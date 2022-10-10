ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 9

Exiled311
2d ago

Doesn’t surprise me. Newsom is a loud and proud baby slaying murderer. He has the blood🩸 of babies on his hands and he will have to answer to God Almighty for his actions.

Reply
5
Related
Houston Chronicle

Beto O’Rourke: Texas economy is successful but not because of Greg Abbott

DALLAS — The Texas economy is humming, but it’s not because of Gov. Greg Abbott — it’s in spite of him, Beto O’Rourke said Monday. “It’s not doing well because of any politician — Democrat, independents or otherwise,” the Democratic nominee for governor said of the Texas economy during a meeting with The Dallas Morning News’ editorial board. “It’s doing well because of entrepreneurs and risk takers, the workers who provide the value day in and day out.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Texas AG Ken Paxton, new coalition announce launch of pilot program to combat opioid epidemic

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced on Wednesday the launch of a new pilot program aimed at combatting the opioid epidemic. Paxton and the new "Friday Night Lights Against Opioids" Coalition announced the launch of the program aimed at combating the opioid epidemic, especially among student-athletes. The coalition will do that by distributing over 3.5 million at-home medication/drug disposal packets during high school football games.
TEXAS STATE
KTVU FOX 2

California governor's race shaping up to be 'non-event'

The midterm elections are four weeks away, but the race that's usually a big draw does not appear likely to motivate many voters this year. The contest for California governor between incumbent Democrat Gavin Newsom and Republican challenger Brian Dahle looks like a "non-event," according to political expert Steve Swatt.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Indiana State
State
South Dakota State
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Health
Local
California Health
Austin, TX
Government
Local
California Government
City
Austin, TX
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
KXAN

New poll: Abbott up 8% over O’Rourke among likely Texas voters

According to results from the latest Marist Poll about the Texas governor's race, Abbott has an eight percentage point advantage over O'Rourke among likely voters (52%-44%). When the poll took into account only the registered voters who responded, though, Abbott's lead over O'Rourke narrows a bit to four percentage points (49%-45%). Pollsters noted the latter results came from a question asking who undecided voters are learning toward if the election happened today.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

New Gov. Abbott campaign ad blames President Biden for inflation

AUSTIN, Texas - Texas Governor Greg Abbott is blaming inflation on Joe Biden in a new campaign ad. He also says Biden and Beto O'Rourke want to raise your taxes. "Joe Biden's inflation is crushing Americans, and Biden and Beto support higher taxes. That would crush us even more. But in Texas, we are fighting back," the ad states.
KTSM

UTEP Students react to Beto O’Rourke campaign rally at university

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Candidate for Texas Governor Beto O’Rourke set to speak at The University of Texas at El Paso on Tuesday afternoon. O’Rourke will face incumbent Governor Greg Abbott on November 8 elections. UTEP is the last stop on O’Rourke’s college tour across the state that started in September at UT Austin. […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Governor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy