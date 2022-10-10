The Flyers season is set to get underway on Thursday night. Monday at 5 p.m. marked the deadline for submitting the final roster for the 2022-23 season. Tuesday morning, the team officially announced the 23-man roster ahead of opening night. While there were a few moving parts to the roster even after the initial submission deadline due to injuries, this is the group that will start the season at the NHL level. The roster consists of 13 forwards, eight defensemen, and two goalies.

