Ann Arbor, MI

Wolverine TV: Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh Penn State week press conference

By Clayton Sayfie
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hkc08_0iTNfbv500
Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines is seen during the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium on October 8, 2022 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh met with the media Monday morning ahead of his team’s game against Penn State. Watch video from the press conference below.

Harbaugh discussed what he learned about his team in a 31-10 win over Indiana, the challenges that Penn State presents and more.

Michigan assistant Mike Hart “trending in a positive direction” after sideline collapse

MMQB: A tale of two halves for Michigan at Indiana; is that good enough to beat Penn State?

Final thoughts on Michigan at Indiana, looking ahead to PSU

Michigan football projected record, bowl prediction updated by ESPN ahead of Week 7

Follow along with The Wolverine’s media content

The Wolverine’s video schedule

The Wolverine will be enhancing its video footprint with the season now underway. Here is the full schedule of programs each week on our YouTube channel. They will also appear in our podcast feed after broadcast.

All times listed are eastern.

Mondays at 6 p.m. – Chris Balas, Clayton Sayfie, Anthony Broome

Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m. – John Borton

Wednesdays at 7 p.m. – EJ Holland’s recruiting show

Thursdays (pre-recorded) at 6 p.m. – Chris Balas, Clayton Sayfie, Anthony Broome

Football postgame show (Live ASAP after game) – Anthony Broome and Ryan Van Bergen

Sundays at 7 p.m. – Chris Balas and Doug Skene

Positive and negative trends for Michigan basketball recruiting

Michigan basketball is trending in the right direction with one top target in 2023 and trending in a negative direction for another. We break it all down. The 2023 recruiting class has been an interesting one for Michigan basketball. One thing about it is that we still don’t know how many scholarship spots the Wolverines are going to have.
On3.com

On3.com

