB model in Hazel, after the Pixel event on October 6. We’ve been using it ever since for this review.
Android Headlines
Best Google Pixel 7 Cases
The Google Pixel 7 is set to be one of the best smartphones of 2022. Not because of what it offers, by itself, but combined with its starting price of $599. Which is pretty impressive, when most flagships are priced at $999 or higher. The Pixel 7 is still a fragile smartphone though, and is made of a glass back and front. So you’re going to want to get a case for you new Pixel 7.
NME
Google announces cloud gaming Chromebooks shortly after killing Stadia
Google has announced a new range of Chromebooks that are “built for cloud gaming,” just two weeks after killing its cloud gaming service Stadia. The laptops in question, the Acer Chromebook 516 GE, Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook and Asus Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip, are “built for cloud gaming” – a brag that Google Stadia can no longer make.
Motley Fool
3 Companies That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030
Taiwan Semiconductor may be the most important company in the world today, and that's not changing anytime soon. Disney is a media giant, and it's well positioned for a streaming future. Adobe's acquisition of Figma may not have been cheered by Wall Street, but it may make the company much...
20+ Prime Day laptop deals from Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy to shop before Black Friday
Invest in a new computer by shopping Prime Day laptop deals at Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy. Save on Apple, HP, Dell and more before Black Friday.
I wasn’t an Android tablet fan but the Google Pixel Tablet could convert me
I've traditionally been an iPad user, but I love what Google's doing with the Pixel Tablet
Digital Trends
This 75-inch TV is a steal at $550 in the Best Buy’s Prime counter-sale
Even though Amazon’s Prime Day has been and gone this summer, there’s a second chance for you to score some Prime Day deals this year with Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale. This week will see a ton of offers including some great Prime Day TV deals which make this the ideal time to pick up a new TV. And if you’re looking for a TV that is large in size but small in price, then this 75-inch Insignia F30 TV could be just what you’re after. Normally $850, this TV has an impressive $300 off at Best Buy for a sale price of just $550.
Just $230 on Prime Day gets you the best budget phone since the OnePlus X
Somehow, Amazon made OnePlus's best budget phone even cheaper this Prime Day.
